New Zealand Joins Australia in Opening Restricted Access to MDMA for PTSD

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New Zealand has authorized two psychiatrists to prescribe pharmaceutical-grade MDMA to selected adults with PTSD who have not responded to conventional treatments, while keeping the substance classified as an unapproved medicine. The move creates a tightly controlled access pathway that falls short of broad legalization and places the country somewhere between Australia’s existing model and the United States, where the FDA has not approved MDMA-assisted treatment.

Medsafe, New Zealand’s medicines regulator, has authorized two psychiatrists to prescribe pharmaceutical-grade MDMA as part of a treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) whose symptoms have not responded to conventional therapies.

It’s important to focus on the fact that this applies to only two psychiatrists—because no, this does not mean New Zealand has broadly legalized or regulated MDMA treatment for PTSD. The Ministry of Health itself clarified that MDMA remains an unapproved medicine and that, for now, the authorization applies only to the two professionals who went through the regulatory process.

Still, it is a milestone worth noting: New Zealand now sits one step behind Australia, which paved the way in 2023 by allowing certain professionals to prescribe MDMA for PTSD and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. Even so, both countries maintain strict restrictions on who can administer the treatment, which patients can receive it, and under what conditions.

MDMA in New Zealand: Two Psychiatrists, Selected Patients and a Highly Monitored Treatment

The two authorized professionals are Gary Wynn of Wellington, who specializes in trauma and PTSD, and Tom Paterson of Auckland, who specializes in addiction. According to the Otago Daily Times, both spent more than a year navigating the regulatory process before receiving approval.

This authorization does not mean that anyone diagnosed with PTSD can immediately access MDMA. Patients must be over 18, undergo a comprehensive clinical assessment and be considered individually by the authorized psychiatrist.

The doctors, in turn, must follow previously approved therapeutic protocols and conduct an informed consent process. The Ministry expects the treatment to be suitable for only a limited number of people.

Furthermore, the MDMA used will be pharmaceutical-grade and will be administered only in a controlled clinical setting, as part of a broader psychotherapy program. Patients will not be given the substance for use outside the clinic, nor will they be allowed to take it home.

Access will not be cheap either, at least initially. Each treatment round could cost around NZ$15,000 (approximately USD 8,800), while a standard course would involve three rounds and around 54 hours of therapy. For now, no public funding has been allocated to cover it.

Why Choose MDMA for PTSD?

The decision comes after years of research into so-called MDMA-assisted therapy, a model in which the substance is not used as a conventional medication taken on a regular basis, but is instead administered during specific sessions as part of a broader psychotherapeutic process.

One of the most important studies was a Phase 3 clinical trial published in Nature Medicine in 2023, which included 104 people with moderate or severe PTSD. Participants were assigned to receive therapy with MDMA or the same therapeutic intervention with a placebo.

After 18 weeks, the MDMA-treated group showed an average reduction of 23.7 points on the CAPS-5 scale, used to measure PTSD severity, compared with a reduction of 14.8 points in the placebo group. Significantly greater improvements were also seen in measures of functional impairment.

By the end of the study, 37 of the 52 evaluable participants in the MDMA group, or 71.2%, no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD. The trial recorded no deaths or serious adverse events related to the treatment, although five people in the MDMA group experienced adverse events classified as severe during the study.

While the results were promising, they did not settle the scientific debate. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health explicitly acknowledges that the evidence on the use of MDMA for PTSD is still emerging worldwide—one of the reasons the country opted for a limited-access model rather than approving it as a medicine more broadly.

Australia Said Yes, the United States Has Not Yet

The closest precedent and, perhaps, the most direct model to follow is Australia, as mentioned earlier. Patients must access treatment through the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Authorised Prescriber scheme, with the prescribing psychiatrist required, among other things, to obtain approval from a human research ethics committee.

There is an important caveat here that is impossible to ignore. MDMA products continue to be classified by the TGA as unapproved therapeutic goods. They are not listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods, and access takes place through special regulatory pathways under clinical supervision.

In the United States, by contrast, the process took a different path. Lykos Therapeutics submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval for MDMA capsules, or midomafetamine, administered alongside psychological intervention to treat PTSD.

In June 2024, an agency advisory committee examined issues including efficacy, safety, the potential unblinding of participants in the trials, and the overall balance of benefits and risks.

Finally, in August 2024, the FDA informed Lykos that the submitted data were insufficient to approve the treatment and requested an additional Phase 3 study.

For now, New Zealand is taking a middle path: it has not declared the debate over MDMA settled or made it a conventional medicine, but it has decided to allow specifically authorized professionals to use it with certain patients under strict controls.

It is a small opening in terms of numbers, but a considerable one in regulatory terms, and another sign that psychedelic therapies continue to move from clinical trials into real-world healthcare systems.

Cover photo created with AI.