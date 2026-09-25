Good Times Is Done With Potency Theater

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The New Jersey brand is betting that shoppers would rather understand a formula than stare at another giant THC number.

Legal weed has a horsepower problem. Open a dispensary menu and the products often collapse into the same pitch: stronger, louder, faster, higher. The THC number gets the biggest type. Everything else gets pushed toward the back of the package, where a customer may find it after the budtender has already said, “This one hits.”

Good Times cannabis takes a more useful approach. Its Hokkaido Watermelon gummy puts a 2:2:1 ratio of THC, CBG, and CBD near the center of the conversation. The formula is paired with watermelon and yuzu, then given a name people might actually remember. In May, the product took first place in the gummies category at the inaugural New Jersey High Times Cannabis Cup.

A trophy gets attention. The ratio explains why the brand may hold it.

Why Good Times Cannabis Leads With Ratios

A 2:2:1 cannabinoid ratio cannot tell anyone exactly how Wednesday afternoon will go. No cannabis label can account for tolerance, metabolism, food, sleep, stress, or the decision to eat a second gummy because the first one appeared to be “doing nothing.”

The ratio still gives a shopper somewhere sensible to begin.

Hokkaido Watermelon combines THC, CBG, and CBD. Mayan Guava keeps the same 2:2:1 structure but replaces CBG with CBC. Amalfi Lemon uses a 2:1 THC-to-CBD ratio, while Fjord Berry moves to 1:1. The gummy lineup now extends further with Kyoto Dreamberry, a 1:1:1 THC:CBN:CBD formula, and Valencia Orange, a 2:1:1 THC:THCV:CBD formula. Good Times also carries select flavor-and-ratio combinations across both gummies and all-in-one vapes, so Amalfi Lemon refers to a recognizable formula rather than lemon flavoring pasted onto whichever product came off the line that week.

That sounds simple. In cannabis, simple takes work.

Cannabinoids are regularly treated as either miracle ingredients or trivia-night material. One brand buries them. Another writes packaging copy that reads like the abstract of a paper no one asked to read. Good Times lands in a better spot: The information is visible, but the customer does not need to study for the purchase.

The brand describes its operating idea as “good science, good ingredients, good people.” That is a slogan, sure, but the product architecture gives it some backbone. Ratios are printed clearly. Product pages link to lab results. Flavor names make the lineup easier to navigate. The basic question is not “How wrecked are you trying to get?” It is “What is in this, and what kind of product are you looking for?”

Budtenders have been answering the first question forever. The second one usually leads to a better sale.

None of this turns CBG, CBC, or CBD into a guaranteed outcome. Good Times describes Hokkaido Watermelon as clarity-oriented and Mayan Guava as balanced and daytime-friendly, but those are company characterizations, not instructions sent directly to the nervous system. The useful part is that the formulas are stated plainly enough for customers to compare them.

That is a low bar. Plenty of legal weed still trips over it.

Flavor Gives the Science Somewhere to Go

Cannabinoid education can get dry fast. Good Times avoids that trap by letting flavor carry some of the weight.

Hokkaido Watermelon pairs sweet watermelon with tart yuzu. Mayan Guava goes tropical and sour. Amalfi Lemon reaches for the kind of bright citrus association that makes sense before anyone starts talking about minor cannabinoids. The destination names add a little romance, but they also help separate one formula from another.

There is a risk here. Cannabis brands love geography. Slap a coastline, mountain range, or vaguely exotic place name on a package, and suddenly ordinary fruit flavoring is wearing resort clothes.

Good Times gets away with it because the names perform an actual job. Hokkaido Watermelon is tied to watermelon, yuzu, and a 2:2:1 THC:CBG:CBD formula. Amalfi Lemon carries a 2:1 THC:CBD ratio into a rechargeable 0.5-gram all-in-one vape built with a quartz-core heating element. The destination is the memory device. The specifications keep it from becoming postcard copy.

Consumers appear to be responding to the combination. Leading up to the May 1, 2026, New Jersey High Times Cannabis Cup in Atlantic City, more than 2,500 consumer judges evaluated products across 13 categories. Hokkaido Watermelon finished first in gummies. The previous year, Amalfi Lemon placed third in the non-rosin vape category at the Best in Grass New Jersey competition.

Competition results do not prove every claim on a package. A cup trophy is not a clinical paper, and it should not be treated like one. It does tell us that people tried the product next to its peers and ranked it highly. For a company founded in 2025, two New Jersey podium finishes in two different categories are a hell of a way to introduce yourself.

“First ever winner, but not the last. We’re just getting started,” Good Times co-founder and CEO Alex Kuhn told High Times.

That is the expected line after a big win. The young brand now has to prove it.

Fast-Acting Without the Fast Talk

Good Times calls its gummies fast-acting and says effects may begin in roughly 10–15 minutes. The company attributes that onset to its absorption technology.

The wording that matters is “may begin.”

Edible onset is personal, and a quicker format does not turn redosing into a race. New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission advises consumers to start with a low dose, wait to see how the body responds, and avoid taking more immediately. The agency notes that some edibles may take up to two hours to produce noticeable effects.

Those two timelines can exist in the same conversation. A manufacturer may design a product for faster onset, while an individual consumer may experience something slower, stronger, weaker, or simply different than expected. Anyone new to edibles, returning after a break, or trying an unfamiliar formulation should read the serving information and give the product time.

“Fast-acting” should describe the format. It should not become permission to stack doses because 12 minutes have passed and the room still looks the same.

The distinction matters for Good Times because clarity is the brand’s whole pitch. Clear ratios and accessible language are useful. So is being honest about what a package cannot promise.

New Jersey Does Not Need Another Loud Brand

The legal market has no shortage of attractive packages. It has fewer products that become easier to understand the longer someone looks at them.

Good Times is building around that second idea. The flavors get people close to the shelf. The cannabinoid ratios give the budtender something concrete to explain. Lab links let curious customers keep reading. The awards provide proof that the actual products can compete once the branding is stripped away.

There are still questions the company will have to answer as it grows. Can the ratio system remain clear when the lineup gets larger? Will destination naming stay specific, or turn into a stack of interchangeable vacation labels? Can an accessible-premium brand remain accessible once demand and distribution expand?

Those are real tradeoffs. They are also better problems to have than launching another gummy whose entire personality is 10 milligrams of THC and a fruit wearing sunglasses.

New Jersey does not need another cannabis company yelling about potency. Good Times has made a smarter bet: Tell people what is inside the product, give them a flavor they can remember, and let the experience earn the repeat purchase.

Images courtesy of Good Times Flowers Co.

Content Disclosure: This brand profile is part of High Times’ coverage of companies shaping the legal cannabis market. It is intended to examine the brand’s products, positioning, and place in the industry, and should not be read as an endorsement of every product claim or effect.