Healing the Mind With Ketamine

Fancy exploring another dimension? With ketamine, you could tour the entire universe and return to your living room on the same night. This psychedelic substance isn’t just for exploring otherworldly realms, however. It is a serious tool for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual healing.

With over 300 million people battling depression, ketamine serves as a vital tool for mental illness, pain relief, as a party favor, and as a meditative aid. Consider it your very own genie in a bottle, but instead of rubbing it to have your wishes come true, you simply set an intention. Oh, and let’s not forget the importance of going into it with the right vibration, too.

Someone in Bali once said to me, “Let’s go to the moon?” and it stuck. But interestingly, while being on K, I could look at the sun; the sun would start projecting halos, almost emitting its vibrant aura and talking directly to me. It was a pleasant reminder that not only are we connected to the moon, but also the sun.

Plus, it’s good to know that you can open your third eye (the pineal gland) by sun gazing during the first few minutes of sunrise and the last few minutes of sunset.

Everything is energy, and all matter carries a vibration. That said, it makes sense that your energetic vibration and mindset would affect your ketamine trip. Unfortunately, ketamine is widely misunderstood and therefore many people go into it without preparing properly. This, I can’t emphasize enough, is exceptionally important if you want to go to the moon (as opposed to getting stuck in a bathtub at someone’s house party).

Call it a “horse tranquilizer,” “special K,” “ket,” or whatever you want, but there’s no denying the fact that ketamine is one genuinely fascinating drug. It could also be described as a kind of “fairy dust,” because when used wisely, it can catapult you to fairytale-like realms. (Not to be confused with angel dust, however – the nickname for heroin).

On the other end of the spectrum, when ketamine is abused with alcohol, one can plummet into a “k-hole.” If you’ve never experienced one and want to avoid it, you’re going to want to keep reading. If you have found yourself climbing out of a k-hole before, then you’ll know it’s not the kind of place one dreams about…

Jumping on the ketamine express can be quite an alluring prospect for anyone who wants to indulge in some magical moments and tap into altered states of awareness. The medicine can also enhance focus and deliver some super creative ideas (so long as the body is well prepared).

Featured on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, this unique medicine is starting to claim more media coverage than ever before, and there’s no wonder why.

Ketamine clinics are cropping up all over the country and, according to the Ketamine Clinics Direct that represents Ketadosage, some people are paying up to $2,000 per session.

The Rise of Ketamine

Ketamine’s history rewinds back to 1956, when it was first synthesized by the Parke-Davis chemist Victor Maddox at Parke-Davis and Company‘s laboratories in Detroit, Michigan, USA. It was at that point that it was being used as an ‘ideal’ anesthetic for monkeys. The drug was named because of the ketone and for the fact that its chemical structure falls into the amine group.

On August 3, 1964, intravenous ketamine was injected into a human being for the first time. Subjects described the experience as “floating in space, as if they were disconnected from their body and environment with a loss of feeling in their limbs.”

Due to the strange sensation, ketamine is considered to be a dissociative anesthetic. Following the stamp of approval that ketamine received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970, ketamine was eventually used to treat wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War because of its large margin of safety.

Since this time, the market (both black market and legal) has swelled to immense proportions. A report by Fairfield Market Research indicates that ketamine will exhibit a CAGR of 16.0% between the years of 2021 and 2026 as clinical trials explore its suitability for treating alcohol dependence, bi-polar depression, suicide ideation, and social anxiety.

Using Ketamine with Crystals for Meditation

There’s a very spiritual element to ketamine, so you’d better get ready to awaken your inner light. We are souls, we have a body. Our body is just our avatar and the way we treat it certainly influences our experience on ketamine. (By the way, I’d like to take a moment to ask anyone who’s reading this to raise their hand if they have ever watched Avatar in 3D on ketamine…)

We all signed up for this. Maybe you just don’t remember why yet, but wouldn’t you like to know? That’s the thing about ketamine, it can remind you of your soul’s purpose. Ketamine – as well as some other very important ingredients, might I add – can be infused with the body to unleash the soul.

In a nutshell, if you don’t prepare your body before you consume ketamine, ketamine will consume you. Use it wisely and you’ll be treated to immense pleasure, as well as gain the privilege of delving into some majestic realms of divine white light and blissful dimensions of consciousness.

Remember when Aldous Snow strokes the furry wall in Get Him to the Greek? Well, let’s substitute the furry wall for some selenite, and the snow for the K. Ketamine can be used as an amplifier tool for meditation and when used with crystals, it’s entirely possible to become a master not only of your own mind, but your reality.

The late writer and artist Timothy Wyllie claims to have had conversations with angels on ketamine, which can be snorted in the form of a crystalline powder (it can also be swallowed, smoked or injected) crystals can be held in our hands while using ketamine to completely change the trip. Yes, you read that right. Crystals. If you’re snorting ketamine crystals, might as well be holding a complimentary crystal to bolster the medicine’s magical touch.

K can be used in such a way that you can recall your true higher self and understand why you came here, but it can also be abused (such as with alcohol) and send you into states of shit, instead of hiking you up to sublime states of golden slumber. This is why it’s important to prepare for the ride.

Manifesting

I truly believe that ketamine can be harnessed as a tool for manifesting by tapping into altered states of consciousness and getting into what Abraham Hicks likes to call “the vortex”.

Ketamine can essentially help us to raise our vibration or lower it. The outcome depends on the preparation. It’s entirely possible to customize your trip based on your vibration and mindset. With a high vibration, we can enter the quantum field. That being said, ketamine may serve as a magic tool for slipping into the quantum field and manifesting our desired reality through visualization meditation.

According to Dr. Joe Dispenza, “you cannot perceive the reality of the quantum field with your senses, it exists on another plane. You have to perceive it with your consciousness.”

The expert states that at this level you start to feel like you already have everything you dream of, and I believe ketamine can shift us into this state if used smartly.

“When you are in the place called the quantum field and you feel like you already have everything you dream of, you don’t have to fight anymore. Creating something through the field creates changes in three-dimensional reality. This can be healing from illness or negative experiences, for example.”

Preparing for the Ride…

So many people are confused about K. They think it’s bad. They fall into an ugly mess and don’t want to try it again because they feel that they may have the same experience, of course. It’s not nice to be out of control, but if you go into it unknowingly, you may not like the experience whatsoever.

Research indicates that both ketamine and meditation impact our default mode networks in our brains. This part of the brain is what we default to when we are not actively focusing on the outside world and in a depressed individual, it can be “hijacked.” Could ketamine be the cure for soothing a busy mind? Perhaps.

To ensure a desired outcome, there are a few key elements of any ketamine trip:

Stay hydrated with water

Load up on colorful fruits and vegetables to awaken the chakras and promote a better overall experience

Avoid doing it in unfamiliar spaces

Chew raw ginger before doing it (this raises your vibration and will catapult you into some wonderful worlds)

Prepare your music playlist wisely – the frequency of music affects us while tripping. Reggae classics on Spotify is a pretty good choice. Steer clear of unusual sounds

It also helps to take some vitamin C beforehand. Since research indicates that vitamin C may reduce anxiety levels, it’s guaranteed to give your mind an extra dose of calm, so as to ensure that you get the most out of your experience.

Steering Clear of a K Hole

In Kit Kelly’s book, The Little Book of Ketamine, he notes that you will probably have “telepathic synergistic” communications with God while on ketamine. He’s not wrong – I (and I’m sure many others) have been flung into otherworldly portals of divination while under the influence of ketamine. A k-hole won’t take you there, however.

There are many misconceptions about ketamine, because most people do it on a low vibration. Slipping into a k-hole seems to be common practice for partygoers who snort ketamine powder with alcohol. It’s tricky to distinguish the effects of ketamine combined with alcohol. Both drugs impair coordination and thought processes.

If you want to see what this drug can do, I suggest going into the experience well-hydrated and loaded up on vitamins. What I’ve learned to discover with ketamine is that the higher our vibration, the better the overall experience. After all, everything is energy and every single substance we consume carries an energetic frequency. Energy is everything.