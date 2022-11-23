Binoid’s Top Products for the Holiday

After all, in 2022 we discovered more psychoactive cannabinoids than we ever thought possible, all of which happen to be totally legal derivatives of the hemp plant. As a result, we have more cannabinoids to choose from than ever before to really fine-tune the experience we’re looking for when we get high.

Of course, that also means that we have more gift options than ever when choosing the perfect form of THC to give to a loved one. So, with the holidays right around the corner, don’t you think it’s time to start thinking about what we might want to get our fellow hemp-loving friends? Plus you can get these gifts for a steal of a price with 30% OFF using the code HIGHTIMES30. Enjoy!

Why THC Makes for a Surprisingly Perfect Gift

Today’s hemp-derived THC products make for perfect gifts, as they come in all kinds of appealing forms – vapes, gummies, flower, tinctures, capsules – you name it. Not only that, but we can choose gifts based on our friends’ most specific needs. That buddy who could use some relaxation might love delta 8 THC, while that friend who’s been feeling fatigued could really get a lot of use out of delta 10. These days there really is a THC product for everyone.

Best THC Gifts You Should Buy For The Holidays

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the very best THC products on the market for the gift-giving season.

Tinctures are one of those gifts that always do the trick. Most people are familiar with them, so there won’t be any questions, and at the same time they’re easy to use, which means that people can enjoy them on their terms. And, nowadays, tinctures can be infused with all kinds of psychoactive cannabinoids, including delta 8, THC-O, THC-H, HHC and many more.

Our personal favorite right now is the THC-P tincture. This THC-P tincture has almost 300 five star reviews, and for good reason. It is powerful, fast acting, and easy to use. With only pure MCT oil and premium THC-P distillate as the ingredients, it is as clean as can be. Because THC-P is around 30x stronger than delta 9, we suggest using a small amount at a time due to its potency.

Why Choose THC-P Flower?

Pure Ingredients

Easy To Use

Great Value

Extremely Potent

Familiar to Lots of Hemp Enthusiasts

We’re seeing more gummies hitting the market, which offers a super user-friendly way to take any cannabinoid. Gummies are also great for beginners who just aren’t familiar with the protocol when it comes to things like smoking or maintaining a vaping routine. Gummies provide long-lasting effects (5 hours or more) and offer a very relaxing body high that comes from ingesting cannabis edibles.

One of our favorites is Binoid’s Delta 8 Gummies, as they are extremely popular, with over 1,500 five star reviews. Meaning they are tried and tested, potent with 25mg of Delta 8 in each gummy, and we can’t forget delicious with three amazing flavors – Strawberry Bliss, Green Apple Candy, and Peach Dream.

Made with high-quality vegan and gluten-free ingredients, they can be enjoyed by many. One to two gummies a day lets us into the positive body and mind effects that can help ease away tension and stress, and we’re sure that could benefit a lot of people in your life. Don’t forget to use the code HIGHTIMES30 for 30% OFF these amazing gummies.

Why Choose Delta 8 THC Gummies?

Easy to Take

Beginner-Friendly

Delicious Flavors

Can Be Cut For Various Dosing Needs

Offer Long-Lasting, Body-Soothing Effects

Dabbing is the new trend in the cannabis industry – in fact, it has been for years, proving to offer exactly what experienced, high-tolerance enthusiasts are looking for. Dabs are concentrates that offer ultra-potent effects, beyond what flower and standard vapes can provide. Used with a dab rig or dab pen, they are flash-vaporized at high temperatures, offering a one-of-a-kind cannabinoid high.

Binoid’s Gold Line Live Resin Wax Dabs are an excellent choice, because they’re made with live resin – a hemp extract derived from fresh, flash-frozen, rather than dry-cured, flower. This means that they have a higher trichome concentration to give us stronger terpene and cannabinoid effects and a richer, fresher flavor that’s irresistible. No wonder they’re the perfect gift for anyone looking for a little extra something.

Strains:

Cannabinoids:

Why Choose Live Resin Wax Dabs?

Perfect for Anyone with a High THC Tolerance

Available in Several Strains and Cannabinoids

Hemp-Derived

Awesome for People Who Already Enjoy Dabbing (vaping dabs or smoking dabs)

Deliver Some of the Fastest-Acting Effects

Potent gummies are always a welcome gift, since they’re every bit as tasty as they are effective at giving us a mind and body high that can last for up to 8 hours.

Binoid’s Delta 9 THC Gummies in particular offer a fully legal way to get in a generous 10mg of delta 9 THC, plus 50mg CBD per piece. Plus, they contain a natural and vegan-based formula that’s bursting with fruity goodness. Available to ship to all 50 states, these Delta 9 gummies have over 800 five star reviews and are the exact same gummies sold at dispensaries. You can’t go wrong.

Flavors:

Why Choose Delta 9 THC Gummies?

Provide up to 8 hours of effects

Simple to Dose Out

Potent

Best For Those With Higher Tolerance

Delta 9 THC Provides a Relaxing Mind & Body High

#1: Live Resin Vapes & Blends

Vapes continue to reign supreme on the market, and it’s easy to see why. They’re potent, fast-acting and come in a huge selection of both cannabinoids and strains, all while being user-friendly and additive-free. Just about any THC enthusiast in your life will love being able to enjoy a travel-friendly, on-demand way to treat themselves to a quick cannabinoid buzz. Today’s market offers both pre-filled vape carts and disposables, with the latter being a totally maintenance-free option that’s great for total newbies.

Binoid’s Live Resin Rechargeable Disposable lines come in 2 grams and are currently top-sellers, offering live resin extract infused with pure cannabinoid distillates, not to mention some of the most sought-after strains in the cannabis world. These vapes require no maintenance other than occasional recharging, meaning that people of all levels of experience will be able to get plenty of satisfying use out of them.

Knockout Blend Live Resin Disposable – The first blend of the Binoid product collection, and the first real live resin disposable 2 gram on the market. Has an amazing combination of strong compounds to give an all-around powerful, enjoyable, and relaxing experience. Great for the evening, or any that special someone is looking to rest. A fan favorite.

– The first blend of the Binoid product collection, and the first real live resin disposable 2 gram on the market. Has an amazing combination of strong compounds to give an all-around powerful, enjoyable, and relaxing experience. Great for the evening, or any that special someone is looking to rest. A fan favorite. Gold Line Live Resin Rechargeable/Disposable – Was also one of the first live resin 2 gram disposables on the market. This innovative live resin vape uses premium distillate, paired with live resin cannabis terpene strains to give a superior experience than regular cartridges.

– Was also one of the first live resin 2 gram disposables on the market. This innovative live resin vape uses premium distillate, paired with live resin cannabis terpene strains to give a superior experience than regular cartridges. Power 9 Blend Live Resin Disposable – Available in 1 gram 2 and 3 packs, this blend is the first of its kind in the market. It was formulated to give an amazing high. The experience can be described as intense for a body and mental high.

– Available in 1 gram 2 and 3 packs, this blend is the first of its kind in the market. It was formulated to give an amazing high. The experience can be described as intense for a body and mental high. Beast Mode Blend Live Resin Disposable – Also available in 1 gram 2 and 3 packs, this blend is the first of its kind in the market. It was formulated to supply a phenomenal high in combination. The experience can be described as powerful, enjoyable, and relaxing.

Knockout Blend Live Resin Disposable:

Gold Line Live Resin Disposables:

Power 9 Blend Live Resin Disposables:

Beat Mode Blend Live Resin Disposable:

Why Choose Live Resin Disposable Vape Pens?

Very Travel-Friendly & Discreet

Made For High Tolerance Individuals

Blends Provide An Amazing And Different Experience

Tremendous Selection of Strains and Cannabinoids

Give the Gift of Hemp This Holiday Season!

As you can see, the hemp market is bustling with a huge selection of THC-infused products, ranging from mild to potent, and rich in strain options, flavors, delivery methods, and so much more. If you have some people in your life who either already crave THC, or could really benefit from its effects, these gifts offer natural, legally compliant formulas that any enthusiast will absolutely adore. Don’t forget to use the code HIGHTIMES30 for 30% OFF these amazing THC gifts.