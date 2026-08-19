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Barney’s Farm pairs eight familiar cannabis names with BF Super Auto #1 to deliver faster, light-independent cycles without abandoning the character that made the originals stand out.

Championship genetics shouldn’t depend on the season, calendar, or a perfectly managed light cycle. This collection reimagines eight of cannabis’s most celebrated modern names as autoflowers, each crossed with Barney’s Farm’s BF Super Auto #1 to preserve their character while delivering a fast, light-independent cycle.

Barney’s Farm designed these strains with ease of growth in mind, positioning them for beginners and experienced growers alike. According to the breeder, the plants are intended to tolerate common growing mistakes, require relatively modest nutrient inputs, and perform with straightforward care.

It’s a deliberately broad spectrum. On one side are the dessert- and fruit-forward icons: London Pound Cake, Bubblegum, Tropicana Cookies, Cherry Cola, and Lemon Cherry Cookies—all sweetness, resin, and undeniable bag appeal. On the other side is raw heritage power: the landrace depth of Afghan Hash Plant, the diesel punch of Bruce Banner, and the soaring pine-and-citrus rush of Trainwreck.

Every name here brings familiar genetics into a faster format: no seasons, no schedules, and no photoperiod trigger. Barney’s Farm says the collection suits indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse cultivation across a range of grow setups.

Let’s dig into each strain below, or head over to their site to view all of Barney’s autoflower seeds.

London Pound Cake Auto F1

A sativa-dominant autoflower from London Pound Cake, crossed with BF Super Auto #1, built for speed and simplicity, with dessert-strain flavor and a balanced, well-proportioned frame. Dense colas deepen from emerald to rich purple beneath a crystalline trichome layer so thick it catches light like cut glass.

In full bloom, she smells like a patisserie: warm vanilla and ripe berries rising together, with a soft creaminess beneath that slowly fills a room and draws people in. The flavor follows faithfully—creamy vanilla first, sweet berry through the smoke, and a quiet nutty depth that keeps the sweetness from ever turning cloying, giving it a dessert-style profile that stays balanced.

Barney’s Farm describes the experience as euphoric and happy, with an energetic opening followed by a calmer, more laid-back finish. The breeder positions it as versatile enough to move between daytime and evening use.

Across Barney’s Farm’s supplied materials, London Pound Cake Auto F1 is listed in the 22–28% THC range, with minimal CBD content.

Bubblegum Auto F1

A heavily indica-dominant autoflower, born from Bubblegum × BF Super Auto #1, delivers a fast, self-sufficient take on its candy-sweet legend. The structure is compact and resin-heavy, with branches spreading outward into a productive canopy. The chunky buds glisten almost translucently as harvest nears.

The aroma is disarmingly nostalgic, blending sweet strawberry and ripe red cherry wrapped in a sugary, confectionery quality, with a soft earthiness grounding it. Barney’s Farm identifies myrcene and limonene among the strain’s prominent terpenes, contributing berry, earthy, and bright fruit notes. What the nose promises, the palate delivers: candy-sweet fruit up front, broad berry sweetness, and a gentle earthy exhale.

The experience is characterized as euphoric and unhurried, with a more relaxed tone developing over time and creativity still in the mix. The breeder positions Bubblegum Auto F1 toward slower evenings and quieter sessions.

Tropicana Cookies Auto F1

Championship genetics made accessible: a sativa-dominant autoflower from Tropicana Cookies × BF Super Auto #1, with Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie deep in its lineage. Its sativa-leaning frame supports an open, naturally ventilated canopy, while the finish brings shimmering resin and warm color tones.

The aroma announces itself with vivid orange peel, underpinned by broad tropical fruitiness and earthy-floral depth—a terpene load serious enough to tempt extract artists. On the palate, the Cookies ancestry shines: bright, fruity sweetness first, rich cookie dough through the mid-smoke, then a clean citrus lift on the finish.

Barney’s Farm describes the experience as creative, euphoric, bright, social, and motivated at first, with a calmer tone developing later. The breeder positions it as a daytime-leaning auto that pairs an energetic profile with a more relaxed finish.

Afghan Hash Plant Auto

An indica autoflower tracing directly to the legendary landrace genetics of the Mazari Sharif region, crossed with BF Super Auto #1: preservation, not reinvention. Compact and bushy, with broad, dark-green leaves and tight internodal spacing, she carries a heavy load and finishes with dense trichome coverage.

The aroma is warm and ancient: a rich sandalwood base, earthy and resinous, with an unexpected punch of bright citrus that keeps the nose returning again and again. The palate follows with smooth, hash-like sweetness up front, woody warmth through the middle, and a gently spiced, unmistakably Afghani finish.

Barney’s Farm describes the experience as deeply relaxing, calm, and evening-leaning. The breeder also highlights Afghan Hash Plant Auto’s resin production, positioning it as an option for growers interested in hash and solventless extraction.

Bruce Banner Auto

A sativa-dominant autoflower from Bruce Banner × BF Super Auto #1, she brings one of cannabis’s most explosive reputations into a format that flowers on its own terms. Sturdy and well-proportioned, she grows upward with real force, throwing out thick lateral branches that bear substantial, trichome-heavy colas shimmering beneath the canopy.

From seed to harvest, Barney’s Farm lists a cycle of 10–11 weeks, making it one of the faster-turnaround options in the collection.

Crack open a jar and the room changes: tropical, fruity sweetness up front, a sharp diesel note cutting through, and earthy base notes anchoring the whole thing so it never tips into pure candy. The palate adds its own dimension—zesty citrus first, sweet fruit through the body, a diesel edge, then a smooth, earthy close.

Barney’s Farm describes the experience as quick and cerebral, with energy, creativity, and conversation at the forefront before the profile takes on a calmer tone. The breeder positions Bruce Banner Auto as a daytime-leaning option for consumers looking for an uplifting rather than heavily sedating experience.

Cherry Cola Auto

A predominantly indica autoflower bred from Cherry Cola—a cross of Cherry Cookies × Original Zkittlez—and crossed with BF Super Auto #1. She grows with vigor and structure, with a sturdy central stem ringed by well-developed branches. The densely packed buds are light green, flecked with magenta and threaded with dark-orange hairs, taking on a frosty, almost luminous quality at maturity.

The terpene profile has a character all its own: bold, ripe cherry and earthy pungency that hits at once, with a spicy undercurrent that keeps it from settling into purely sweet territory. The flavor rewards patience—fresh, sugary berry and cherry across the palate, with spice emerging through the body, then a smooth, slightly earthy finish.

Barney’s Farm describes the experience as playful, giggly, and social at first, gradually shifting toward a slower, more relaxed finish. The breeder also highlights heavy resin production, positioning Cherry Cola Auto for growers interested in hash and extracts.

Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto

A predominantly indica autoflower from Lemon Cherry Cookies × BF Super Auto #1. Compact and beautifully structured, she develops dense lateral branches early, forming a canopy of tightly packed, resin-drenched flowers. Rich greens shift to deep purple, while vivid orange pistils thread through and frost catches light from across the room.

The terpene profile makes no attempt at subtlety. Sharp, fresh lemon citrus dominates first—the kind that clears the senses rather than sweetening them—then joins ripe cherry for warmth and depth, with earthy-floral undertones and a pungent backbone that gives it real longevity. Every draw is bright lemon, building into berry and cherry, then a woody, earthy exhale.

Barney’s Farm describes the experience as creative and euphoric at first, followed by a calmer, more laid-back tone while maintaining a sense of mental clarity. The plant itself is positioned as a high-output, relatively low-maintenance option.

Trainwreck Auto

A sativa-dominant autoflower blending one of cannabis’s most legendary varieties with BF Super Auto #1, bringing Trainwreck’s fast-acting, creativity-fueling reputation into a light-independent format. She grows tall, well-branched, and energetic, with buds a vibrant mix of green and gold, threaded with red and orange hairs like fire, and finished with a satisfying, frosty sheen of crystal trichomes.

The aroma is sharp, immediate, and distinctive, with fresh pine leading, backed by bright citrus and a spicy pepper kick, and earthy undertones grounding the more volatile top notes. That same balance carries into the flavor: pine and earth take center stage from the first draw, with subtle sweetness through the mid-smoke and a citrus lift on the exhale that keeps every draw engaging. Barney’s Farm notes that vaping may bring out a slightly more pronounced citrus note and a cleaner finish.

Trainwreck Auto is described as fast-acting, euphoric, creative, uplifting, and energetic, with a calmer edge developing later in the experience. The breeder positions it as a daytime-leaning option built around momentum rather than heaviness.

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Images courtesy of Barney’s Farm.

Sponsored Content Disclosure: This article was produced by High Times in partnership with Barney’s Farm as part of a paid commercial arrangement. Product specifications, cultivation details, potency information, terpene profiles, and experiential descriptions are based on information supplied by Barney’s Farm. Individual experiences with cannabis may vary.