The Kind Pen Does It Again With GravIX

Today, let’s talk gravity bongs. We’ve all used them, and the same sentiments about them seem to be widespread: they were a fun way to smoke as a teenager, they’re a little complicated to make and use, and they get you absolutely baked beyond belief. Essentially, they were a fun time, but more trouble than they were worth unless you had the necessary items for one on hand. Still, a fun time is worth a lot, and they bring a beautiful sense of nostalgia for people who grew up making them. But, you may be asking, how do we recreate that smoking experience and technology for the modern day sesh? Not everyone wants to smoke out of plastic 2-liters anymore, which is totally fair. So how do we take what we’ve learned from the gravity bong, modernize it, and apply it to today? Well, by creating the GravIX, The Kind Pen has tackled that question and come up with a pretty damn good answer.

The GravIX is an updated take on the classic hard-hitting gravity bong. It’s easy-to-use, and lets you experience the powerful hits that gravity bongs are known for without the hassle of having to MacGyver one. The GravIX will give you a smoother, more satisfying hit than a traditional gravity bong would—but will still leave you feeling equally pleasantly high.

So, a quick primer on what a gravity bong is and how it works: A gravity bong is a device that uses gravity to create suction, pulling smoke into a chamber. The classic, standard version of the gravity bong involves using a plastic bottle (typically a 2-liter) with the bottom cut off (very easy way to accidentally get poked) and a bowl attached to the top (usually with duct tape or something similar). That half-bottle is then placed in a larger container filled with water, and as you light the bowl, you slowly lift the bottle out of the water, creating suction and filling the chamber with smoke. Once the chamber is filled, you remove the bowl and inhale the smoke, pushing the bottle down, which then pushes the smoke into your lungs through the vacuum created in the chamber.

While the classic gravity bong is great and certainly one of the more effective methods of smoking, it can be a huge hassle to make and use. Not only do you need to have a plastic bottle on hand, but you need to cut the bottom off with a knife or scissors, attach a bowl, find a container of water to use, and be careful not to spill any water or break the bottle. Plus, the resulting hits can be overwhelmingly harsh, and while it is a hazard of smoking anything, nobody wants to cough up a lung.

With the GravIX, The Kind Pen took all of the most beloved aspects of the classic gravity bong and improved upon them in a number of ways. Most importantly, it’s incredibly easy to use compared to a standard homemade gravity bong. There isn’t any need to cut or modify any plastic water bottles, and the device is completely self-contained, so you don’t need to worry about splashing water anywhere or breaking anything, really. All you need to do is fill it with water, pack the bowl with your herb, press the button to start the suction, and light it up.

Because it’s a bong, the GravIX also helps to cool the smoke down before it reaches your lungs. The device uses a diffused downstem to break up the smoke into smaller particles, which allows it to cool down while running through the water and therefore become less harsh. This means that you can enjoy a smoother hit, and one less likely to make you cough or irritate your throat.

Courtesy The Kind Pen

The absolute most standout feature of the GravIX is its sleek, matte black design. The device is made of durable, high-quality materials and boasts a polished, modern aesthetic. The smooth, curved lines and bold black color give it a minimal but sophisticated look, making for a great addition to any collection. It’s a great piece for the mantle, and a particularly good one to show off to your friends. And unlike the traditional gravity bong, the GravIX is designed for reuse, so users don’t need to worry about constantly making new ones or searching for the right materials.

But what sets the GravIX apart from other gravity bongs on the market is its innovative technology. The device uses a suction mechanism attached to a hose to create the necessary vacuum, allowing for a smooth and controlled pull. This eliminates the need for users to use their hands to lift the bottle or container, reducing the risk of spills or accidents. The GravIX also has a unique carb cap feature that allows users to adjust the airflow and control the density of the smoke.

Of course, as with any smoking device, it’s important to use the GravIX responsibly—know your limits. While the GravIX is designed to be one of the most efficient and effective smoking devices on the market, it’s still an extremely powerful tool that should be used with care. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the intake of smoke. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to start with a small amount and gradually increase as needed, and to take breaks between seshes until you know how this specific device hits you. It’s like edibles; it will affect everyone differently.

The folks at The Kind Pen have clearly put a lot of thought and effort into perfecting the gravity bong with designing the GravIX. The company has even gone so far as to create a user-friendly guide to help users get the most out of their device. The guide includes step-by-step instructions for assembly and use, as well as helpful tips and tricks for cleaning and maintenance. And yet another benefit of the GravIX is its convenience—the device is fairly portable (it comes in a cool trunk case), making it easy to take with you on the go. Overall, the GravIX is a fantastic modern twist on the classic gravity bong. It’s a sleek and stylish device that offers convenience, efficiency, and innovation. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or just starting out, the GravIX is definitely worth checking out. So why not give it a try and see for yourself what all the fuss is about? Who knows, it might just become your new favorite way to smoke.