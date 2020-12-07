The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Edibles

We’re living in the golden age of cannabis. From traditional flower to vape products, from grow gear to gifts for students, there’s truly something for everyone. And if you or your loved ones are more into eating their green than smoking it (understandable during the COVID-19 pandemic), you can be sure there’s something for you too. Here’s a special gift guide for the edibles-lover in your circle.
Related Posts
The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Students
Hey, students: we know you work hard. Here's a gift guide just for you.
December 4, 2020
The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Growers
Cannabis growers, rejoice: we have a gift guide especially for you.
December 3, 2020
The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Vapor
A gift guide for the avowed vapor-lover.
December 2, 2020
The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Flower
Some gift suggestions for that flower connoisseur in your life.
December 1, 2020