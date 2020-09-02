Papa & Barkley Releases THC Skincare Line

California cannabis company Papa & Barkley has launched a new line of skincare products that incorporates the therapeutic benefits of THC. The company said in a press release last week that the new products infused with THC provide a “complete, cannabinoid-rich regimen for all skin types to help boost skin health, moisturize, and keep skin looking radiant and youthful.”

“From our beginning, Papa & Barkley has been dedicated to making best in class wellness products that are clean and solvent-free, potent, and efficacious,” said company founder and CEO Adam Grossman. “Our skincare products are designed with those same values in mind. Whether you’re struggling with acne, hoping to reduce age spots, or just taking great care of your skin, there now is a Papa & Barkley skincare product you can turn to.”

The suite of skincare products includes Releaf THC Body Lotion, Releaf 1:3 Body Oil, and Releaf 1:1 Repair Cream. All are infused with THC-rich rosin, a cannabis concentrate that is produced by the careful application of heat and pressure to cannabis flowers. The rosin is made without the use of solvents or other harsh chemicals, producing a clean product that retains the full spectrum of cannabinoids and plant nutrients, making products infused with it “more potent and efficacious than products made using traditional THC isolate- or distillate- based processes.” All formulations in the collection are free of parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, and phthalates.

The Endocannabinoid System And Skin Health

Guy Rocourt, Papa & Barkley’s chief product officer, told High Times in an email that skincare products infused with cannabinoids can help nourish the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating many biological processes including immune response, cellular communication, memory, appetite, and metabolism.

“The human endocannabinoid system (ECS) works to reduce inflammation and maintain homeostasis, or balance, within the human body,” he said. “There are ECS receptors in our skin, which means skincare products infused with cannabinoids like THC can help do the same for your skin.”

“Optimal skin health comes from protecting the top layers of your dermis while nourishing the lower layers, so as new skin is created it comes out bright, healthy, soothed, and hydrated,” Rocourt added. “Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Repair Cream features fruit acids like apple seed extract to help the THC and CBD reach the lower levels of the dermis and boost skin health.”

The line of skincare products from Papa & Barkley is available at licensed cannabis retailers in California including the pioneering dispensary Harborside in Oakland. Alexis Mora, the head of marketing at Harborside Group, said the new collection is a welcome addition to Papa & Barkley’s popular offering of topicals and tinctures.

“There’s been tremendous growth in the area of cannabis skincare, with consumers specifically seeking out products with natural, clean ingredients,” said Mora. “Papa & Barkley is already beloved amongst consumers for its high-quality, efficacious formulations. We’re excited to carry the brand’s new suite of THC-infused skincare products to demonstrate the range of healing properties available from the cannabis plant.”

Other California dispensaries carrying Papa & Barkley’s new line of THC-infused skincare products can be found on the brand’s website.