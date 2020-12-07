The 9 Best Types Of Joint Filter Tips

Just as cannabis has transformed over the years, so have joint filter tips for weed. Although many pre-rolls still use either paper or glass filters, new types of marijuana filter tips are emerging with even more benefits than previous popular choices. Below, check out the latest types of joint filter tips for weed making noise in 2020.

Courtesy of King Palm

1. Organic Corn Husk Filter Tips

The corn husk filter tip will cool down the smoke that passes through it, and even more so as squeezing it. They are much more durable than glass filter tips, and will not shatter if dropped on a hard surface. Thanks to the corn husk’s natural design, it’s super efficient at preventing weed from falling out. Corn husk rolling filters from King Palm come in two popular sizes. Their “9mm” size is ideal for rolling 1-2 gram joints or blunts. The “10mm” size is good for rolling with 2 grams and above.

Corn husk are not only some of the best filter tips for marijuana smoking, but they are excellent at helping deliver flavor as will. King Palm has a nice selection of flavored pre-rolled cones with the flavor located in the cornhusk filter tip. The flavored filter tips are easy to use, too: simply activate the flavor by popping the capsule inside the filter. The capsule will release the food-grade essential oil which is infused with terpenes. This combination of flavor and smoother smoke had some of our customers comparing their experience to the smooth and flavorful inhale and exhale of vaping.

These types of filters are super budget friendly, making them an ideal affordable option for the stoner looking to elevate their weed smoking experience. Find a pack of two flavored filter tips for about $1.29-$1.49 in smoke shops and convenience stores throughout the USA. Use their helpful store locator to find King Palm filter tips near you. If you don’t feel like going to the store, you can buy King Palm filter tips from their online store.

Courtesy of King Palm

2. Unbleached Paper Rolling Tips

Disposable paper filter tips are often used with pre-rolls sold in legalized states. They are cheap and can do a great job if you know how to fold some crazy filter tip designs. Also available are weed filter tips that come already rolled for you. The two most popular brands dominating paper filter tips on Amazon are Raw and Hornet. The Hornet brand uses a natural grain fiber for their filters to create an organic, smooth smoke. Raw tips also use natural fibers, but they offer many other different options, too.

Image credit: Etsy.com User GlamandGlitterLove

3. Glass Filter Tips

Weed filters made from glass will make any joint or blunt feel more premium. This is especially true when buying pre-rolls in legalized places. There are many different unique designs when it comes to glass joint filters available for sale online—great for all types of stoners. Weed filter tips made from glass can be efficient, depending on its design. The glass will help cool down the smoke that passes through it, too. It’s important not to drop a joint or blunt with a glass filter to prevent mixing your weed with broken glass and ruining your smoke sesh.

Typically, marijuana filters made from glass will last until you either lose or break them. Since they are made from this fragile material, they are really cheap and cost a couple of dollars each on average.

Courtesy of High Hemp

4. Hemp Filter Tips

You’ve got to be careful with the stuff that’s on marijuana filter tips. One hemp filter tip label one may come across states it is chlorine-free, making you realize that maybe other filter tips could have chlorine on them. There are hemp filters on the market that are coated with hemp oil, keeping it a more natural choice.

This hemp filter tip option will require you to know how to make a filter tip. But don’t worry! Practice will have you rolling your own cool filter tip designs in no time! There are many intricate designs of paper filter tips that can be found online and various social media platforms.

Image Credit: StoneSmokingTips.com

5. Ceramic Weed Joint Filters

Another popular choice to prevent choking on any unexpected cannabis is joint filters made from ceramic. Rolling filter tips made from ceramic are popular because they are durable and efficient. Depending on your ceramic filter tip’s thickness, it won’t break as easily as glass.

Not all, but some ceramic filter tips will fit into hand twist-rolling machines. Ceramic joint tips make a better option compared to regular paper weed filter tips, it will keep the mouthpiece dry and the smoke cool. A ceramic filter tip will provide a pleasant smoking experience, and are easy to clean by soaking in alcohol.

Courtesy of Grav

6. Silicon and Glass Combined

One company has made a fusion of silicon and glass for their joint tips, and they look pretty cool. This filter tip option will hold your joint, and the glass part becomes the mouthpiece. Unfortunately, this design is only useful if you’re smoking a joint or blunt, and it will not work with backwoods. But, it will prevent you from burning your fingers trying to get that last hit.

Courtesy of King Palm

7. Food Grade Plastic And Silicon

Those looking for another new type of filter for smoking weed might be interested in them from filter420.com. Do keep in mind, though, that these joint filters are a bit pricier than the others on our list. Inside this weed filter is a chamber with silicone beads that the smoke must travel through, capturing the tar from it, and simultaneously cooling down the smoke. However, many people have complaints that they only get one good use from these joint filter tips, which is something to keep in mind with its expensive price tag.

Courtesy of Weedgets.com

8. Silicon Marijuana Filter Tips

Cannabis filter tips made from silicon are not too popular, but they can prove useful at preventing cannabis from going inside of your mouth. Silicon filter joints make it easy to smoke the entire joint without burning your fingers. It’s easy to clean any resin build-up because it will effortlessly wash off with alcohol. Silicon weed filters are cheap too, and typically don’t cost more than a dollar or less each online.

Courtesy of King Palm

9. Charcoal Weed Filter Tips

Charcoal weed filter tips may not be on your radar yet, but they will be soon. Essentially, these are rolling filter tips with little charcoal pieces inside, waiting to be activated. As a natural filter itself, charcoal provides multiple benefits to enhance your smoking experience. People choose charcoal tips because of its ability to provide a smoking session without harshness. Plus, they help prevent your hands from smelling like smoke. However, there are some common complaints on Amazon about clogging issues and black residue seeping out. In general, though, most reviews praise these types of joint filters for their overall smooth experience.