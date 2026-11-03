LAPsyConf Heads to Chile: Latin America’s Psychedelics and Mental Health Conference Returns Nov. 18

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After its debut in Buenos Aires, LAPsyConf is crossing the Andes. The Latin American Conference on Longevity, Mental Health and Consciousness will hold its second edition on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Santiago, Chile, as part of Chile Tech Week. Admission is free with registration.

The 2025 edition drew more than 600 attendees, representatives from over 80 organizations and participants from more than 10 countries, according to organizers. Speakers included Rick Doblin, David Nutt, Tadeusz Hawrot, Bia Labate and Christopher Timmermann.

This year’s theme is “The Era of Convergence,” bringing together four core areas (psychedelics, mental health, longevity and consciousness) at the intersection of neuroscience, emerging therapeutics, technology, investment and traditional and Indigenous knowledge.

“Latin America should not simply be a recipient of the transformations taking place in psychedelics, mental health, longevity and consciousness,” said Gabriela Genovese, founder of Panambí Studio and LAPsyConf. “We have science, talent, entrepreneurship, cultural knowledge and our own history with plant medicines to contribute to this global conversation. LAPsyConf is about building the ecosystem that allows those voices to meet, connect with the world and actively help shape what comes next.”

Psychedelics on the Agenda

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, and several sessions put psychedelics front and center:

Felipe Landaeta , a Chilean psychologist with a PhD in Transpersonal and Integral Psychology and fieldwork with Kichwa and Ashéninka traditions in the Amazon, will speak on the dialogue between Western psychology and traditional practices.

, a Chilean psychologist with a PhD in Transpersonal and Integral Psychology and fieldwork with Kichwa and Ashéninka traditions in the Amazon, will speak on the dialogue between Western psychology and traditional practices. Rodrigo Jarpa , a clinical psychologist and doctor in human sexuality, will present a talk on sexuality, mental health and psychedelics.

, a clinical psychologist and doctor in human sexuality, will present a talk on sexuality, mental health and psychedelics. Marian Ducca , a clinical psychologist, sexologist and Microdosing Institute facilitator, will cover psilocybin in therapeutic practice, from clinical to community settings.

, a clinical psychologist, sexologist and Microdosing Institute facilitator, will cover psilocybin in therapeutic practice, from clinical to community settings. Laura Noguera , a neuropsychologist and researcher at Argentina’s Universidad Católica de Cuyo, will discuss 5-MeO-DMT microdosing. According to her conference bio, she co-led the first clinical trials of sublingual 5-MeO-DMT microdoses in adults with anxiety and mood symptoms.

, a neuropsychologist and researcher at Argentina’s Universidad Católica de Cuyo, will discuss 5-MeO-DMT microdosing. According to her conference bio, she co-led the first clinical trials of sublingual 5-MeO-DMT microdoses in adults with anxiety and mood symptoms. Victoria Costa Paz, founder and CEO of Eywa Biotech, will talk about building biotech in Latin America. Her company is developing pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin through synthetic biology.

The lineup also includes panels on what science currently knows about consciousness and on adolescence, trauma, screens and mental health, plus talks on brain aging, early Alzheimer’s detection, women’s longevity, blue zones and quantum computing in biology.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Panambí Ventures Demo Day will give Latin American startups in mental health, longevity, biotech, health tech, neuroscience and AI in healthcare a chance to pitch investors and strategic partners. Judges include Valentina Papic Ponce of Start-Up Chile, David Alvo of Impacta VC and María Fernanda Nava of Silver Ventures. Participating startups have not yet been announced.

Supporting organizations include Chacruna, ICEERS, Drug Science, the Microdosing Institute, Festival Reino Fungi and TheraPsil, among others.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Chile time)

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Chile time) Where: Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, Peñalolén campus, Santiago, Chile

Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, Peñalolén campus, Santiago, Chile Admission: Free, registration required

Free, registration required Info and registration: lapsyconf.com

High Times and El Planteo are media partners of LAPsyConf 2026.