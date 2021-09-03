[REVIEW] High Off the Cure Company’s Fritz

It seems like every month there’s a new cultivar vying for our attention. Fancy mylar this, rapper founder that—nine times out of 10 the hype isn’t living up to the product. While consumers are hungry for the new, many brands are just rushing to market and hoping their marketing and influencer network will sell their product. Unfortunately for them, the most commonly overlooked, and frankly most important factor in breeding a new genetic, or growing for the top shelf, is the strength of your cultivators. That’s why when The Cure Company says they’ve got that new fire, I drop everything and tap in.

Founded all the way back in 1996—the very same year Prop. 215 passed—it’s clear to even the farthest outsider that these guys care about their products, and that they are producing something special. While frequent readers of High Times should be more than familiar with The Cure Company by now, let their time in the space be the first co-sign for those out of the know. You don’t last this long in the industry if you don’t know what you’re doing, or if your product is low quality. The industry will eat you up. To the contrary, The Cure Company has successfully rode the waves of legalization—not just hanging on like most, but growing in both reputation and skill.

Courtesy The Cure Company

The subject of our Brand Spotlight in the September Art Issue specifically for the variety and vibrancy of their cultivars, The Cure Company has brought standout flavors with their own unique twist to market for years. In the past I’ve written about their Curelato, its descendent King-lato, and I even dropped some hints about this particular cultivar in my Quarantine Cop List, but now it’s time to open the kimono further…

Introducing Fritz

The latest branded variety grown by The Cure Company team, and bred by the incomparable J Beezy from Seed Junky, is standout by just about every measure. With picturesque buds absolutely covered in trichomes, it wouldn’t be a Cure Co staple if the nose didn’t punch back. With a sampling of several of the different iconic cannabis terpenes, the Fritz produces an aroma that moves from pine to diesel to mint, and all come through in the smoke.

Courtesy The Cure Company

Though a lot of these flavors hint that you can expect to knock out, this is a truly balanced hybrid, providing both energy and relaxation—a rare pairing! Taking things even further, and I know, it’s just in production and not here yet, but you’re going to want to keep an eye on the Cure Co’s packaging updates over the next few months.

They’re gearing up to list their terp profiles of their strains on the packaging to help better educate the consumer, even if the State of California isn’t interested in helping yet. I think we can all agree that’s an important step in the right direction, and a huge reason to shop with these guys even if you’re just dipping your toes into the space—anyone trying to help you understand what works for you, and not just shill you whatever they happened to have that day, is someone you should trust.

While the brand knows flavor is paramount, it’s worth noting the Fritz clocked in at 32.3 percent THC for those of you out there only buying off percentages. (And if that’s you I hope you’ll start to dig deeper when looking for the fire—you’re being misled with that number alone…)

A World of Flavor

While the Fritz can of course stand on its own, The Cure Company knows exactly how to make sure their unique varietals pop off. With seven crosses already in production, and some already on shelves, the Co crossed Fritz with the genetics the market has already dictated are category leaders, like Biscotti and Gelato, and developed a product that pulls the best elements from both—just like they did with their Curelato cut.

Courtesy The Cure Company

Having already debuted the Fritz, and its Animal Cookies cross, Animal Fritz, a few weeks back, the newest flavors hitting the shelves are Miami Fritz and Biscotti Fritz, which have already propelled the terps to new heights. Going in I was expecting Miami Fritz to be the king of the litter, but the Biscotti cross not only put me on my ass, but provided a unique flavor I can’t stop myself from running back to.

Their upcoming releases include Triangle Fritz, Curelato Fritz, and a yet to be named heater I’ve dubbed ‘Skinny Fritz’ but will likely be called something else, so keep an eye on The Cure Company’s socials for the drops or head over to City Compassionate Caregivers to see what’s in stock. Having smoked all the cultivars available on shelves today, I’m happy to report that each of these truly hit. Trust, if you were a fan of the Curelato, you’re in for a real treat.