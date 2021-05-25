Jon’s Stone-Cold Quarantine Cop List: The 11th Hour

Well friends, it looks like we’ve almost done it—quarantine has just about ended! Sure there’s a few of us still vax-less, but for the majority, the world has opened back up. California is even tossing the masks next month—and I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure this day would come. With so much to be excited about and so much we can do again, it’s understandable that we’re all spending less time inside and online.

While you likely won’t need these to pass the time at home anymore, don’t pretend like you’re going to stop smoking now that the bars open again— you’ve found your new vice and were encouraged by these Quarantine Cop lists!

As always, let us know what we missed from the latest drops, or whatever else you’re excited about! You can find us on Twitter at @joncappetta & @high_times_mag—let us know what needs to be on the next Quarantine Cop List!

Baked in partnership with Big Pete’s out of Santa Cruz, these infused churro cookies may be the best infused cookie I’ve had to date. While I’m typically a fan of chocolate chip when we’re talking cookies, it’s hard to ignore the magnificence of a good fresh churro…and this twist on the classic hits all the right notes.

These soft and delicious cookies pack a 10 mg punch, with 100 mg total per bag. But be warned: you’re going to CRAVE these, so if you’re a lightweight you may need to go buy one of those timed snack-protector safes. You know, the kind that protects you from yourself. Available at Dr. Greenthumbs, these indica sweethearts are going to become a staple in your daily turn down process.

Let me start by saying that the nose on this is one of the most exciting I’ve inhaled all year. While everyone in the hype space is competing to smell like Runtz or RS, this flower is in a league all of its own—without sacrificing anything on the look side. This is the first cut I’ve seen from the team over at LIT but if this is any indication of what’s to come I’m certain this is going to be a brand to watch.

If you’re a fan of the citrus-y terps I’d highly recommend picking this up. This mimosa cut packs all that flavor all the way through the smoke and will leave you ready to take on the day from high above the clouds.

I’ve become pretty accustomed to joggers throughout this quarantine period, and now, as the world opens back up, I’ve been pressed to match my comfort with looking like a real person. Well friends, if you’re looking to step out but still feel great, look no further than Broken Promises. These guys landed on my radar thanks to their new collaboration with Your Highness and let me tell you—I haven’t looked at another clothing designer since.

With a new capsule dropping each week, they have a seemingly endless selection of dank to parse through, and a MONEY selection of joggers to keep your steeze at an all-time high. That said, the ‘It’s Not The Same Getting High Without You’ line they did with YH is truly something special. I’ve bought basically the entire line, so pretty sure you’ll dig it too!

Always Faded – Gelato 41

Considering the sheer volume of Gelato cuts on the market, it’s becoming harder and harder to find something standout and not just a cut using the name to try and command a higher price. Much like Blue Dream, Gelato has become more of a blanket term in recent years, with very few of these cultivars matching the original greatness of this pheno. Well friends, if you’re still looking for those original terps, look no further than Always Faded.

I’ll be honest, I haven’t been this excited about a 41 cut in some time, and while this is just one of many in the EXCELLENT portfolio A.F. is amassing, I would be remiss if I didn’t shout this out for those still looking to understand the hype around this cultivar. This is the one you’re looking for.

I know I’m supposed to call it a water pipe, but I’m going to go ahead and say it anyway—this is the best bong I’ve ever smoked. Sure, it’s not hiding what it is, but the elegance, weight, and just function on this bad boy is best in class. With no need for a downstem, the Empress features an 8-cut percolator and a built-in ice catch to allow for perfectly smooth and cool hits. Not only that, but the Empress is clearly well made. While many pieces feel fragile, it’s clear this ‘water pipe’ can take a beating. I wouldn’t recommend dropping it of course, but you won’t have to worry about the wind knocking it over either!

ATTENTION, ATTENTION! MUSHROOMS COME IN GUMMY FORM NOW—I REPEAT, YOU CAN NOW EAT MUSHROOMS AS GUMMIES! I don’t know if you’re as excited about this as I am, but this is BIG. When I first moved to California one of the things that I was most excited about in the legal cannabis landscape was weed drinks and gummies, but mushrooms?! NOW WE’RE TALKIN! *singing* It’s a whole new woooorrrrlllllddd… */singing*

The homies at Microboomers have a selection of flavors including Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Sour Apple (and chocolate too if you’re so inclined) and they’re perfectly dosed so you get just a sliiiight buzz if you take just one…but rest assured, eating a whole tin will NOT be a micro experience…

Everything about this product is beautiful. From the buds to the branding, Traditional certainly has a winner on its hands with its Caicos cultivar. These guys don’t seem to put much stock into the whole Sativa/Indica conversation on their packaging, but I’ll note that this Indica-leaning Hybrid has a great body high, but one that doesn’t cloud the mind too much, so this is a cut that doesn’t need to be reserved for late nights.

With notes ranging from pine to gas-y, these picturesque dark green buds have a shiny trichome coating that will simply dance if provided the right light. This one’s going to become a daily driver for sure.

The legal landscape has had many casualties, but perhaps the most notable loss we’ve experienced in this move out of prohibition has been the blunt. While there are numerous reasons why they needed to go the way of the dinosaurs, there’s been a clear void since we had to move past tobacco wraps, and while hemp wraps have eagerly filled in the gap, most of the new school have left room to be desired.

However, that’s changed since I’ve discovered Green Label’s new two-grammers. While yes, they are wrapped in hemp, there’s something about the size of these guys that effectively replicate the L’s of old in a significantly healthier package. Still rocking a glass tip, and crafted from whole buds and not trim, Green Label’s ‘blunt’ replacement will certainly fill that spot you’ve been missing.

I don’t even drink but this one made me smile. Unlike the rest of the list, I can’t attest to the flavor or the effectiveness of this one, but I do want to throw a shout out to the homies at Blue Point for cheekily tapping into the 4/20 madness without seeming goofy.

This 7.0% ABV beer is a hoppy American wheat ale that’s infused with terpenes and emblazoned with a mock weed leaf made out of wheat that, while definitely tapping into the zeitgeist, doesn’t feel gimmick-y. While, again, I’m not a drinker, I am keeping a sixer of these in my fridge for guests who do!

Seven Leaves has done it again! In case you missed the Lemon Slush, the Bon Bons, or the Zruntz, you really shouldn’t sleep on the new Purple Wednesday drop, released in collaboration with Belly. While celebrity drops have gotten something of a bad name recently, rest assured that this collab packs all of the heat you’d expect to get in a 7L jar, just with a cool partner to push the product line. In my head this is one of the first real ‘rapper weed’ collaborations—as the weed is both pushed by a rapper, and at the level where actual rappers would smoke it, and we love to see it!

While this will be obvious to most of you, it was just recently brought to my attention that not everyone knows about Dunkaroos. In case you missed their triumphant return last summer, let me put you on. Dunkaroos are the ultimate throwback stoner snack. They come in little packs with cookies and frosting so you can make your own cake stacks. They’re magnificent.