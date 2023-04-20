Cannabis Pre-Rolls Reimagined and Redefined

Over the last few decades, advances in weed science and innovation have resulted in a slew of brand-new, “high-tech” ways to enjoy getting high. Electric dab rigs, heavy-duty vaporizers, and oil pens in endless shapes and sizes have become commonplace within the cannabis industry.

On the other hand, the classic joint has remained virtually the same over the years––until now.

Pre-rolled joints are beginning to see their own version of a “glow up” as industry trailblazers take advantage of strides in hemp and cannabis science and legality that have allowed things like THC-A diamonds to become widely coveted by cannabis connoisseurs.

But what do these new and innovative pre-rolls look like? They’re dripping in diamonds.

Diamond-infused pre-rolls are making a massive name for themselves in the industry for their sophisticated yet true-to-cannabis smoking experience that’s just as potent (or even more potent) as traditional pre-rolls. Delta Munchies is paving the way with their Double Doinks, which are THC-A diamond-infused pre-rolls that are packed and coated with THC-A diamonds, offering a potent and smooth smoking experience that can be shipped straight to your door.

Let’s take a deep dive into Delta Munchies’ THC-A Diamond-Infused Double Doinks and how they’re becoming one of the most potent, innovative, and sought-after pre-rolls on the market!

Courtesy Delta Munchies

Meet the Most Innovative Cannabis Pre-rolls On the Market

Many cannabis users enjoy the simplicity of a joint and prefer to stick to a more true-to-cannabis smoking experience. That being said, it was about time that the modern pre-roll got a facelift.

Delta Munchies is taking it a step higher above the rest with their attention to these details.

Delta Munchies Double Doinks come in a pack of two 1.5-gram pre-rolls—each pre-roll starts with freshly ground flower that is infused with pure hemp-derived THC-A diamonds, coated in kief, and topped off with even more THC-A diamonds to create an extraordinarily unique, potent, and flavorful smoking profile.



With Delta Munchies’ unique diamond-tipped pre-rolls, the diamonds will melt and liquefy into the kief upon sparking the pre-roll. This creates a slow and perfectly even burn while also offering an explosion of flavor on every inhale with an even smoother exhale—each Double Doink can last up to 20 minutes of continuous smoking!

Not ones to play about safety either, each product at Delta Munchies undergoes rigorous third-party, full-panel lab testing to ensure safety, purity, and potency. Their diamond-infused Double Doinks test anywhere from 13-20% THC-A per pre-roll with a THC-A diamond purity level of 93% and above.

The best part? (As if it could get any better…) They ship directly to your door, bringing you safe, high-quality, THC-rich hemp products that provide the same potent effect as your traditional cannabis.

Unearthing the Beauty of THC-A Diamonds: The Rising Star of the Cannabis Industry

THC-A diamonds are certainly shining bright as they explode in popularity among numerous demographics within the cannabis community. A highly concentrated cannabis extract, THC-A diamonds get their name from their clear, crystalline structure that closely resembles the precious gemstone of their namesake.

The use of cannabis dates back millennia, with ancient civilizations like the Egyptians, Aztecs, and Japanese all having written records of frequently using the plant. (Many ancient burial sites and tombs have been found with cannabis in them!) However, the production of THC-A diamonds is a relatively new development in the industry, as the earliest records of THC diamonds being produced date back to the early 2010s in the United States.

Recently, THC-A diamonds have become increasingly popular among cannabis enthusiasts, particularly in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This popularity can be attributed to their purity, high potency, and versatility; THC-A diamonds create a diverse range of applications and uses when it comes to smokability and enjoyability. One of the most ingenious ways that cannabis pioneers are taking advantage of that is by creating THC-A diamond-infused pre-rolls.

The presence of THC-A diamonds glazed onto pre-rolled joints creates an experience that’s similar to taking a dab on a joint––no dab rig required!

Courtesy Delta Munchies

From Raw Plant to Isolate, Here’s Why You Should Care About THC-A

The legalization of hemp-derived cannabinoids due to the Farm Bill of 2018 opened doors for industry leaders to exercise the ingenuity and innovation necessary to create new, exciting, and accessible products for consumers across the country. Many researchers have found benefits to harnessing the effects of “alternative cannabinoids”, or cannabinoids other than your standard THC, such as THC-A. (Think you don’t know what an alt-cannabinoid is? Sure you do! The recent introduction of delta 8 THC into the mainstream is the perfect example.)

But what exactly is THC-A? THC-A (or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that’s the precursor to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis. THC-A is primarily found in the trichomes (crystal-like structures on the buds of hemp or cannabis) of raw or fresh cannabis and is present in cannabis in relatively high concentrations, particularly in strains with high levels of Delta 9 THC.

THC-A can be converted to Delta 9 THC through a process called decarboxylation, which occurs when cannabis is exposed to a high level of heat—like sparking a lighter! Think about it this way: THC-A is to grapes, as Delta 9 THC is to wine. The fermentation process turns regular grapes into alcoholic wine, whereas the decarboxylation process turns non-psychoactive THC-A into traditional Delta 9 THC.

THC-A has gained widespread attention as a potential alternative to Delta 9 THC due to its more favorable legal accessibility as well as its similar smoking experience that delivers relaxation, euphoria, appetite stimulation, sleep aid, and mood enhancement, among others. The addition of THC-A into the mainstream offers a Farm Bill-backed, legally accessible option for those seeking a high-potency hemp product that matches and rivals that of your traditional cannabis.

Courtesy Delta Munchies

In Conclusion

With the popularity of cannabis pre-rolls continuing to grow, the addition of hemp-derived THC-A diamond pre-rolls offers a brand-new, innovative, and exciting way to enjoy the classic joint, giving the hemp industry a new tool in the journey toward bridging the gap between hemp and cannabis.

Delta Munchies Double Doinks offer a smooth, flavorful, and potent hemp-derived solution to those who are looking for a smoking experience that rivals and even surpasses that of traditional cannabis. Boasting two 1.5-gram pre-rolls of freshly ground flower, infused with pure hemp-derived THC-A diamonds, coated in kief, and topped off with even more THC-A diamonds that will melt and liquefy into the kief upon lighting, each Double Doink creates a slow, smooth, and perfectly even burn that offers an explosion of flavor on every inhale with an even smoother exhale, lasting up to 20 minutes of continuous smoking!

Overall, Delta Munchies’ introduction of THC-A diamond-infused pre-rolls is a new and exciting development in the hemp industry. If you want to learn more and stay up-to-date with everything hemp-derived THC like THC-A and delta 8 THC, companies like Delta Munchies are putting their best foot forward to expand the knowledge of rare cannabinoids without compromising integrity, quality, or creativity.

If you’re interested in trying THC-A diamond-infused pre-rolls today, visit the Delta Munchies website and use code “420” for 30% off all products.