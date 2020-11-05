The High Times Black Friday 2020 Gift Guide

These past few months has been a long, strange trip, to say the least. It’s time to treat yourself (and your loved ones) to some great products to help you ride out the rest of the year. Here’s our gift guide for Black Friday 2020.

Courtesy of Arizer

Cultivate the Connoisseur in You with the Extreme Q by Arizer—the Original Hybrid desktop vaporizer.

Carefully sourced, high quality components provide a worry-free experience

Smooth & tasty vapor the way you like it—Fill Balloons or use the Whip and Fan for direct assisted draw

Easy to use Custom Session Settings and convenient Remote Control—no need for apps

True Convection Heating & Precision Temperature Control technologies activate natural terpene profiles and maximize the potential of your favorite dry herb

Backed by Manufacturer’s Warranty & Industry Leading Customer Service

Through extensive research and exceptional design, Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Experience why Arizer is Better by Design.

Courtesy of Pungent Greens

Pungent Greens is an Oregon-based CBD company that offers the strongest CBD on the market at the most affordable price. Their Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies are their flagship product with a huge dose of 2000 mg or 5000 mg of CBD per jar of 50 gummies at only $29.95 and $49.95 respectively.

Pungent Greens’ gummies were recently hailed as “Best Flavors” on http://www.missmarijuana.org/6-cbd-gummies-you-might-want-to-try/, and their customers seem to agree. With vegan options and an accessible price point, there’s options for everyone.

They also have a money back guarantee. If you don’t love your order, return within 30 days for a full refund. Follow Pungent Greens on Instagram @pungentgreens for updates and sales!

Sale: Use code BLACKFRIDAY for 50% off all items on http://PungentGreens.com

Courtesy of Time Concepts

The 420 moniker was conceived back in 1971. Five friends from California’s San Rafael High School would meet regularly on the school’s campus at a wall by a statue of Louis Pasteur at 4:20, get high, and decide what mischief they might get into that day. Their classmates began to refer to them as the 420 Wall-dos. This is how the 420 term was born, and earned the group their 420Waldos nickname. Over time, the term got picked up and spread around the world. The rest is cannabis history.

420Waldos watches were created to support the cannabis movement, and donates up to 20% of each sale for each watch sold to organizations working to legalize cannabis at the federal level. Check out their super cool illumination feature—each watch dial will glow for at least 10 hours if exposed to any light source for just 10 minutes. Hence their slogan ….. Get Lit!

Use the code “HighTimesBF” to get a 35% discount on your purchase of any 420Waldos watch. In doing so, and by showing your support on your wrist, you will join them in helping to make social change as they push for legalization. Get Lit!

Use the code “HighTimesBF” to get your Black Friday 35% discount at www.420Waldoswatches.com

Courtesy of Arizer

Cultivate the Connoisseur in You with the Arizer Solo II—the company’s most powerful portable vaporizer yet.

Carefully sourced, high quality components provide a worry-free experience

Smooth & tasty vapor the way you like it—Isolated air path & All-glass vapor path

Fast heat up—reaches vaporization temperatures in under a minute

Incredible battery life—3 hours of use per charge

Activate natural terpene profiles and maximize the potential of your favorite dry herb with the Original Refillable Glass Pod Vaporizer Systems, only from Arizer

Backed by Manufacturer’s Warranty & Industry Leading Customer Service

Through extensive research and exceptional design, Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Experience why Arizer is Better by Design.

Courtesy of The Kind Pen

For the first time ever, no coupon code needed for this company’s biggest Black Friday sale yet. 50% off site wide, no exclusions!

Say hello to our little friend, Deezy—the world’s smallest herbal vaporizer (that still packs a mean punch)! The Lil’ D Handsome is in da house, and it’s ready to delight you!

Deezy is The Kind Pen’s new, state-of-the-art herbal vaporizer that can satisfy the needs of even the most demanding herb vapers. Not only is Deezy the best in its class—providing excellent flavor and minimal herb waste—it’s also the smallest. It comfortably fits in the palm of your hand, is equipped with a haptic feedback feature, and has isolated airflow (meaning that the air passes only through the chamber and the mouthpiece). Get it while it’s still hot off the press!

Courtesy of AirVape

More than just great design, the newest member of the Airvape Family of portable vaporizers, Legacy uses the most advanced technology found in a vape.

The obvious attention to detail of this device is only heightened by the stylish, eco-friendly materials like vegan leather and hemp-based textile, blending surprisingly well with gunmetal, black ceramic, and gold. This classy exterior hides an even more impressive technological core.

AirVape Legacy features a gold plated, pure convection heating chamber and ultra-fast heat-up time that delivers tasty, cool vapor through the removable glass air path and ceramic mouthpiece. In addition, a cool new accessory comes in the form of a golden micro-dosing basket.

The future is Wireless, so they added the wireless charging capability to the Legacy along with ultra-fast USB-C charging.

If you look for more convenience and longer battery life in a portable vape, then you will love AirVape Legacy.

The Offer is $50 OFF of the Airvape Legacy with the code: AIRVAPE50

The discount code will be valid until the end of November.

Courtesy of PieceMaker

Make this holiday season more magical with a PieceMaker Unikorn water pipe. The Unikorn™ is PieceMaker’s new mystical silicone water pipe and “adults-only” piece.

They’ve designed her with their new angled hex-tek™ stem and smoke-able alicorn mouthpiece.

Fully-featured in a cute & compact frame, the Unikorn’s removable head makes cleaning a breeze.

Since 2015, PieceMaker has been designing, developing, and distributing fun & flexible silicone smoking gear. Their products are ideal for people on the go, adventurers, and savvy urbanites. Blaze your own trail. Check out PieceMakerGear.com

Courtesy of 420 Life

The most intelligent portable enail erig heating technology in the cannabis dabbing industry.

Built with the connoisseur dabber in mind. The 710 Life team members are extraction artists, utilizing all of their talents to bring you products that taste great work perfectly. They are not only creators of great eNails, eRigs and pens….. they are the most awarded enail in the industry, period. Time tested industry leaders delivering high quality products for over a decade. They put the love for the plant in everything they do.

They build products you love.

SAVE 10% off when you use coupon code HIGHTIMESCV10

Courtesy of Ultratrimmer

This is the only trimmer on the market that will keep your trichomes intact.

The company has sold thousands of these units over the last year and is the only company with a money back guarantee. They are also the only company that has a video available of the machine pulling the bud out, and then putting the bud under a microscope to show the trichome preservation.

This product is guaranteed to kick out a pound of a cannabis every 2 to 3 minutes without destroying any trichomes.

Courtesy of Pivotal Chocolates

With an assortment of unique flavors developed over the course of 40 years making fine chocolates, the hardest decision for our customers is how to pick a favorite! Make the Pivotal decision to try some of the highest quality hemp infused chocolate in America today and you, too, will know that they are “Simply the Best”!

Visit them at: www.pivotalchocolates.com and use the code “novhightimes” for $10 off of every bag you buy between now and December 5th!

Courtesy of G Pen

G Pen Roam is the vanguard of a new category of vaporizers, the portable dab rig.

The first of its kind, Roam is a durable, all in one concentrate device that features a spill-proof, self-contained borosilicate glass hydro-tube, an embedded quartz heating chamber, and a 1300mAh lithium-ion battery that heats to the desired temperature within seconds of activation —delivering the intensity of an e-nail with the ease of use and convenience of a vaporizer.

What truly sets the Roam apart is the water filtration feature and the precise temperature control. For the terp heads and those in training, Roam gives you complete control, down to the degree. Roam offers smooth vapor with a dab rig experience that you can hit anywhere and you can hold in one hand without exposed glass.

Each G Pen Roam complete kit comes standard within a hemp travel case, with room for two concentrates jars and a pocket for accessories which include a micro USB to USB charging cable, loading tool, and cotton swabs. The best new all-in-one portable water filtered vaporizer for concentrates. Go get it and show off how you Roam!

Courtesy of Stüdenglass

The Stündenglass is an extremely versatile gravity bong, capable of handling flower, concentrates and shisha tobacco. Get your hands on one of these sophisticated gravity bongs and start smoking like your favorite stoner celeb Seth Rogen.

Crafted with durability in mind, this beast was built using anodized aircraft grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel, and high quality Teflon seals. The hourglass design smoothly flips in either direction and includes clear glass globes & stand, a hookah bowl & tobacco bowl, mouthpiece attachment, hookah bowl adapter, coal tray, hookah hose adapter, and hookah hose – everything you need to smoke whatever your heart desires.

As a reimagined gravity pipe, maybe the most important feature of this water bong is the “contactless smoke delivery system.” The contactless attachment allows users to inhale smoke without actually putting your mouth on anything – redefining smoking share culture.

We’ve heard it’s a more grown up way to smoke and we’ve also heard that it can turn your world upside down. This is the best invention or reinvention in 2020.

Courtesy of Linx

Flavor, technology, and affordability have always been the key things consumers asked for. The Linx Eden produces clean and flavorful vapor comparable to convection vapes that cost hundreds more. Taste the vapor yourself! This little flavor machine features convection heating, pure quartz chamber, four temps, air insulation and food-grade stainless steel shell, all for under $100. And don’t forget the Eden lets you use extract and herb at the same time!

Eden’s low price doesn’t come at the expense of quality and features. It already took the title of “Best Dry Herb Vaporizer Under $100” by Medium and MarryJane’s top ten vaporizer list of 2020.

Linx Vapor is a SoCal based, health-conscious, and technology-driven vaporizer brand with a mission to expand the boundaries of the market as we know it today. All Linx vaporizers are heavy metal tested – 100% certified by SC Labs and Encore Labs.

Black Friday Sale: Now the Eden gets even better with a FREE Water Pipe Attachment and a FREE Glass Bubbler all for $99.99 (worth $135). Black Friday Only.

Linx has bundle sales all Black Friday, check them out at linxvapor.com – Don’t miss this deal or you will have to wait another year!