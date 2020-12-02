Most Popular Posts
California Cannabis Officials Pushing For More Pot Policy Policing
The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Vapor

If you, your friends, and/or your family prefer to vape their bud instead of smoke it, we’ve got some great hardware suggestions for you in our Holiday Gift Guide for Vapor-Lovers:

The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Vapor
Courtesy of Arizer

Arizer

Cultivate the connoisseur in you with the Extreme Q by Arizer—the Original Hybrid desktop vaporizer.

  • Carefully sourced, high quality components provide a worry-free experience
  • Smooth & tasty vapor the way you like it—Fill Balloons or use the Whip and Fan for direct assisted draw
  • Easy to use Custom Session Settings and convenient Remote Control – no need for apps
  • True Convection Heating & Precision Temperature Control technologies activate natural terpene profiles and maximize the potential of your favorite dry herb
  • Backed by Manufacturer’s Warranty & Industry Leading Customer Service

Through extensive research and exceptional design, Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Experience why Arizer is Better by Design.

High Times
