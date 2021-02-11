Sexy Stoner Gifts for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, expensive dinners at fancy restaurants are out, and sexy, stoned nights at home are in—and that’s fine with us. For couples who enjoy using cannabis together, the possibilities are endless. Plus, let’s be real: plenty of us would rather receive something weed-related instead of a cliché heart shaped box of chocolates from the drug store.

Whether you’re planning on indulging in some serious self-love on Valentine’s Day or looking to spoil your lover, we’ve got you covered with gift ideas ranging from tame to…definitely not so tame.

Image via company website

Kush Queen Love Potion No. 9 CBD Bath Bomb , $20.00

The Kush Queen bath bomb is jam-packed with 200mg of CBD, sure to melt any aches and pains away to gear you up for sexy time. The aromas will get you in the mood, too. It contains a range of essential oils for the perfect scent: Bergamont, sweet orange, ylang-ylang, cedarwood, patchouli, and lavender. If you want to take your gift to the next level, you can get The CBD Love Kit, which includes the bath bomb along with CBD lube and massage oil.

Courtesy of company

Kanha’s Limited-Edition Exotic Series Cannabis-Infused Lychee Gummies, Available in California

Candy hearts? No thanks. Lychee gummies? Yes, PLEASE! These are 100mg bags with 10mg of THC per gummy. The pink packaging and gummies are perfect for the holiday. You can share the bag with your partner if you’re having a night together, or if you’re having a lazy night in solo, pop some of these bad boys before you fire up that rom-com marathon to make the movies much more entertaining.

Image via company website

Lovepot No. 14 Smokable Bud Bouquet – $200

Everybody sends roses – how do you stand out? Simple, just add a half ounce of premium Gelato #33. Available exclusively through High Times Delivery in 3 different Rose colorways (Lovestoned [red], Strawberry Dream [pink], & Purple Haze [black/purple]), this limited drop is super limited & only available this weekend—get lovestoned!

Image via company website

Her Highness Pleasure Oil “Highly Orgasmic ” $60.00

Looking to turn things up a notch in the bedroom? Make things extra warm and tingly with this “Highly Orgasmic” pleasure oil. Just apply it to your erogenous zones and wait twenty minutes to feel the full effects. All it takes is a few drops, so this bottle will last you a while. On top of containing relaxing CBD, this oil also contains Spilanthes Acmella, which is an aphrodisiac. This oil is certainly a go-to for partnered or solo play.

Image via company website

In need of a libido boost? Fleur Marché has got you covered. Stick one of these patches on and feel yourself getting in the mood. It will deliver 20mg of CBD to calm you, L-Arginine to relax your blood vessels, maca to serve as an aphrodisiac, and tribulus to boost libido. All of these ingredients together are sure to turn you on. These patches can be worn for up to 12 hours.

Image via company website

Platinum Vapes Love Bites

Chocolate covered strawberries have long been a favorite for special romantic occasions, but Platinum Vapes have taken this holiday tradition to the next level. Their 100mg packs of strawberry gummy coins dipped in chocolate are the perfect aphrodisiac to share with that special someone!

Image via company website

Kiva Confections Body Chocolate Love Sauce, Available for a Limited Time on the Kiva Website Starting February 12th.

If you’ve always fantasized about incorporating chocolate into the bedroom, now’s your chance to do it and get high while doing so. Kiva has a limited edition “love sauce” which is a much more exciting gift than typical V-day chocolates. This dark chocolate sauce boasts 10mg of THC per serving, so you’re sure to get a little stoned after licking this off your partner’s body.

Image via company website

Organic Loven Bella CBD Massage Oil , $25.00

What better way to pamper your partner than to give them a CBD infused massage? Show your partner how much you appreciate them with this lightweight massage oil that’s safe for sensitive skin, made with jojoba oil. Your partner’s stress and tension will melt away, leaving them ready for whatever else the evening holds for you.

Image via company website

Emojibator Phuksaus CBD Pleasure Gel Lubricant , $26.00

If you and your partner enjoy adding lube into the mix, it’s time to make the switch to a CBD infused lubricant to up your pleasure. The 2oz bottle contains 75mg of CBD, which allows the lube to aid in increased blood flow, pelvic relaxation, and decreased pain, if that’s something you struggle with. As a bonus, it’s all-natural, fragrance-free, and vegan!

Image via company website

Mello CBD Suppositories , $60

Inserting a suppository probably isn’t how you normally picture using CBD, but hear us out. This is a totally different method of experiencing the benefits of CBD, delivering it right to the source internally. Each one of these suppositories packs 75mg of CBD, which will not only increase sensitivity but also increase lubrication. Additionally, if you’re dealing with any kind of pain, such as period cramps, these suppositories will help with that.

Image via company website

Omura Series X Whole Flower Vaporizer , $99.99

If you’re the type who likes to splurge on your partner (or spoil yourself, no judgment) the Omura Series X is the gift for you. This whole flower vaporizer heats your flower without burning it, making for a super clean and smooth vaping experience. Not to mention, it’s smokeless and odorless, making for seamless in-home use. And of course, we suggest the quartz color for Valentine’s Day.

So, there you have it—11 gifts that aim to please in the best way. Have fun, and thank us later!