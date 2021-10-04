Best CBD for Pets

One of the great joys and responsibilities of pet ownership is ensuring we give our furry friends the healthiest and most comfortable lives possible. As CBD becomes accepted as a holistic treatment for human ailments as diverse as chronic pain and inflammation to anxiety and insomnia, it’s only natural that CBD for pets is taking off as well. Let’s investigate the best CBD products for pets on the market.

Benefits of CBD for pets

Like humans, cats and dogs (as well as other animals like horses) have an endocannabinoid system, meaning they’re able to experience benefits from CBD. Many pet owners know that their pets can experience the same ailments that we do, such as joint pain, arthritis, anxiety, and lethargy. CBD for pets has been anecdotally shown to be effective at treating pain in pets (whether from old age/arthritis or from surgery recovery) and at soothing anxiety from travelling, PTSD, weather events, and medical procedures/veterinarian visits. As with any holistic or medical treatment you give your pet, be sure to consult your veterinarian.

Best type of CBD for pets

Any reputable CBD for pets product will NOT contain THC, which is a psycho-active compound that you do not want Fido or Garfield consuming! For this reason it is NOT recommended to give your animal a CBD product made for humans, as it could contain THC.

CBD treats and CBD oil for pets can be made with either full spectrum, broad spectrum, or isolated CBD. CBD isolate or broad spectrum is the best type of CBD for pets, as they do not contain THC. Full-spectrum products will contain the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds found in the hemp plant alongside CBD, and may contain a trace amount of THC, though any pet-focussed product should ensure that even trace amounts are removed. Broad-spectrum products will offer all of the benefits above without the risk of trace THC and are also an excellent option for your pet.

Our picks: CBD products for pets

Wondering what product is best for your furry friend? Check out our recommendations below for the best CBD oil for pets.

1. NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Pet Oil

Our rating: ★★★★★

Features

3 size options

Fast & free shipping

Made with organic hemp

Quality: 100%

Effectiveness: 100%

Price: 100%

Customer Service: 100%

Transparency + Accuracy: 100%

Highlights

Pesticide, herbicide, mold, fungi, heavy metal, and mycotoxin free.

Made with a whole-plant full-spectrum extract.

Can be added to a pet’s food, treat, or fed directly.

Ingredients

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil

Discount code: Get 20% off NuLeaf Naturals products as an AmericanMarijuana reader. Use this code at checkout: AMMA

This CBD oil for pets is made from plants grown with NuLeaf’s proprietary genetics (highly concentrated in CBD and secondary cannabinoids) and is tested in independent labs, so you can be sure your pet is consuming high-quality, non-intoxicating CBD. A great choice for those who treat their pet’s diets with the same care as they do their own!

2. Charlotte’s Web Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Drops w/17Mg CBD For Dogs

Our rating: ★★★★1/2

Features

100mL and 30mL available

Chicken-Flavored Oil or Unflavored

Non-GMO

Quality: 100%

Effectiveness: 100%

Price: 99%

Customer Service: 100%

Transparency + Accuracy: 99%

Highlights

Designed to support canine wellness.

NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) Certified.

30 Day satisfaction guarantee.

Ingredients

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil

Discount code: Get 15% off Charlotte’s Web products as an AmericanMarijuana reader. Use this code at checkout: AMMA

When it comes to finding the best CBD for pets for your beloved dog, “Quality Tested 20+ Times” is what you want to hear! This product is formulated with the same hemp extract used for Charlotte’s Web’s human products. This unique product comes in unflavored and chicken-flavored options, meaning you can choose the option that suits your pet’s palate.

3. CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Pet Tinctures

Our rating: ★★★★

Features

For cats and dogs

60 day money-back guarantee

ISO Certified

Quality: 98%

Effectiveness: 99%

Price: 100%

Customer Service: 98%

Transparency + Accuracy: 99%

Highlights

Available in 5mg and 20mg.

Sourced from non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA.

Formulated with cold-pressed hemp seed oil.

Ingredients

Hemp Seed Oil, CO2 Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)

Discount code: Get 15% off CBDistillery products as an AmericanMarijuana reader. Use this code at checkout: AMMA15

This product is made with the same high-quality CBD as CBDistillery’s human products and blended with hemp seed oil: a carrier oil that aids your pet’s digestion. An affordable option with two strengths, this is easily the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis, as it can be used regularly. Products come with scannable QR codes so that you can review the lab test results.

Is your pet a fan of treats? Relatable! Check out our recommendations for the best CBD for dogs in chew form below.

4. Charlotte’s Web Calming Chews For Dogs

Our rating: ★★★★★

Features

Non-GMO

USA grown hemp

No pesticides

Quality: 100%

Effectiveness: 100%

Price: 100%

Customer Service: 100%

Transparency + Accuracy: 100%

Highlights

Botanical blend + naturally occurring CBD.

Promotes a calm disposition.

Each chew contains 2.5mg of plant-based cannabinoids.

Ingredients

Valerian Root, Passionflower, Chamomile, Hemp Extract

Discount code: Get 15% off Charlotte’s Web products as an AmericanMarijuana reader. Use this code at checkout: AMMA

These CBD chew treats are specially formulated to help your dog relax from stress. Made with CBD and a botanical blend, these treats are an all-natural way to soothe your best friend when times get ruff. These products are NASC Certified, so you can trust that your pet gets the relief they deserve while you get peace of mind.

5. Royal CBD CBD Dog Treats

Our rating: ★★★★1/2

Features

Gluten-free

Satisfaction-guarantee

Lab-tested

Quality: 99%

Effectiveness: 99%

Price: 98%

Customer Service: 100%

Transparency + Accuracy: 98%

Highlights

Save with a bundle option.

Each treat delivers 5 mg of full-spectrum CBD.

Three separate formulas / health focuses.

Ingredients

Active Treats: Turmeric, Boswellia, Hemp Seed, CBD

Calming Treats: L-theanine, Chamomile, Hemp Seed, CBD

Hearty Treats: Blueberries, Flaxseed, Hemp Seed, CBD

Discount code: Get 10% off Royal CBD products as an AmericanMarijuana reader. Use this code at checkout: AmericanMarijuana

These unique treats come in three formulas, so that you can select the one that best suits your dog’s needs: Calming for stress and anxiety, Hearty for heart and immune health, and Active for joint and muscle health. Each treat contains a dose of full-spectrum CBD alongside synergistic herbs and nutrients. An ideal product to supplement your dog’s diet with natural boosters.

6. Just CBD CBD Dog Treats JustPets

Our rating: ★★★★

Features

18 treats per box

THC-free

USA-grown hemp

Quality: 98%

Effectiveness: 99%

Price: 97%

Customer Service: 99%

Transparency + Accuracy: 98%

Highlights

Comes in five distinct and delicious flavors.

Made with real beef and chicken.

100mg of CBD per box.

Ingredients

Steak Bites: Pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD), ground wheat, corn starch, water, wheat flour, ground yellow corn, corn syrup, glycerin, beef, animal fat (preserved with BHA), gelatin, rice flour, soy flour, salt, natural flavor, red 40, titanium dioxide, phosphoric acid, dried whey, potassium sorbate.

Discount code: Get 10% off Just CBD products as an AmericanMarijuana reader. Use this code at checkout: AMMA

Made with real beef and chicken, these would be excellent for your pet with or without the added CBD. Made with USA-grown CBD, you can rest assured these treats are high-quality enough for your beloved dog. Keep in mind that these have a higher amount of CBD per treat than most CBD for pets products.

Choosing a good CBD company

As with any online shopping, do your research. Consult our top picks above and take time to read brand reviews on external sites. You can ask your local veterinarian or pet store for recommendations. Avoid pop-up companies with no reviews and deals that seem too good to be true—they often are!

How to give your pet CBD

Giving your pet CBD is easy as pie—it’s edible after all! To administer CBD oil for pets, add a drop to your pet’s water, favorite food, or directly into their mouth. It all depends on your animals’ preference and pickiness—you’ll know best!

CBD chews are even easier, simply give your pet the correct dosage and watch them enjoy their special treat. The rule of thumb for dosage is 1mg of CBD for every 10 pounds of their body weight. Start low and increase minutely if needed (to a maximum of 5mg for every 10 pounds).

How to read lab tests

The most important thing to check on lab tests when shopping for the best CBD for pets is to ensure it is 0% THC. It is also important to check the CBD level per mg and make sure it matches the label/packaging. You can also review the lab test to ensure there are no residual solvents, chemicals, or contaminants present.

Final thoughts

Our final thoughts on the best CBD for pets? It all comes down to the needs and quirks of your unique pet. Don’t shy away from this holistic and natural approach to ensuring your pet lives as peacefully and comfortably as possible!

FAQs:

What pet health problems can CBD oil treat?

CBD for pets can help your furry friend deal with anxiety and stress, as it promotes relaxation and calm. It can also help soothe aches, pains, and inflammation from arthritis, surgery recovery, or other ailments. CBD can also help encourage lethargic pets to feel more active and playful. CBD for pets is not recommended as a treatment for pet cancer or other serious conditions.

What is the most effective CBD for dogs?

Read our round-up of products above to see the best CBD for dogs products available. As with any treatment for your beloved pet, the most effective CBD will vary based on your dog’s needs and how they react to the product. Look for products made with CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD to ensure that the product is THC-free. Broad-spectrum products may be the most effective for dogs as they offer the entourage effect of CBD working alongside naturally-occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds.

Do vets recommend CBD oil for dogs?

It’s recommended to check in with your pet’s veterinarian before trying CBD oil for pets. Since CBD is not yet approved by the FDA, veterinarians are not able to prescribe it for your pet.

Is CBD safe for dogs?

At present, there are no recorded instances of dogs, cats, or other pets experiencing significant adverse side effects from taking CBD. No pets have died or become seriously ill after taking CBD. That said, there may be some milder side effects, such as indigestion. Generally speaking, CBD is safe for dogs and all pets – but it’s always recommended to speak with your vet first.