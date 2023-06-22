Award-Winning Excellence: Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin Triumph at the High Times Hemp Cup

A double triumph at the esteemed High Times Hemp Cup – People’s Choice, both Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin from Hemp Hop® have claimed impressive second-place victories in 2023 and 2020, beating out other vape cartridges and disposable vapes with their dabbable concentrates. These award-winning hemp cannabis concentrates have captivated judges and enthusiasts alike with their exceptional quality, distinct flavors, and potent effects. Join us as we delve into the world of Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin, exploring what sets them apart and why they have earned recognition as top-tier concentrates.

Use code HEMPCUP for 10% off your order of Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin at hemphop.co

Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar: The Harmony of Flavors and Genetics

Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar, a standout among hemp concentrates, blends the flavors and genetics of Sour Diesel and Suver Haze to create a truly exceptional strain. The pungent, invigorating characteristics of Sour Diesel intertwine with the sweet and earthy undertones of Suver Haze, resulting in a complex and captivating flavor profile. This unique combination delivers a sensory experience that is as memorable as it is delightful.

Courtesy Hemp Hop

Otto II Live Resin: Unleashing the Potency of the Otto II Strain

Otto II Live Resin, another second-place winner at the High Times Hemp Cup, showcases the potency and distinct qualities of the Otto II strain. Derived from selective breeding and years of cultivation expertise, Otto II is renowned for its high CBD content and minimal THC levels. The live resin extraction process preserves the delicate balance of cannabinoids and terpenes, resulting in a concentrate that embodies the essence of the Otto II strain. This award-winning concentrate delivers potent CBD effects, offering potential benefits such as relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being.

Courtesy Hemp Hop

Craftsmanship and Quality: The Foundation of Award-Winning Concentrates

Both Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin exemplify the commitment to craftsmanship and quality that defines top-tier concentrates. From the selection of premium hemp plants to the meticulous extraction process, every step is executed with precision and expertise. These award-winning concentrates undergo rigorous quality control measures to ensure purity, potency, and consistency.

With the focus on quality, Hemp Hop® employs advanced extraction techniques, such as live sugar extraction for Sour Suver Haze and live resin extraction for Otto II, to capture the full spectrum of flavors and beneficial compounds. The result is concentrates that provide an unmatched sensory experience, elevating the enjoyment of hemp to new heights.

A Symphony of Flavors and Effects

Both award-winning concentrates entice the senses with their distinctive flavors and effects.

Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar delights with its sour and citrusy notes derived from Sour Diesel, complemented by the sweet and earthy nuances of Suver Haze. This harmonious fusion of flavors creates a multifaceted taste experience.

On the other hand, Otto II Live Resin presents a more subtle flavor profile, allowing the natural terpenes of the Otto II strain to shine. The delicate blend of terpenes contributes to its unique aroma and smooth inhale, enhancing the overall experience.

In terms of effects, Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar offers a well-rounded experience that combines relaxation, clarity, and euphoria. Otto II Live Resin, with its high CBD content and minimal THC levels, provides a non-intoxicating experience that promotes a sense of calm and balance.

Courtesy Hemp Hop

The second-place victories of both Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin at the High Times Hemp Cup highlight their exceptional quality, distinctive flavors, and potent effects. These award-winning hemp cannabis concentrates represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship and dedication to delivering an unparalleled experience. Whether you seek a complex flavor journey or the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD, Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin offer an invitation to indulge in the extraordinary world of hemp concentrates. Save an extra 10% off both award-winning products at hemphop.co with the code HEMPCUP.

Introducing new Connoisseur Hash and Disposable Vapes!

The excellence doesn’t stop at award-winning concentrates. Join us as we explore the world of Hemp Hop® connoisseur products, including Dry Sift Hash and Temple Ball Hash, while also introducing their latest addition, the revolutionary Disposable Vapes.

Courtesy Hemp Hop

Dry Sift Hash and Temple Ball Hash: The Essence of Tradition

Hemp Hop® takes pride in preserving hemp culture by offering connoisseur products like Dry Sift Hash and Temple Ball Hash. Dry Sift Hash, created through a meticulous sifting process that separates trichome heads from the plant material, yields a concentrated product with rich flavors and potent effects. Temple Ball Hash, a time-honored tradition, involves hand-rolling resinous trichomes into a ball-shaped concentrate that embodies the artistry and heritage of hash-making. Both Dry Sift Hash and Temple Ball Hash offer an opportunity to experience the legacy of hemp in its purest form.

Introducing the Revolutionary Disposable Vapes

Innovation meets convenience with the newest addition to Hemp Hop®: Disposable Vapes. Designed for on-the-go enthusiasts, these sleek and discreet vapes provide a hassle-free experience without compromising on quality or flavor. Each Disposable Vape is pre-filled with a carefully crafted blend of hemp-derived extracts, delivering a consistent and enjoyable vaping experience at a low-temperature. These carefully crafted Disposable Vapes have a 5-second preheat function for huge clouds, are rechargeable, and offer simplicity and portability, perfect for those seeking a convenient way to incorporate hemp into their lifestyle.

Courtesy Hemp Hop

Celebrate the triumph of Sour Suver Haze Live Sugar and Otto II Live Resin while exploring the world of connoisseur products at Hemp Hop®. From the exquisite craftsmanship of Dry Sift Hash and the timeless tradition of Temple Ball Hash to the revolutionary convenience of Disposable Vapes, Hemp Hop® continues to redefine the hemp experience. Elevate your journey with their award-winning concentrates and indulge in the rich heritage and innovative offerings that Hemp Hop® proudly presents.