abby: The All-In-One Smart Hydroponic Grow Box

Anyone who’s ever grown cannabis at home (or at least given it a try) will tell you that it’s easier said than done. While the process isn’t exactly rocket science, there are certainly a number of obstacles that can get in the way of a successful grow. The equipment can be bulky and complicated to set up. Monitoring and caring for your plant can be time-consuming. But what if there was a device that was easy to set up and did most of the work for you? A number of companies have tried to launch such a product over the years with little to no success. Then came abby, the first of a new generation of automated indoor grow boxes.

Unlike a traditional grow tent, abby comes fully assembled out of the box. Setup is as simple as plugging in the device, pairing it with your iPhone, and done. abby can be up and running in under five minutes. So how does it work? As mentioned, abby is an automated grow box, meaning that the majority of its functions are handled by the device itself with only partial user input required. You’ll still have to provide the plant with food and water, but that too is a breeze. Just download the app, called “hey abby” (currently available for iOS with an Android version scheduled for release in early 2023). The hey abby app provides you with everything from the internal temperature and humidity level to your plant’s height and age. In addition to controlling abby’s functions, the hey abby app also grants access to live one-on-one support from expert growers who can help out a rookie or provide an old pro with some handy tips. There’s also an online community of abby users who are all too happy to share their experiences in a friendly atmosphere. In all, operating abby from the hey abby app is simple and intuitive.

A Dream Come True

abby’s user-friendly design makes it a dream machine for anyone who has wanted to start growing but doesn’t know how or where to begin. For so many would-be growers, everything from the bulky equipment to the complicated instructions can be intimidating enough to turn them away from even getting started. One of the goals of abby is to make growing more accessible to anyone who has a legal right to do so and wants to exercise that right. To accomplish that task, the designers set out to make a machine that would remove many of the barriers that prevent someone from growing. abby’s design includes several key features that improve the growing experience while removing any stressors to make the grower feel more at ease and confident in their own ability.

One such feature in abby’s design is privacy. While there is a window on the device’s door, it comes with a magnetic cover that easily slips over the opening to prevent anyone from seeing inside. The cover also helps to block outside light from interfering with abby’s lighting schedule. The device’s sleek, modern design makes it look like it belongs in any room without drawing too much attention. Its clean, white panels and wood top have an attractive, yet nondescript look which fits in with most indoor decor. Odors are also well controlled by abby’s air filtration system, which includes two replaceable carbon filters and adjustable exhaust fans.

Speaking of lighting, another great feature is the light that covers the entire ceiling of the grow chamber. Any experienced grower will tell you that proper lighting is imperative to any successful grow. The more surface area of your plant is exposed to the light source, the better yield you’ll get. abby uses one of the industry’s best grow lights — Samsung’s LM301H LED. The grow chamber is actually designed to allow every inch of your plant to be exposed to light, increasing your yield and getting more tops than you’d get using any tent. The difference is truly astounding.

What You Get

abby comes with everything you’ll need in the box. The device itself requires no assembly and is in fact ready for use once it’s plugged in with the included power cord. Additionally, each box contains a pair of pruning shears and plenty of hooks and ties to train your plant to grow just the way you want it to.

But abby is more than just a smart device. It’s an experience that comes with a great service that includes everything from supplies to online support. You’ll get abby’s mess-free fertilizer, which was developed especially to take advantage of the device’s deep water culture (DWC) system, as well as replacement carbon filters. The subscription also includes access to the hey abby app’s expert support and online community. The combination of everything that’s included makes the subscription a great value.

Overall, everyone from the totally inexperienced to the seasoned professional can benefit from abby. There’s certainly a lot of excitement for it following a great turnout on Kickstarter, where abby was fully funded after just three days. Try it for yourself and see the advantages with your own eyes.