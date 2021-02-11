Jon’s Stone-Cold Quarantine Cop List: 7th Heaven

So when do you guys think things might get back to normal? What even is normal anymore? Is this normal now? Oh god, I hope MedMen was wrong—but I digress. Assuming most of us haven’t been deemed essential enough to get the vaccine yet, and most of us are still spending a good deal of time alone, we’re keeping this party rockin’, baby! Sure I’m losing my mind a bit but hey, what fun is reality? I read somewhere that people are experimenting more with psychedelics than ever given all the time at home and I just want to say: Yes. Do that. In case you can’t, here’s another Quarantine Cop List to get that serotonin flowin’.

As always, hit me up on Twitter (@joncappetta) or find me on Clubhouse to tell me all about what’s doper than this:

Courtesy of company

Exclusive! You heard it here first! Ok, maybe not, but if you don’t know about Money Trees yet you’re for real sleeping. Dropping this Monday is the latest cultivar from the art and dank powered machine, and it’s called Purple Pesos. This Garlic Cocktail x Shiskaberry offspring has an unreal smell that while definitely touching on garlic notes also has a creamsicle type finish that just smacks. And while the bud is incredible, Joey Colombo, one of the founders of the brand, also left some surprises for you in his packaging. Download Artivive and put the mylar in the viewfinder and prepare to be amazed! I was originally turned onto his artwork years before he jumped into the space, but knowing him and the body of his work I just can’t wait to see what else they do in the cannabis arena.

Courtesy of company

In case you forgot that Valentine’s Day was a thing and you need an article on a weed site to remind you, V-Day is this Sunday, dawgs. If you forgot this, you probably also forgot to buy a gift for that special someone, so allow me to suggest Platinum Vapes Love Bites as that last minute fill-in. These chocolate-covered strawberry gummy coins taste just as delicious as they are guaranteed to make your THC lover’s weekend. I know they’re using gummies and chocolate, which is like Edibles 101, but these feel like an innovation. I know I mentioned they’re delicious already but for real: you’re going to like ‘em! Maybe get them for yourself BECAUSE you forgot the other gifts and well, you need the release. Whatever.

Courtesy of company

Everything the Aliens do up there in Sacramento is basically groundbreaking on it’s own, but getting me to actually enjoy a vape pen is a tricky feat. There are a few here and there that I’ll buy, but unlike any of those brands, anytime I see ANYTHING from Alien Labs I immediately buy it because I know it’s going to deliver. The latest fave is their Sherbacio Live Resin disposable, which is a favorite to take on the road with me (which lately means to the grocery story and beach, but still). That said, every flower I have ever seen from these guys has been remarkable, so while I’m digging on the pen right now, know I’m keeping my eye out for the latest Top Secret Testers and full drops!

Courtesy of company

I think this is another limited for Valentine’s drop as it showed up to my house in a chocolate candy heart I had to smash open to get to (check out HT’s IG this weekend for the video—it even included an ‘Insane’ hammer!), but I gotta say, I could see Honeymoon quickly becoming a daily driver for many. This frosty Wedding Cake cross has a beautiful sweet yet gassy smell, and a high that matches the effects you’d expect from it’s indica-leaning parent. Available at Dr. Greenthumb’s, this cultivar is true to its title, and will act as a Honeymoon for your mind.

Courtesy of company

Watching St. Ides dip their feet into the cannabis industry has been amazing. True to their brand, the team has brought some of the heaviest-hitting products possible to the market to expand the brand’s product lines, including diamond-infused pre rolled joints, which is what you’d expect from the hardest-hitting 40oz-maker. I’ve smoked more than my fair share of infused joints in the past but let me say, this thing HIT and straight-up put me on the ass, which frankly doesn’t happen often enough anymore. If you’re looking for a heavy hitter, look no further. I only wish Biggie was still around to see this!

Courtesy of company

Y’all, Lost Farm made medicated Starbursts—and they RULE! The first two flavors, Blue Dream and Watermelon Zkittlez (in Blueberry and Watermelon flavors, obv), are both delicious and different from the typical gummies we’re all used to. Fruit Chews does a good job of explaining what you’re getting into, and while they can’t say this, I can—these are Starbursts. Made with Live Resin, each pack includes the standard 100mg across 10 individually wrapped pieces, so don’t be afraid to throw a few in your pocket before you take off to keep vibing while you’re on the run.

Courtesy of company

Shady Apples is another one of those strains amassing more and more hype these days and friends, let me tell you, it’s well deserved. Your Highness has been around since back in the 215 days, and you might remember their Lemon Meringue Cake that’s been floating around for the past few years. Their latest original, Shady Apples, almost stands in a league of its own. With a unique profile that I can’t quite describe well enough, know that like the RS I told you about in the past, this flavor is going to stick with you not just through the smoke, but will stay on your palate long after you finish.

Courtesy of company

It’s always nice to see an evolution, and the gang over at High Rise is in the process of doing just that. While they’ve been known for creating some of the best content in the game for years, this marks their first venture into their own plant touching products through a collaboration with the Roach Live Resin Pocket Vape. Dubbed ‘Pink Lemons’, this limited edition line was my introduction to Roach, which despite its size delivers a powerful terp-rich hit every time. There were only 2,000 of these made so you’ll have to move quick to get your hands on ‘em, but you can find the list of where you can cop over on the High Rise blog.

Courtesy of company

These have been a favorite for years now, so while not a quarantine discovery, I just picked up a bunch more and they’re still hitting just as well as the first pack I bought. So I felt compelled to include them in this drop. Typically as companies scale, there’s a bit of loss in the product quality, but I’m proud to report that after I think almost 3 years now, this remains (in my opinion) the best replacement for a hand roll available on the market today. If you roll your own, you know what I’m talking about; there’s something about most pre rolls that just don’t hit the same, not to mention the typically inferior bud quality. Well, friends, allow Fatty’s to change your mind about the pre roll game. Also, lowkey shout-out to the Green Angels who put me on back in the day—wishing you all well!

Courtesy of company

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again: I LOVE drinking weed. Since I moved to California and discovered weed sodas, I’ve tried just about every ‘drinkable’ I can get my grubby little hands on and one thing is clear: not all drinkables are created equal. Some have wack flavor, some are too tincture-y, some just don’t deliver the impact. But, friends, consistency is coming. If you’re not familiar with the team over at Spacestation, get familiar with one of their latest products: Uncle Arnie’s Iced Tea Lemonade. This delicious cocktail packs 100mg per bottle and is sold at super fair prices. Even better, it’s only one of many products they put out over there (including some products they don’t have their name on that you’ve likely seen). Check out mattshighsoda.com to get the full rundown on what’s out there, and what’s coming next!