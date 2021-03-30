Quarantine Cop List: The Ocho

After what seems like endless false starts and millions of vaccinations, I’m honestly not sure where we’re at with this thing anymore. Everything seemed like it was getting better for a minute, then Biden fired all his cool staff and now it feels like we’re back at square one. Whatever—the marathon continues, and so does our Quarantine Cop List. As such, and I know I’m a bit late this month, but here’s another round up of the latest and greatest from a ton of awesome people doing awesome work in our space.

This edition has some favs from across California, as well as some dope new products and even the first drop for all my people back in New York. All of these products have either gotten me super high or had me seriously drooling this month, so hopefully they will have a similar effect for you as well. Like usual, If there’s anything I missed, or you’ve got some hot shit for the next one, bang my line and let’s chat about it. We’re always around @joncappetta and @High_Times_Mag!

Courtesy of the Company

Y’all may be familiar with a similar device that’s been on the market the past few years. Well friends, meet its papa. The device and brand you know have been utilizing the patents of these guys for some time now, and while there’s always money in licensing, DabX is finally taking a shot at the space on it’s own. Their first product, the mk1.rocket, is to put it simply, an electronic banger. That’s right—no longer will you need a blowtorch to maximize the flavor of your smoke! Just throw this bad boy into the downstem of any bong and instantly you’ve got an e-rig ready to go. Not only that, but the battery is powerful and lasts for dozens of sesh’s, somehow much longer than the other similar products while still being made by the same people. All in, DabX is a name you can definitely expect to see disrupting the electronic smoking space over the next few years.

Courtesy of the Company

Now I’m a guy who likes to eat weed, but with all due respect to all the edible brands out there, I don’t really need any more brownies or gummies. Because of this, I’m always on the hunt for new and exciting products that will fuck me up. Now as a loyalist to Punch’s products for years, when I saw they were dropping Malt Balls I had to try them and y’all—I am happy to report that these things freakin’ BANG. Available across a ton of amazing flavors (including Strawberry Cheesecake—yes, you read that right!) while these things certainly pack a punch, they’re also some of the most delicious edibles I’ve ever had. So delicious in fact that I often have to stop myself from eating them as, like chips, they’re addictive! (In the fun you-want-to-eat-a-lot kinda way!)

Courtesy of the Company

If you live in LA you’ve likely seen the splashes of pink spreading across intersections and walls across the city. If you’re on IG you’ve likely seen the stoned-out alien memes, or maybe the gas truck. Maybe one of your friends even has the ‘You can’t even get this yet’ mylar… whatever the case may be, one thing is for certain: Pinkies is coming. Launching with a suite of fire cuts like the Pink Fritter, this is a perfect example of a brand hitting the 360. You need more than just great branding to win in cannabis in 2021, but when you combine fire product with next level marketing, you’ve got a recipe for success. The man behind the curtain is keeping things a bit under wraps in terms of launching, but keep an eye out for these guys—you ARE going to find yourself attracted to this brand very soon.

Courtesy of the Company

Y’all know this lazy bones loves him some prerolls, and you’ve likely heard me talk in the past about the less than stellar experience provided by many of the ones available today. Lots of people are just using trim, or other bullshit flower that they need to hide behind the skin. However, some people out there—real smokers—are making products for not only the people, but for themselves. Because of this, when you find one of these ‘good ones’, you gotta milk that shit. In case you’re unfamiliar, let me put you on to one of my new favorites, the Aftershocks from Cannaquake. I’ve loved what Torren has been doing with Cannaquake for some time now, but now that I’ve gotten to try his Aftershocks I’ve got to say, I’m picking these up whenever I see them. Clearly made with real nugs and no bullshit, an Aftershock doesn’t only feel like a cone you filled yourself—it’ll smoke like it too!

Courtesy of the Company

Continuing to talk about my laziness—how annoying is it to constantly have to get up to get a bong or get more weed or papers or whatever? Sucks, right? I know! Drives me crazy! Well friends, now the only long walk you’ll need to take is to your couch, as the Blazy Susan is going to make sure you don’t get up again for the entire day. Basically a modded out Lazy Susan for stoners, this beautiful display will hold everything from your bong to your ashtray in one large easy to spin display so you’ll always have your gear exactly where you need it: wherever you happen to be sitting!

Courtesy of the Company

The first launch of this type for Grav, but something I’m expecting to see a ton of people following suit on, is their new pre-filled glass blunts. The first drop came laced with The Cure Company’s Curelato which as I’m sure many of you already know is a next level cut, but the function of this thing is really something to be excited about. Unlike prerolls, the glass blunts show you exactly what you’re about to smoke, so there’s no hiding trash in these guys. Better than that, the way they work is actually very cool. If you’re familiar with traditional glass blunts, the tube part that you suck through that pushes out the ash as you progress through the blunt is actually detachable on this model, so once you finish smoking a tube you can toss that one and just hang onto the tube for your next hit. The container comes with a six shooter of pre-filled blunts, and a slot for the tube in the middle. Definitely worth checking out!

Courtesy of the Company

If you’re a sungrown loyalist, have I got the brand for you. Straight out of Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Hills Farms grows some of the best organic flower I’ve had the pleasure of trying. While I know sungrown throws some of the heavy smokers that think the only cuts worth smoking come from indoors, rest assured that this is real-deal craft cannabis – and the truth of the matter is, the natural way provides some of the best results when it comes to flavors. I’d recommend picking up the Pink Jesus, a fan AND team favorite over there. The nose on the Pink is out of this world, and the smoke is sure to leave you in another galaxy.

Courtesy of the Company

For all those torch loyalists out there, this one’s for you. I’d seen this product making waves over the past year selling out and then reselling for crazy prices across the net, but I’ve finally got my hands on one and I got to say, the hype is real. For those of you out there who like me love a good cold start but are ‘torch-challenged’ (I say that because I’m really just scared of burning my house down and get neurotic anytime I break it out), the Dab Rite is the perfect way to dial in your ideal temp despite not knowing when to pull the torch away. Further, the product is actually really well made, and feels much sturdier and of a much higher quality than I was expecting given some of the other IR gun products on the market. It may still be hard to obtain in some places, but if you’re a torch-lifer you’re going to need this in your arsenal.

Courtesy of the Company

A bit trippier than the rest of this month’s list, I have to tell y’all about my new best friend in Oakland. He probably doesn’t know we’re best friends yet, but oh boy, am I going to become a regular with this guy. There are a lot of people exploring the fungus world out there—for research purposes only, of course—but there are few as well versed about the space as this guy. I don’t want to be too obvious with this as I’m not trying to put my boy on any shady radars, but if you’re a student of plant medicine this is a shaman worth checking in with. The pinkies he’s producing (you’ll see what I mean when you look—also this is the unofficial Pink themed cop list apparently) have had me living on Cloud 9 as of late; they saved my sanity through this home move. His insta has been going in or out (fkn narcs!) but even when a page goes down there’s always another not far behind—check him out here while it lasts!

Courtesy of the Company

This one’s another from someone that has become something of a digital shaman for me: Chef For Higher’s Supper Club is legitimately the thing I’m most excited to get back to New York for. The brainchild of the legendary Hawaii Mike—a seemingly all-knowing OG with credits across the entire cultural landscape—the Supper Club Flight takes place at a secret location in NYC on Wednesdays through Fridays at 7pm. Now while I haven’t actually been to one of these yet, everything Hawaii touches is gold and the pictures make it seem like something out of a dreamscape. I’ve had his edibles and they were next level, so I can only imagine what an entire meal curated by this G is like. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m trying to fly private as soon as possible—hit them on insta if you’re interested in catching a flight yourself!