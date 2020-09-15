Jon’s Stone-Cold Quarantine Cops of the Week #3

It has been 184 days since I started this socially distanced period and I’m not going to lie, I’m definitely losing my mind. If it’s not COVID, or the march for civil rights, now we’ve got the election eating away at our peace—and the hits show no signs of slowing down. I mean, c’mon—do YOU want to be forced to take a vaccine rushed out to help our Maniac-In-Chief secure another term? Some days are easier than others, for sure, but at this point, the only sure smile I’m producing is generated by a new flavor, or a new toy, and while I hate the materialistic side of myself, sometimes you’ve gotta work with what you’ve got—especially during a crisis.

As such, here I am for Round 3 of my Quarantine Cop list, hoping to provide those of you at home with a little bit of excitement through this admittedly weird time we’re all going through, and maybe even introduce you to a new favorite. Some of these are blasts from the past, and some are brand new innovations, but they’ve all provided me some warm feelings to combat the stress, so maybe they’ll do the same for you! If not, most of them will at least get you high so, you know, there’s that!

As always, don’t hesitate to let me know about what’s making your day right now too! From new strains to exotic soda flavors, I’m on the hunt, and I’d love to hear what’s working for you. Hit us up on Twitter at @high_times_mag & @joncappetta and you might even catch one of your suggestions on my next list!

Image via company website

Gold Plated Storz and Bickel Volcano

In case you’re uninformed, the leader in flower vape technology hasn’t changed in years. In fact, even since my college days (which seem like a lifetime ago) there was only one real brand that mattered in that space, and it remains to this day one of the most fun ways to smoke: the Storz and Bickel Volcano. Born in Germany back in 2008, the Volcano utilizes conduction heating to vape your buds and blow the smoke into a giant bag, so while not entirely portable you’re not stuck to a device that’s plugged in throughout the entire session. Even better than the bag experience is the flavor this technology provides. Simply put, there is no better way to get the full effect of your flower’s terp profile than with this device—start low temp you’ll taste the entire spectrum throughout your sesh. Storz and Bickel have recently started creating the Volcano in limited drops with fun new colors, which can be seen through their placements in Higher Standards and on Gnln.com, but once I saw this Gold one there was no stopping that purchasing decision. If you’re looking for something that smokes great and will just make you feel all warm and fuzzy every time you look at it, the Volcano is a sure get.

Image via company website

Jaunt Ripple

Born in Philly, the Ripple is the latest product from the Jaunt, and boy is it an instant classic. Half-ashtray, half-joint tray, the ripple has a beautifully designed partial cover with ripples across the ceramic that are the perfect grooves for whatever you happen to be smoking at the moment. As gorgeous as the rest of the product line, while these works of art can stand on their own as centerpieces that you may not want to get dirty, rest assured that it’s function matches it’s beauty. Complete with a corner snuffer to pause your sesh as necessary, you’re going to want to have these around anywhere you frequently consume—I’ve already purchased three! Available in the colors slate or mint, not only are your visitors going to ask where you got it (when that kind of thing is possible again), but the easy-to-clean ceramic will remain looking fresh and new through even the messiest smoking habits, and keep your ritual area looking classy!

Image via company website

Terp Timer

While I’ve talked a lot the past few months about the advancements coming to rig technology, there’s been a pretty clear gap in my coverage, and that’s around devices that require a torch to utilize. Don’t get me wrong, I love a strong dab as much as the next guy, but without an e-nail or an e-rig it’s been incredibly hard for me to find consistency with rigs. All too often I’m blowing smoke that’s way too hot for my body, and causing a choking fit and dab sweats—not really my steeze. However, those days are finally gone thanks to the all new Terp Timer from Octave. In a space where others are remodelling IR heat guns into 3D printed trash, the Terp Timer is the first device that I’ve found that not only guarantees your hit will be at exactly the right temp, but also looks pretty damn sexy itself. The octagon design sits below your banger, and even includes a laser to ensure you’re lined up right. Once you’ve set your desired temp, the timer will sound an alarm to let you know when the glass is in your optimal range. Coming from the same minds who brought us Myster High End, and with some knowledge of the inside scoop on what’s to come, I will definitely say this is a team you should keep your eyes on, regardless of whether or not you’re a dabber. Innovation is coming for us all!

Image via company website

MooseLabs MouthPeace

While I know most of us aren’t exactly out and about sharing joints and bongs right now, the Mouthpeace is definitely a product you should get familiar with. Not only does it save you from sharing germs with your friends when passing around a blunt or a pipe, but the filter inside also protects your lungs from all the lousy byproducts that come from combusting plant matter then inhaling it. Trust me, after a few puffs through one of those filters you’re going to be glad you discovered it, and likely won’t want to smoke without it again! I’m expecting these to be a must have once we get back to a world that allows us to gather en masse again.

Image via company Instagram

High 90’s

Cannabis has long had a strain problem. We know that not all Blue Dream is created equal, and that the same plant grown by different farmers can have different results. Because of this, we’ve seen a lot of newcomers to the space avoid the strain-game entirely, and create entry-level products a bit more typical for first-time consumers. Some people are choosing to do this through ‘mood types’ like calm or chill, others are sticking to (the pseudoscience) of indica or sativa, but some are forgoing all that and diving right into attractive flavors like Pineapple or Tropical Punch. Enter High 90’s—the visually stunning pre-roll brand with joints labelled ‘Peach’, ‘Gelato’, and even ‘Double Cup’. Although flavored, these cones are infused with wax to provide a delicious smoke that packs a serious punch. Having recently launched in California earlier this year, expect to see these guys at a dispensary near you soon. I have a feeling they’re going to make some real noise…

Image via company website

Cann Pineapple Jalapeño

Another one for the California fam, I gotta give a shout out to the latest flavor from the Cann team. Although I’m admittedly not the target market for this product (microdosers, wattup!), it’s hard not to enjoy the idea of cannabis cocktails becoming mainstream, and Cann is definitely pushing for that position. Their line of low-dose mocktails are of course alcohol-free, but designed with the cocktail experience in mind. Put it this way, who doesn’t like kicking back and relaxing after a long day? How do people normally do that? They have a drink! However, why should it have to be alcohol? In my head these guys are likely the ones to develop the largest market share and really introduce drinkables to the masses—especially considering you won’t end up with a *bad trip* after one of these guys. Normally in 2.5 mg doses, the latest Pineapple Jalapeno flavor also comes in a larger ‘Hi-Boy’ variety, offering 5 mg of THC for heavier consumption – so while I’ll still be waiting for a 50 or 100 mg version, rest assured that these delicious treats are a great alternative to booze promising a chill experience, and no hangovers ever!

Image via company website

Royale G Grinder

This is, without question, my new travel grinder. Although a bit nicer than what I’d typically bring out on the road, when appropriately cleaned this device looks almost like a super fat marker or a reading glasses case. Narrow enough to comfortably fit in your pocket (it’s even got a clip!), but wide enough to fit all the plant matter you’ll need for a day out of the house, the Royale G’s modular design allows you to either extend it’s housing chamber for maximum ground storage capacity, or break off a separate container to hold your buds pre-dicing. That said, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention how perfect this narrower design is for rolling joints on the go—it’s both far less conspicuous, and much more user friendly when fashioning your cone with one hand.

Image via company website

Powerhitter

While this may not be a new one for our older fans, I am pleased to introduce our newer audience to the blast-from-the-past classic, the Powerhitter. While it definitely looks like a squirt bottle to the layman, the magic of the Powerhitter is tucked inside that thick plastic shell. When you unscrew the top you’ll find a metal joint holder attached to the mouthpiece, and when you tightly pack a joint in, screw the top back on, and squeeze—it’s major puffing time. The air inside the plastic tube forces smoke down the joint through the mouthpiece and into your face, similar to a gravity bong, and allows for massive and clean hits amongst a group of friends without anyone needing to actually share germs. This cheap and fun device makes a great gift for joint smokers who like to mix things up, and for those who don’t bode well with glass!

Image via company website

Pilgrim Soul Creativity Journal

Not going to lie, I was a bit skeptical about this product when it first arrived. No stranger to adult coloring books and board games, I’ve always been a bit more of a ‘color outside the lines’ type of kid. While I was expecting this to feel a bit more like Madlibs with coloring, the Creative Thinking Journal was a most pleasant surprise. Filled with fun challenges meant to spark your imagination, the journal’s cover begs to be used when high, and it’s good advice—although not exclusive to cannabis consumers, this journal will take you down some fun rabbit holes where the extra ‘openness’ if you will, will make all the difference. While I would definitely recommend this for artists and creative types, this journal has something for everyone and is guaranteed to turn your perspective on its head.

Image via company Instagram

OG Slick Facemasks

Like I’m assuming it has for most others in the states, face masks have quickly become the bane of my existence. While there are plenty of brands and designers making them, frankly, almost all of them feel like shit, make your face super sweaty, and are generally annoying to wear. I get that it’s important, and that we need to protect each other, so I’m going to do my duty, but I’m not going to be shy about it having been an underwhelming experience thus far. That is, until I found the masks that Slick was making with his shop Big Dicks Hardware over in Gardena. Already 3 drop designs deep, with each quickly selling out, it’s easy to see why after obtaining one. Not only are they stylish, but these are by far the most comfortable masks I’ve worn to date—featuring adjustable ear straps, an air valve, and 2 PM2.5 filters. Gone are the days of disposables!