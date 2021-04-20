Jon’s Stone Cold Quarantine Cop List: Number 10, the 4/20 Special

It’s my favorite holiday 4/20, so to celebrate I’m hitting y’all with a two-piece this month—that’s right, another Quarantine Cop List. Two roundups in a month? Jon, are you sick? No, but as I’m sure you know, everybody and their mother are coming out to celebrate now that the world is sort of opening back up, and that weed is finally legal basically everywhere that matters in the USA.

Things are looking good again, which is a strange feeling now, but we’re leaning into it. As a result, there’s a lot of trash pretending to be gold trying to grab your attention this year. Well, friends, allow these picks to be your blinders. I’m sure there’s other heat out there, but these are OFFICIAL selections for a lit 4/20 celebration.

Since today is all about weed, below is a list of mostly flower that is either freshly dropped or a mainstay staple to get you right on the highest of holy days. Only the elite. That said, of course I had to sprinkle in a few other fire bombs just to mix it up and keep you on your toes, and you know, keep the day delicious no matter your preferred consumption method. As always, drop us any other fuego that should make the next list on Twitter at @joncappetta or @High_Times_Mag!

Jon’s Picks For A Lit 4/20

Courtesy of the company

If you’re at all familiar with the Dr. Greenthumb staple Insane, you likely know about the coveted Ruby Red. While there are a lot of strains on the streets with hype, few are as long-lasting and wide-reaching as the following behind this cultivar. With a standout flavor that persists through the entire smoke—no matter how many times you may clip and relight it—this is the type of flower even a backwood won’t overpower.

While I don’t normally get into the muck and mire of labeling things a sativa or indica off of my own consumption, I will say that I have smoked this flower both right before bed and right after waking up, and it was the perfect complement in either scenario, so don’t get hung up on how it’s supposed to make you feel; just get on the ride with this one.

Courtesy of the company

Those that have been watching Sherbinskis over the past few years have already seen the effect G can have on a brand, though they might not immediately know his name. From the modernica chairs to the Complexcon plays, G was instrumental in interloping the Sherbinski brand with the high fashion world, and I know he’s only scratched the surface of his ideas. Now finally launching his own brand, G-Putt, G has begun dropping teasers of what’s to come and let me tell you, the future is looking bright.

If you’ll be in Long Beach today, I hear there’s a special drop going on to celebrate his collab with Grizzly, but I would recommend that everybody do what they can to get their hands on his G-Lato cut ASAP. A 41 cross with some new heat that’s yet to be released, G’s clearly paid his dues and is ready for primetime.

Courtesy of the company

Some more legends in the space are finally breaking out into the legal game and we here at High Times LOVE to see it. In an initial three-piece drop that also includes strains Donuts and Jobstopper, the Critterz is a stand out cut that’s almost certainly about to develop a cult-like following. According to Shiest Bubz this one is the trapper’s favorite as it’s got a “desert-y taste that hits hard,” but I’d say that you’re going to be impressed by the nose before you even get that far.

With a gassy front that has notes of pine and an almost citrus undertone, the flavor on this will remind you of a lot of the greats you’ve smoked in the past all rolled into one. It’s like the New York City of weed. If you’re looking for something a little more uppity than the Critterz, the Donuts might be a better bet as the Jobstopper is appropriately named, but these are all being billed as hybrids, so none of them are too overpowering in any one direction.

Courtesy of the company

This is a new one for me, but I’m definitely keeping my eyes on Blue Chip. Focusing on proprietary genetics, this brand spun out of the cultivation of Purple Lotus in San Jose and boy have they brought their A game. The legend goes they spent a ton of money trying to recreate the cult-classic ‘Blue Chip’ strain, but instead found a bunch of other cultivars that were miles above the competition in their area, and thus Blue Chip Genetics was born.

I’ve only seen a few strains so far but from what I can see, these guys are definitely onto something. The Cream Puffz, my personal favorite of what I’ve seen so far, has a sweet pine-y nose that translates into a mellow yet uplifted high that is kind of reminiscent of what getting stoned in high school was like—when you were too stoned to think, but that was funny. It’s kinda like that…

Courtesy of the company

A staple if there ever was one! Saucey’s Triple F’n OG is a rock to the dome every time I hit it, no matter how many times I’ve smoked it recently. With a gas that you can smell down the block, this is how I plan to close out this evening’s celebrations. In-Da-Couch. The team over at Saucey only puts out heat but I must say, this latest cut feels… iconic. Both the nose and the flavor are in their Super Bowl prime, and why mess with anything but the best on the most important of weed smoking days?

If you’ve been rocking with this list for awhile you probably remember their Sauce, which—if you can’t smoke today—is a great option to get it poppin’, but I truly have nothing but nice things to say about this brand, as everything from the Capo line to the Brooklyn Kush Cake has been *chefs kiss*.

Courtesy of the company

Dropping tomorrow at Lemonade, The International Stoners Association is getting into the legal game as well, which seems all too appropriate. The collaboration between Steve Lobel’s 300 Entertainment and Weed Working will be distributed through Cookies and Lemonade, and knowing Steve’s rolodex, I’m sure this is just the first of many strains (and collaborations) to come from the music powerhouse.

Having gotten an early look at the release, I have to say it’s refreshing to see a drop that doesn’t smell like everything else on the market, but still looks like it will pack a punch even to those that don’t know what to look for. Even better, I want to give a hat tip to the clear mylar which brings back all types of feels of scoring back in the day, without any of the stress.

Courtesy of the company

These new prerolls from Viola are appropriately named because man do you feel in the zone after ripping one of these bad boys. Founded by former professional basketballer Al Harrington, Viola is just launching their preroll line in conjunction with the holiday after selling flower and other products in the space over the past couple of years.

Quietly amassing one of the most impressive brands in the space that’s also focused on diversity and inclusion, I can’t say enough positive things about Viola and their mission. Which, fun fact, if you’re not familiar with their origin story, you should look into. Even their namesake is a treasure. Now, when talking about these Bucketz prerolls—for an uncoordinated white boy, this strain actually makes me feel like I’m bringing my A game, though maybe not sinking as many actual bucketz as Al would…

Courtesy of the company

For the gummy gang out there, here’s a fun new one to brighten up your 4/20 no matter the weather! Platinum’s new Sour gummy line is fire, but the standout of the bunch is definitely their Tropical Punch flavor. More Sour Patch Kids than truly sour, the tropical flavor is one that you will want to keep eating long after you’re too stoned to move.

I’ll go ahead and say that it may be the best gummy flavor that’s come to the cannabis space yet, but I’ll let you be the judge of that. For those that want to break it down, it seems like a mix of mango, apple, and some pineapple, which may not seem like the perfect unison of juiciness, but rest assured, it is.

Courtesy of the company

To all my beer drinking friends out there, I don’t really get what you like about it but I respect your right to consume, so I want to make sure you know about what the mad scientists over at Lagunitas have come up with this time. You may have heard of Hi-Fi Hops Reverb in the past, which is a 10mg non-alcoholic beer for those of us who enjoy a cold brewski from time to time, but their latest release, Tuner, is a bit more balanced for those who don’t want to jump all the way in on THC.

Though I’d argue 10 mg isn’t that much, for some people 5 is better, and with 5mg of CBD in there, the ride can be pretty controlled even for the least experienced consumers. Give it a shot this 4/20—who knows, maybe you’ll like this better than it’s alcoholic cousin!

Courtesy of the company

Y’all know I love drinkables, but when you get to infuse things yourself, that’s when I really get excited. I’m pretty sure I’ve said it in this column in the past, but I’ve really wanted a medicated Coca-Cola for years. Well, friends, now you can. Select’s new Squeeze product is just like those water enhancers in the past that Minute Maid or Crystal Geyser or whatever used to make, except this delicious flavoring also has weed in it.

Coming in 150mg containers, the Strawberry Lemonade is definitely my favorite, but they also make them in Watermelon, Lime, and ‘Hint of Sweet’—which is kind of like medicated simple syrup. If a cannabis mocktail or microdrink isn’t your style, don’t worry, you’re not alone—but now anything can be a cannabis mocktail with just a little squeeze!

Courtesy of the company

More strawberries, please. You got it, sir! This absolute MAGIC is appropriately named, and magically delicious (please don’t sue me, whoever owns that copyright!). Flintts Mints have been deliciously useful for awhile now, but in case you’re not familiar, here’s a quick primer. There’s a magic flower in the Amazon that makes funny things happen inside your mouth when you eat it. You may have had it before a drink at the bar in the past, but these guys figured out how to put it in a mint to make your mouth water and kill your cottonmouth. No shit!

It’s like a massage for your tastebuds and while some of the stronger ones are crazy effective (so I wouldn’t recommend using them in public or before a big public speaking event), it is 100% the most effective way to kill your dry mouth in milliseconds. A 4/20 miracle! Their new flavor Strawberry Magic is actually fantastic and I hear it’s been certified by witches to cast dryness away from your mouth. I’m not sure if any of the science included in the above is true, so don’t quote me on it, but I’m pretty sure it’s accurate.