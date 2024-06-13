7 Cannabinoids In One Gummy? Damn!

If you’re a fan of full spectrum cannabis cannabinoids, there’s one line you don’t want to miss: the Super 7 line from the fan favorite brand Binoid. For several years now, Binoid has been at the forefront of developing legal psychoactive cannabis products infused with the latest and greatest discoveries, from rare cannabinoids to powerful live resin extracts. This includes THC-P and THCA recently.

With their Super 7 line, they’ve taken things to the next level, offering up a whopping 7 cannabinoids in one, in the form of either mouthwatering, vegan gummies, or potent, convenient tinctures.

These Super 7 gummies have racked up over 700 five star reviews from Binoid, who is one of the best brands in the THC game right now. Let's take a closer look at what this line entails.

Binoid’s New Super 7 Line

Binoid’s Super 7 Line has brought us two standout formulas: the Super 7 Gummies and the Super 7 Tincture. As always, Binoid has made sure to check all of the boxes when it comes to quality, with ultra-pure distillates extracted using the most advanced and cleanest methods. Now, let’s get into the details.

Treat Yourself to 7 Top-Notch Cannabinoids at Once

As the name implies, the Super 7 products contain a combination of 7 cannabinoids:

THCA: THCA is the raw form of delta 9 THC, naturally found in cannabis flower. When heated through decarboxylation, it turns into delta 9 THC, but because it’s tested in its raw state, it’s completely legal under federal law.

Now, as you can imagine, consuming 7 cannabinoids at once means that the high is going to be totally one of a kind. Binoid has spent a lot of time developing this unique combo, and the result is a high that feels unbelievably balanced.

It’s never too stimulating nor too sedating, and despite the exceptionally high potency of many of the cannabinoids, it feels grounded thanks to the presence of cannabinoids that can work together synergistically to keep you nice and calm for the duration of the experience.

7000MG Gummies and Tinctures to Explore

The Super 7 line comes in two product types: gummies and a tincture. The gummies contain a staggering 350mg of this cannabinoid combo per piece, with 20 gummies total in every container. The tincture contains 7000mg total, or 233.33mg per dropper. Needless to say, both are phenomenally potent, so you’ll want to dose accordingly.

At the same time, Binoid is known for their unbelievably pure cannabinoid distillates, which average around 99%, which means that you’ll get your money’s worth in more ways than one. The gummies contain live resin, which is a really nice addition to the experience. And the tincture has just hemp extract and MCT Oil, so no bs fillers or other ingredients if you are sensitive.

Clean, Vegan Formulas

Binoid’s formulas have a reputation for being “clean,” meaning that they’re not loaded with additives and fillers that detract from the quality. The gummies are 100% vegan, and use as many plant-based ingredients as possible. Meanwhile, the tincture formula contains just cannabinoid distillates, full-spectrum hemp extract, and MCT oil – a derivative of coconut oil – to offer a minimal formula that you can totally trust.

Full-Spectrum for the Win

Keep in mind that both products are full-spectrum. This means that in addition to the 7 cannabinoids that they contain, they also have full-spectrum hemp extract, a pure extract that contains the full chemical composition of the hemp plant, complete with 100+ cannabinoids, terpenes, nutrients, and flavonoids.

Not only does this give you a more well-balanced type of high, but it also offers the entourage effect, which is the synergistic benefit of consuming all of these beneficial compounds at the same time, as nature intended. And if you love them, you can get a Super 7 gummy bundle for an amazing deal.

Lab-Tested and Organically Derived

Binoid doesn’t mess around when it comes to quality. You’ll be pleased to find that both products come with comprehensive third-party lab reports, which are easy to access on their website. These lab reports break down every chemical compound present in the product, as well as the purity of the distillates, their potency, the safety of the product, and whether or not it complies with federal law.

Not only that, but Binoid’s products are known for containing hemp extracts derived from only organically grown hemp material, meaning that the formulas are pesticide-free – not to mention non-GMO, which is always something that’s important. The hemp is sourced locally, which is important because it means it’s grown under the very strict standards of the USDA, and that because it doesn’t have to travel far, you can count on it being totally fresh.

Binoid's Super 7 products are certain to be some of the most in-demand cannabinoid blend formulas of 2024. Between the delectable Super 7 Gummies and the potent Super 7 Tincture, you'll have no trouble finding the powerful high you crave, while feeling a sense of balanced bliss for hours on end.

