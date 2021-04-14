The Ultimate High Times 420 Gift Guide 2021

It’s that time of year again, folks. That high holiday dedicated to celebrating our favorite plant. We’re talking, of course, about 420, or the Twentieth of April, if you’re feeling particularly fancy. As was the case last year, we have to exercise certain precautions when celebrating 420. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate to the fullest! Our 420 Gift Guide will help you choose some new products to enjoy for a fun and COVID-safe 420, whether you’re imbibing with your friends over Zoom or legally lighting up a jay in a park (lookin’ at you, New York!). No matter what you’re into—concentrates, edibles, vapes, or good old-fashioned joints—there’s bound to be something in our 420 Gift Guide that will pique your interest!

SolFire—Banana Runtz

Solfire Gardens is quickly becoming a fan favorite of home cultivators and commercial growers alike. One of the most popular flavor profiles created by the Solfire team is the legendary Banana Runtz. With unique banana candy terpenes and mind blowing bag appeal, Banana Runtz is a must-have in any serious gardener’s arsenal.

Price: $150

Lake Grade—Lemon Sour Diesel

Lake Grade’s proprietary Sativa Dominant Hybrid strain, Lemon Sour Diesel, delivers an uplifting, euphoric, and yet focused cerebral high followed by feelings of contentment as any tension you were holding in your muscles melt away. You’ll experience the delicious taste of lemon with a hint of warm spices and a natural, earthy finish. The high myrcene levels will provide pain relief, while the limonene offers stress relief and delivers an uplifting experience.

Effects: Focused, Energized, Social

THC: 24.28%

Weight: 3.5g

Lineage: Lemon Sour Diesel is a cross between Lemon OG Kush and Sour Diesel.

Best used for game night or a dinner party with friends, or cleaning the house.

Price: $32/ 3.5g

Select—Squeeze

Select Squeeze is a THC infused beverage enhancer. Transform any drink into THC-infused, flavor-enhanced experience. Advanced nano technology makes for a fast-acting effect, while the fill-and-pour reservoir makes dosing a breeze. Take it any time. Mix it with ease. Feel it fast.

Price: $20

Hemper—Hemper Subscription Box

Hemper subscription boxes offer subscribers the benefit and convenience of trying new smoking products every month without leaving their home. The Hemper Box lets you try new and exciting themed glass bongs, dab rigs and more—worth over $100, shipped to you for only $39.99/month, including necessities like lighters and hemp wraps. Want an even bigger glass piece? Subscribe to the Hemper Box XL for a new glass piece from the collection of large bongs.

Have all of your smoking essentials brought directly to your doorstep and reduce the number of random trips for rolling papers, hemp wraps, and lighters. You’ll even find a nice lineup of CBD products like lotions, gummies, and CBD hemp flower. Their in-house team hand picks every new glass piece and smoking necessities, so you can receive new and trendy smoking products before anyone else. From cool bong designs to limited edition collabs, Hemper is always bringing the next exciting thing to smokers and connoisseurs worldwide. Skip your next smoke shop visit and shop the online head shop at hemper.co

Price: $39.99

Rocket Seeds—Sweet Tooth Fem

This 420 is going to be a SWEET ONE! Sweet Tooth Fem from Sonoma Seeds is made for candy lovers. This award-winning strain lives up to its name. Sweet and exotic, the genetics that make up Sweet Tooth are a mixture of landrace strains from Hawaii, Afghanistan, and Nepal. Not only does this cross create Sweet Tooth’s distinct aromas, it defines its high. This indica hybrid will give you an euphoric high that will keep you alert for the busy day ahead of you.

Price: $65.00 – $420.00

RYOT—SIFTER STORAGE BOXES

RYOT Premium Wooden Sifter Storage Boxes are built to sift your herb and store your stash. Hand-crafted and made from durable wood, designed to sift the kief and enhance the users experience and preserve your botanicals’ flavor. RYOT offers Solid Top and Glass Top Screen Boxes that are built to last.

Price: $30-$250

High Times followers get 15% off your entire purchase! Use promo code HT420 at checkout at www.RYOT.com

Boston Hempire—CBD & Delta 8 THC Gummies

Give your wellbeing a boost with Boston Hempire Gummies! Made with organic ingredients, these 25 mg gummies are available in both CBD and Delta 8 THC versions. The 5 “Transit Line” CBD gummies are named after the company’s hometown subway system, known in Boston as the historical “T”. The Night Train version offers a combination of CBD with Melatonin to provide a relaxing night’s sleep without the grogginess in the morning. There are a variety of fruity flavors to choose from for both lines of gummies. The entire wellness collection offers all natural and organic products. The CBD and Delta 8 THC gummies boast features such as:

Organic Ingredients

Gluten Free

Vegan

Lab Tested for potency

Fully Insured

25mg CBD/D8 per gummy

All of the Boston Hempire gummies and full wellness line are available at www.BostonHempire.com. Also, enjoy 42.0% OFF all retail products with the HT exclusive code “HIGHTIMES” during the week of 420!

Price: $8.99-$39.99

Caliva—Caliva Mothers Milk

Caliva Mother’s Milk is an indoor-grown sativa cultivar meticulously crafted with care by the award-winning Caliva Cultivation team. This high-quality cross of Nepali OG x Appalachia looks as beautiful as it tastes with an abundance of rust-colored pistils dancing over frosty green flowers. Rich and gassy meets creamy citrus on the nose, followed by woody soil on the exhale. Enjoy this potent bud that tests between 32-35% THC and delivers a functional, creative spark that is balanced by a smooth, full-body buzz.

Price: $38

Black Box Goods—The Black Box

What your stash box should’ve been all along and the investment that every cannabis enthusiast needs to make. The original smell proof stash box protects your smoking gears, oils, flowers, edibles and everything in between.



Created out of the frustration that there wasn’t a functional, lightweight yet durable stash box that could also block smells from leaking, the creative engineers at Kulbi decided to create something that has never been seen before while priced affordably so it doesn’t break anyone’s bank account.

The Blackbox was engineered to be highly functional using advanced materials like a ballistic nylon outer shell that is water, shock and impact proof while adding their patent-pending Smell Block™ technology, making the stash box 100% smell proof. Even the smells of the dankest buds and oils will not leak out.

The Blackbox was inspired by the blackbox technology found on airplanes—built tough and used to store sensitive materials inside.

Armed with large internal modular compartments to have your set up customized and a heavy duty combo lock to make it extra secure and childproof.

The best part? It comes with a lifetime warranty. So go ahead, no need to be so gentle with your Blackbox.

Price: $45.99

Boundless Technology—Terp Pen XL

Whether you’re a serious dabber or micro-doser, the Terp Pen XL is about to become your best friend. Boundless Technology was established in 2016 to spread aromatherapy awareness at an affordable price. At $59.99 the Terp Pen XL is not only one of our most affordable units, but also one of our most versatile. The XL comes with three temperature settings for your preference and ease of use. The magnetic cap also contains a quartz lined container for on the go storage and consumption. Boundless Technology aims at delivering an efficient and straightforward experience for the consumer and the XL is by far the best way to do just that!

Price: $59.99

CANNATROL—The Cool Cure

After putting so much effort into your grow, post-harvest is, admit it, stressful. This new technology ends the worry (and burping). Take the guesswork and ‘broscience’ out of your dry/cure process. Patented Vaportrol® Technology, gives growers precision control by harnessing the power of vapor pressure. Awarded a High Times STASH honor as “Best Dry/Cure System”, the unit automatically runs the dry cycle, through cure and holds buds at optimal settings. No burping, no maintenance. Everything is customizable.

Data shows more than a 60% increase in terpene retention and over 15% increase in potency vs traditional dry/cure methods. Water is removed gently and will not damage delicate trichomes, to retain potency, optimize terpenes, and enhance flavor. No burping, no mold, totally clean. The Cool Cure assures not only terrific results, but keeps your harvest free of pests and mold that can destroy all your hard work. All that without heating or over-drying.

The Cool Cure processes 2.2 pounds of wet buds and stores up to 4 pounds of finished flower. Cannatrol makes systems for all size growers, from home grow to large scale, all using the patented Vaportrol Technology. Never worry about your buds again.

Price: $1500

Caliva—Fun Uncle Cruisers – Berry Gelato

Fun Uncle Cruisers are a line of tasty full gram vapes that are easy on the wallet and come in a rippin’ variety for every leg of the adventure ahead. As Uncle Jack used to say, “There’s nothin’ like ramblin’ roads to destination nowhere.” These convenient and potent Cruisers carts will get you there and then some with reliable universal hardware and 80%+ THC across the line. Ready to ride shotgun in your pocket, they’re currently available in 5 top-selling strains including a chill Berry Gelato. This indica is a smooth downshift that will leave you basking in sweet berries n’ cream. Oh, and these oil prices are no highway heist so you’ll never have to cut your trip short. Ramble on, bud!

Price: $25

Black Box Goods—The Vault

It has finally been done: a stash box made with unique carbon fiber fabric.



From the makers of The Blackbox, original smell proof stash box, the product engineers over at Kulbi decided to go one step beyond—this time with carbon fiber.

The outer carbon fiber shell is called Carbon F-Flex™, a fabric which infuses sheets of carbon fiber into fabric giving a whole new meaning to flexible protection.

The Vault features a massive internal hard-case, modular compartment while using the same tried and true Smell Block™ technology making it 100% smell proof that many cannabis enthusiasts know and love.

For those that are wondering how durable this outer carbon fiber shell is, The Vault is crush proof, water proof, shock proof, and impact proof.

Basically whatever you are planning on storing inside—your flowers, concentrates, edibles, expensive smoking apparatuses—The Vault will act like your mini-fortress of protection. It also comes with a brass heavy duty lock for extra protection and further childproofing plus a lifetime warranty.

If you want a high quality, functional, futuristic stash box made with advanced materials to offer maximum protection that will last a lifetime, this is the one.

Price: $79.99

RYOT—Dugout & One Hitter

RYOT’s Patented Dugout and One Hitters are a unique product that offers the user multiple variations and choices and brings a level of utility like nothing else. RYOT Pocketable Smoking systems are designed with Patented, purposeful features that equip the user with everything they will need in their daily outings. From the Wallet like devices to the rugged modernized Dugouts/ One Hitters, you’ll be set for life!

High Times followers get 15% off your entire purchase! Use promo code HT420 at checkout at www.RYOT.com

Advanced Vapor Devices—ALPHA PEN

Back in the “Devil’s Lettuce” days, de-stressing (a.k.a getting high) wasn’t exactly convenient or discreet. As consumption technology changed, consumers got convenience, but often had to give up flavor, endure cart burnout, and deal with short battery life. The BRNR Alpha Pen has changed all that. The Alpha Pen is truly what its name implies: THE ALPHA of all pens. The Alpha Pen is both beautiful and discreet. It features a buttonless design that is activated by inhalation for easy use. It utilizes SmartPulsetm no-burn technology that prevents overheating and delivers superior flavor.

With a removable cap that functions as a comfortable mouthpiece with different color options to fit your style, the Alpha cap can also be used as a one hitter with BRNR’s NEW Spoon Pipe attachment, giving you the best of both cannabis worlds. After all, sometimes you just need a hit of flower.

Price: $28.00

HAYAT—Purple Punch

This indica dominant hybrid is a cross between Larry OG and Grand Daddy Purp, with hints of blueberry muffin, grape aroma, and tart kool aid. High potency gives it a stellar head and body high. Hayat grows hydroponically with a meticulous cultivation team and award-winning Head of Cultivation. Hayat’s relentless pursuit of product excellence allows their hard-working team to take pride in their craft. You’ll see them making waves in the industry with their vertical model, which also permits them to carefully craft the best products for you. Stop in their provisioning center in Hazel Park, consult with their Clinical Director, enjoy the vibrant events, and come live The Hayat Life.

Price: $55

TNB Naturals—TNB Naturals Trimming Shears

TNB Naturals Trimming Shears have been designed for maximum comfort and ease of use; the spring loaded action makes for effortless trimming of your plants and flowers.

TNB Naturals Trimming Shears are a high-quality product featuring surgical stainless steel blades and soft rubber grips that cushion the hand. These professional grade shears (available in Straight or Curved blades) really do make a difference in speed, ease of trimming and performance, resulting in a superior finished product.

Price: $14.99

Premium Seed Market—Blue Dream – Flower

The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly glistening type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa dominant heavy hitting strain worth every ounce put into it.

Flavor: Berry, Sugar-like

Genetics: Blueberry x Haze

Use Cases: Chronic Fatigue, Depression, and Lack of Appetite

Flowering Time:

Indoor: 9-10 weeks; Outdoor: Mid-October

Sativa Dominant: 60% Sativa/40% Indica

Safe and discreet shipping! Delivery guaranteed within 7-10 days!

Price:

10 pack $29.99

100 pack $200

1000 pack $1,500

Prymal Products—Smell- Proof Stash Bag Kit

Organize, protect and secure your cherished bud and accessories discreetly with Prymal Product’s super functional locking smell proof stash bag.

The cushioned bag interior with removable dividers protects your glassware, vaping gear, rolling accessories, and paraphernalia. Not only does the bag have a tight rubber seal, locking in scents, it is also lined with activated carbon. This absorbs odors and keeps you under the radar even with the skunkiest of herbs. The resettable combination lock keeps out others, offering peace of mind.

The bag includes an air-tight stash jar to protect your prized herb and keep it at optimal freshness. Also included is a 4-piece grinder with kief catcher. This provides a consistent grind and more pleasant smoking experience every time.

Hailing out of Salem, MA, Prymal Products has continually raised the bar on the quality and functionality of their products. This kit has plenty of space for your accessories and makes the perfect gift for a novice or veteran smoker alike.

Price: $49.99

Filmkey Entertainment—The Pizza Joint

Attention movie-loving stoners! A new young adult stoner comedy called The Pizza Joint is puff puff passing it’s way to you on 4/20 releasing on Amazon Prime, and then iTunes, Vudu, etc! The Pizza Joint is an indie comedy of another flavor starring stoner favorite Peter Dante (Grandma’s Boy, Waterboy, Little Nicky, Strange Wilderness), Tim DelaGhetto (MTV Deliciousness, Wild N Out, YouTube) Dian Bachar (Orgazmo, Basketball), Robert LaSardo (The Mule, Death Race, NipTuck), and Noel Gugliemi (aka Hector).

Anthony and Thomas run Phu King Pizza—the best phu king pizza in town! They have a deal in place with ex-dealer-turned-business-man, Playa Playa, to use his most coveted strain, “Jamaican Goddess,” and infuse it directly into the sauce. When the money is stolen, the stoner duo and their misfit employees must make up the money…or else.

4/20 contest alert!! Go to pizzajointmovie.com and enter for the chance to win a Zoom smoke sesh hosted by PETER DANTE himself!! 5 lucky winners to be announced on 4/19 via email! Second prize is a BYOW Pizza Party! $25 gift card, BD/DVD of the movie, rolling papers, roach clip, and other cool swag! Now go phu king do it!

Price: $4.99-$14.99 rent/buy