100-Year-Old Candy Factory Becomes Largest THC Edible Manufacturer in the Country

Today’s candy comes infused with THC under the brand name XITE Edibles. This company has ignited business across the United States, found in more than 5,000 retail locations nationwide. Consumers 21 years and older can order their infused edibles of choice online and have them shipped directly to their homes without the requirement of a medical card.

From rich chocolates and the nostalgic taste of candied popcorn to lip-puckering hard candies and mouth-watering chews, XITE Edibles has expanded the palates of THC edibles across the country.

The Classic Candy Story Continues with THC Edibles

The story of Patsy’s Candy, before XITE Edibles launched, began in the late 1800s with Patsy Mehaney. He created the best candied popcorn and salt water taffy, which loyal customers would say remains the best to this day. Patsy Mehaney developed what would become his legendary candy making process and sold his candied popcorn and salt water taffy at local fairs and events around Terra Haute, Indiana.

As legend has it, a company called Cracker Jack got word of Patsy’s famous candied popcorn. A deal was ultimately made for this classic recipe. Afterwards, Patsy moved out west to Colorado in 1903 to the artsy town of Manitou Springs and Patsy’s Candies was brought to life.

Courtesy XITE Edibles

The story of Patsy’s Candy moves forward now in Colorado Springs with the innovations and research of THC infused candies, produced and sold from the factory by XITE Edibles. The family’s mission of using the finest ingredients remains the same, only now used in XITE’s products made with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract containing Delta 9 THC which is legal to consume and sell in over 40 states.

XITE Edibles Infused with Colorado-Sourced THC, Full Spectrum CBD

XITE Edibles are, in essence, a prominent concoction of 100-year-old classic candy recipes and today’s innovation of THC oils for consumption. The Full Spectrum THC extract used in XITE Edibles is sourced from locally grown hemp plants in Colorado, then infused into a variety of the iconic Patsy’s Candies recipes.

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract is full of terpenes, which contain a variety of cannabinoids that work simultaneously together to produce what researchers call the “entourage effect.” These cannabinoids may provide more relief than any average CBD product. Not only do customers all over the United States get a delicious, mouth-watering treat but a natural source of calmness and relief from XITE Edibles.

The entourage effect is the process of the numerous cannabinoids included in Full Spectrum Hemp Extract that work together as a natural powerhouse in our bodies. Cannabinoids affect the body’s master regulatory system, called the endocannabinoid system. This bodily system plays a role in functions of our immune, digestive, and central nervous systems.

XITE Edibles and Patsy’s Candies have joined forces to make their own chocolate with the highest quality ingredients available and an all natural Delta 9 oil that is identical to marijuana extracts. Delta 9 is legal throughout the United States for those 21 years of age and older. Customers of legal age can order directly from xiteedibles.com and have their edibles shipped in temperature-regulated packaging for a guaranteed satisfaction delivery.

Courtesy XITE Edibles

As various Patsy’s Candies are infused with the Full Spectrum Hemp Extract to craft XITE Edibles, customers 21 years and older enjoy a rich, great-tasting edible with the calming physical and mental effects.

The most popular reason why people consume THC edibles is that they tend to offer a more relaxed and mellow experience compared with smoking or vaping cannabis products. When digesting an edible, the THC is absorbed through the stomach rather than lungs, which means it takes longer for the THC to enter the bloodstream.

As a result, the psychoactive effects of THC will be felt gradually and last for a more extended period when consuming THC edibles. This may be preferred by those who want to use cannabis for medicinal purposes, as it may offer relief from unwanted symptoms without feeling too intoxicated or undertaking the risks of smoking and vaping.

Choose Your Favorite XITE Edibles Recipe

The THC edible industry no doubt continues to grow across the United States. First timers may be wondering which edibles to try first and how many milligrams is best to take. XITE Edibles is dedicated to sharing education and benefits of THC and CBD infused candies and snacks, from chocolates to candied popcorn. XITE takes the love of tried and true chocolate, popcorn, and taffy recipes of Patsy’s Candies and turns them into an elevated experience of not just making great-tasting edibles but creating a wonderful feeling from every bite.

XITE Edibles best sellers include the classic chocolate bars and square minis, infused with the combination of Delta 9 THC and Full Spectrum CBD. Customers have shared their creativity of making familiar favorites with XITE Edibles, like adult s’mores and using them as chocolate chips on ice cream. Another candy that goes neck-and-neck as a customer favorite are the Delta 9 Peanut Butter Nuggets. These bite-sized edibles are handcrafted with infused chocolate filled with smooth, creamy peanut butter.

Other XITE Edibles, which can be found in retail stores throughout the United States and bought online by consumers 21 years and older, include recipes like candied popcorn in which the caramel and chocolate are infused with THC oil; making them the perfect movie night adult munchies. For the sour-loving eaters, XITE Edibles crafts fruit gummies and hard candies infused with Delta 9 THC.

Courtesy XITE Edibles

Made fresh by hand from Patsy’s Candy factory in Colorado Springs, Colorado, all XITE Edibles can be shipped to customers 21 years and older in every state. Products are packaged and stored in premium materials, including insulation to guarantee products will not melt upon delivery.

From wholesale shipments to small orders, XITE Edibles promises a fresh product every time. The packaging is also child-resistant. One of the core missions of both Patsy’s Candies and XITE Edibles is honesty. Each edible is tested for accurate dosing and labeled accordingly. These edibles deliver a consistent taste and feeling among each bite.

If you’re looking for a delicious and satisfying way to enjoy the benefits of THC products, look no further than XITE Edibles. Gone are the days of off-tasting infused chocolates and candies, as XITE Edibles are crafted with the legendary Patsy’s Candy recipes.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.