There are a million and one reasons to try Delta 8 edibles, especially with the myriad offerings available to consumers in the cannabis market today. With a rich tapestry of products from which to choose, including Delta 8 gummies, Delta 8 chocolates, Delta 8 honey, and more, the possibilities are truly endless. And why not? Now you can enjoy an all-natural, hemp-derived legal high that not only gives you the munchies but one that satisfies them at the same time! Beyond the buzz, however, there are more reasons to indulge in Delta 8 products—most notably for your health and wellness. But are Delta 8 edibles a safe alternative for your health?

What’s a Delta 8 Edible?

Before diving into the top reasons for indulging in Delta 8 edibles for your health, let’s take a brief look at Delta 8. More importantly, let’s answer the question, “What’s a Delta 8 edible?” Most readers are probably aware that Delta 8 is a form of THC—yes, THC is the compound that gets you high. Delta 8’s chemical structure mirrors its close cousin, Delta 9 THC. Moreover, cannabis and hemp plants count delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol as one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found inside them. The point is that Delta 8 is similar to Delta 9 THC, though much less potent.

The Different Kinds of Delta 8 Edibles

The list of Delta 8 edibles is almost never-ending. Under the Farm Bill, which Congress passed in 2018, hemp is officially legal, as are all hemp-derived products, making Delta 8 edibles available for distribution and consumption. It’s directly responsible for the rise in Delta 8’s popularity. In just two years, consumers have seen a considerable list of edible products come to market, including, but not limited to, the following:

Fruity gummies

Milk chocolates

Dark chocolates

Potato chips

Coffee

Tea

Energy Drinks

Honey

Cookies

Brownies

Seltzers

And while users can infuse foods with Delta 8 at home, do-it-yourself types usually find it’s much easier to shop for available treats and goodies. Not only that, it’s much safer, too, especially when you know a retailer maintains transparency and tests all their products.

Delta 8 Edibles Get You Buzzed (For Your Health)

While it may seem counterintuitive initially, the high is one of the best reasons to try Delta 8 edibles as a safer alternative for your health. Let’s be honest, and upfront—Delta 8 edibles get you buzzed. It’s most likely why you’ve heard of or shown interest in these products in the first place (and there’s nothing wrong with that—in fact, it’s excellent!). One of the main reasons most of us enjoy being high is because it benefits our well-being.

Think about it for a moment. What happens next when you eat a square of Delta 8 chocolate or pop a couple of Delta 8 gummies? Chances are any of the following feelings wash over you:

Calm

Relaxation

Bliss

Happiness

Euphoria

Peacefulness

Sleepiness

Stress Relief

Anxiety Relief

Delta 8 Edibles Benefit Your Overall Wellness

Sure, the buzz from Delta 8 is a wellness boost in and of itself. But, when we dig a little deeper, we find there’s more to this novel cannabinoid than just the high. The best part is there’s no need for a medical cannabis card to take advantage of these wellness benefits. If you want Delta 8 edibles to boost your health and wellness, all you need is a love of chocolate (or gummies) and the fortitude to add it to your everyday regimen.

How Can Delta 8 Edibles Be Used To Boost Your Wellness?

To begin, hemp-derived products like gummies are simply cannabinoids derived from hemp. When the edibles, whatever they may be, are infused with Delta 8, they becomes something new—THC products with added wellness benefits. A legal high in today’s world is something quite rare, but so is chocolate that can keep your blood pumping (so to speak). Delta 8-infused edibles offer you just that, the health and wellness benefits of Delta 8 in the foods and snacks you love.

The research into Delta 8 THC’s overall wellness properties is still in its infancy. Much of our knowledge is based on consumer data, anecdotes, and first-hand reports. But the stories we have are powerful, and they have been repeated numerous times by user after user, showing the potential that Delta 8 edibles bring to the table. With that understanding, the following table lists all known benefits of Delta 8 edibles.

The Bioavailability of Delta 8 Edibles

One of the more compelling reasons Delta 8 edibles make for a safer alternative for your health is their bioavailability. Measuring the absorption rates of the compounds your body ingests is a more significant issue than you may think, especially when, with infused products, bioavailability can be as low as 6%.

In real terms, this means Delta 8 edibles take longer to peak, have a milder, more subtle high, and last much longer than a vape product, for example. Eating some Delta 8 edibles begins a metabolic process that takes a few hours. After chowing down on some sweet Delta 8 gummies, our systems have some work to do:

Following its journey down the esophagus, the edible reaches the stomach.

The stomach digests the edible, using acids and enzymes.

Here, THC is absorbed by the stomach lining.

Next, Delta 8 hits the liver.

In the liver, Delta 8 converts into a potent substance called 11-hydroxy-THC. It’s extremely strong.

Finally, we cross the blood-brain barrier, where a high is achieved.

The effects of 11-hydroxy-THC can sometimes last up to eight hours—even longer. So Delta 8 edibles may not start “working” right away, but they put in overtime when they do!

There Are So Many Reasons To Try Delta 8 Edibles As a Safer Alternative For Your Health

Why should you try Delta 8 edibles for your health? Why not? They’re legal, taste delicious, and offer an explosive high that will stay with you for weeks. With Delta 8 edibles, you’ll find yourself charting new ground and reaching a new level that takes you up to the moon and back. So give Delta 8 edibles a try. Your health, wellness, and well-being will thank you.