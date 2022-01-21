A Beginner’s Guide to Delta-8 Hemp Cigarettes

In this article, we’ll break down what exactly Delta-8 cigarettes are, how they work, which are the best to try and more.

What are Delta-8 Hemp Cigarettes?

Courtesy of TIMBR Organics

Delta-8 cigarettes are similar to traditional cigarettes, but instead of being filled with tobacco, they are made with 100 percent hemp flower. As such, they are 100 percent nicotine free and contain less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC.

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that can be derived from plants in the Cannabaceae plant family, which includes cannabis and hemp.

It exists naturally and can also be produced by converting CBD or Delta-9 THC via a chemical reaction typically using heat, catalysts, altered pH environments and/or solvents.

Delta-8 THC exists in an “activated” state similar to Delta-9 THC, meaning it does not need to be decarboxylated to feel its effects.

Will Delta-8 THC Get You High?

As a variety of THC, Delta-8 THC will induce some psychotropics; however, the effects are known to be less mild than those impacted by Delta-9 THC.

That said, Delta-8 cigarettes will likely get you high, although the effects will vary from person to person.

In general, users report the following effects when using Delta-8 THC:

Mood boost

Increased sense of calm and relaxation

Reduce impact of aches

Improved sleep

Increased appetite

Delta-8 THC vs. Delta-9 THC

Courtesy of TIMBR Organics

Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC both exhibit a similar chemical structure. Both cannabinoids feature a double-bonded structure, but the double-bond is located in different points of the chemical carbon chain with each form of THC.

Due to the unique formation of Delta-8 THC, it’s interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) is slightly different from Delta-9 THC.

While Delta-9 THC binds directly to certain cannabinoid receptors in the ECS, Delta-8 does not offer the exact same reaction. As a result, Delta-8 is known to produce less intoxicating effects than Delta-9; however, additional research is required to fully understand this comparison.

Is Delta-8 THC Legal in the United States?

Courtesy of TIMBR Organics

To date, Delta-8 THC is legal in most states. Because Delta-8 is a form of THC but not necessarily the same thing, the cannabinoid lands in a bit of a legal grey area. It is important to note as well, the bulk of Delta-8 THC you find is derived from hemp, including Galaxy Treats, which is federally legal as long as the hemp-derived product contains less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC.

In spite of the fact that the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp derivatives, including Delta-8 THC, some states have tried to restrict Delta-8 THC. Therefore, it is important to check out the laws in your state. Another thing to keep in mind, you can find some Delta-8 products that are derived from traditional cannabis, which are definitely not legal in all states.

Courtesy of TIMBR Organics

When shopping for hemp cigarettes, it’s important to only purchase from a trustworthy company that uses the highest-quality, U.S.-grown hemp plants and thoroughly tests their products with a third-party lab to ensure they are compliant and pure.

If you’re looking for such a product, then look no further than TIMBR Organics Delta 8 Hemp Smokes.

Made from the highest-quality, US-grown hemp plants, TIMBR Organics Delta 8 Smokes contain 40mg of Delta-8 THC in every cigarette.

All TIMBR Organics products, which includes hemp cigarettes, hemp flower, hemp pre-rolls and more, are rigorously tested using the highest level of testing standards possible and lab reports can easily be accessed on the “Lab Reports” page of their online store.

In addition, TIMBR Organics is a trusted, industry-leading brand with hundreds of reviews from verified customers that offers affordable prices, fast, free shipping options, convenient online shopping and world-class customer support.

If you’re interesting in giving TIMBR Organics Delta 8 Hemp Cigarettes a try, head to TIMBROrganics.com and use code “HIGH25” to enjoy free shipping and 25 percent off your entire order.