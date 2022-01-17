3CHI Blazes Into 2022 with a NASCAR Racing Sponsorship

It’s happening—believe it. The world of cannabis has again shifted, and social media has lit up with memes, as cannabis fans collectively rejoice.

Ever since the company first pioneered Delta 8, 3CHI has been a company focused on THC innovation within hemp-based consumer products. Now, raising the bar, the company has teamed up for a groundbreaking partnership with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick, and the No. 8 NASCAR Cup Series team in 2022.

This is a significant partnership for both organizations, as it marks the first category-specific team partnership in NASCAR and first hemp-based consumer brand sponsorship across all major professional sports. It’s a big step for NASCAR and a huge step for the THC industry.

To be clear, 3CHI has a quality rep, being focused on high-purity products that meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, and with emphasis on responsible adult use only to consumers aged 21 and older.

When asked about the partnership at the car’s sponsorship reveal, CEO Justin Journay said, “We’re very excited. After getting to know RCR this past year, it was clear that, like us, they lead their industry through science, innovation and hard work. Anytime you can partner with someone like that, you take it.” Journay added, “NASCAR took the time to understand our industry and had all of our products tested at their labs, and that shows the level of care they have for their customers, the fans, which is also how we approach things.”

The partnership will kick off with the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro during the 2022 season as part of the multi-race, multi-year partnership.

“This is a first-of-its kind partnership, both within motorsports and within the sports industry as a whole,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re proud of our role as industry leaders in this category and look forward to introducing a pioneer in hemp-based consumer products to NASCAR, as well as educating fans about 3CHI’s innovative, science- based products.”

Courtesy of 3CHI

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

Courtesy of 3CHI

About 3CHI

3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based cannabis research. Founded by a biochemist, the company was the first commercial developer of hemp-derived Delta-8, leading to the immense popularity of legally compliant THCs today. Based in Indiana, the company continues as an industry leader in emerging THC science and innovative hemp-derived products. To learn more, click here: 3CHI.com.