7 Ways Ounce of Hope Stands Out in the Industry

It’s tough standing out in the cannabis industry. So how does Ounce of Hope make it look so easy?

How does one stay a top cannabis brand while selling products nationally? Let’s look at the different ways Ounce of Hope, an aquaponic cannabis company, stands out in the cannabis industry.

Side note – how does Ounce of Hope sell THC products online?

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp is federally legal if it contains 0.3% delta-9 THC or less by weight. Their products do just that – while still offering the same effects of THC.

Keep reading to learn more about Ounce of Hope and how they do things differently than most of the cannabis industry.

1. Sustainability by Design

First, Ounce of Hope has a farm-to-table mission. Part of that mission is to grow cannabis using aquaponics.

What is aquaponics? Aquaponics is an agricultural production system that couples aqua-culture and plant-culture. Ounce of Hope raises several species of fish whose poop is converted into plant food by their bio-reactors.

That fish-poop-turned-plant-food makes up 80% of the fertility their plants require!

Now that their system is in full production, they produce abundant plant food. They offer this for sale in-store and online. They also donate hundreds of gallons to local farmers, school gardens, and nonprofits.

Courtesy Ounce of Hope

What’s Up with the Fish?

Ounce of Hope chose two main types of fish to raise at their farm: tilapia and koi fish. Each serves different purposes in the seafood industry, which affords the brand a more resilient system by design.

They cultivate their plants in systems using living soil and living water. That means thriving ecosystems are the heart of the operation.

The living, soil-raised beds mean there’s no need for tillage, salt-based synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. In contrast, they compost, produce their own fertility (AKA fish poop), and even release predatory insects to fight off harmful pests.

As you read on, you’ll see how OOH is sustainable by design. From producing their own fertility to manufacturing their own line of products, Ounce of Hope is poised as a top leader in the aquaponic cannabis industry.

2. A Farm-to-Table Cannabis Brand

They’re a farm-to-table cannabis brand. One of their missions is to be behind your product every step of the way. It helps them connect with their community by staying transparent throughout the process.

All the full-spectrum products from Ounce of Hope come straight from their farm to your table – or whatever you might set your weed on.

Courtesy Ounce of Hope

The Ounce of Hope Difference

Ounce of Hope’s primary mission started a few years ago. It might sound cheesy, but their goal is to provide high-quality, medicinal alternatives to anyone that might benefit from them. They want to make a difference!

Whether that’s helping you:

Sleep better at night

Stay focused and calm throughout the day

Just get stoned

Or even fertilize your garden 😜

Ounce of Hope offers a variety of options.

3. Rosin Pressed Weed

A rosin press uses hydraulic, heated plates to apply heat and pressure to cannabis flower. With enough pressure and heat, the flower becomes an oily form known as rosin.

That rosin is a highly concentrated form of pot that Ounce of Hope produces with zero solvents. The result is a clean, potent product that could be more versatile than any hash or kief on the market. It affords OOH the ability to make a wide array of products, from edibles to salves.

4. Visit Their Local Dispensaries

Ounce of Hope has not one, but two local dispensaries in Memphis, TN.

You can stop by, say hi, and buy local, fresh products. Or, you can shop on their website and get those same fresh products delivered straight to your door.

Either way, you walk away with something powerfully potent.

5. Take a Farm Tour

Another way the brand stands out is its state-of-the-art facility. Even better, you can take a tour of said 10,000-square-foot facility.

You get an in-person scope of what goes into making the brand’s craft hemp products. That means a visual of Ounce of Hope’s advanced, vertically integrated system. You see the fish, the farm, and the whole shebang!

Courtesy Ounce of Hope

6. Enjoy Fast Shipping

Ounce of Hope stands out with their fast shipping, too. Unlike other brands, where you’re unsure about when your product will arrive, Ounce of Hope delivers via FedEx two-day shipping. That means fast, speedy shipping you can count on for your favorite products.

7. VIP Customers Get Perks

When you sign up for their newsletter, Ounce of Hope notices. You get enrolled in special discounts, freebies, and more. In fact, whenever they hold a giveaway, your name/email is included as a VIP customer!

Speaking of giveaways, sign up for Ounce of Hope’s newsletter and you’ll be entered into their latest giveaway.

The giveaway is for $100 worth of free, legal THC products! That includes any of their delta-8, delta-9, or THC-O products.

To enter, simply scroll down their landing page and sign up for their newsletter towards the bottom.

A recap:

Let’s look at what we’ve learned so far.

1. Ounce of Hope stands out in the cannabis industry for having superbly potent, dank hemp-based products.

2. These products can get you stoned, PLUS experience an entourage of other benefits.

3. All of these products arrive via fast, FedEx two-day shipping!

As a bonus, there’s a sale at Ounce of Hope right now – both online and in person.

Get an eighth for free every time you buy a quarter. Enjoy the deal across their delta-8 and CBD bud while supplies last. For select strains only.

Courtesy Ounce of Hope

Which Ounce of Hope Product Should You Try First?

All that’s left is figuring out which of Ounce of Hope’s products meet your wants and needs. Let’s look at some of their bestsellers.

Delta-8 Flower

Choose between a variety of delightful strains with flower that smokes right. First, they take natural hemp flower, already chockful of cannabinoids and terpenes. Then, they infuse the flower with a delta-8 THC distillate.

The result is a unique kind of stoned that many are eager to try. It’s fast-acting and balanced while still remaining righteously psychoactive. A bestseller, there are different strains to try that offer individual unique benefits and effects.

Delta-8 Gummies

Enjoy six different, distinct flavors with delta-8 gummies that have a kick. At 25mg delta-8 THC, you can enjoy strawberry, watermelon, pineapple, blue raspberry, mango, and pink lemonade – all in the same container.

Delta-9 Gummies

Not to be outdone, delta-9 gummies are also something to love. At 12mg delta-9 THC per dense gummy, they’re packed with enough to make you feel real good.

What’s unique are the three fruit flavors you can experience with these gummies. Plus, that means three different strains that deliver unique terpenes and varying effects. Taste the power of Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, and Strawberry Cough in one container. These are called “effect-based” edibles because the terpenes give them strain-specific effects.

Delta-8 Milk Chocolate

Another bestseller; who doesn’t love chocolate? The delta-8 milk chocolate bars from Ounce of Hope are 300mg each. Perfect for the chocolate lovers among us, the brand also carries dark chocolate for those who prefer more of a bite. The dark chocolate bars are 65% cacao for a bittersweet taste you can’t get enough of.

Other Ounce of Hope Bestsellers:

Do you have a favorite yet? Let us know which Ounce of Hope products you’ve tried!