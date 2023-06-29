Cannabis Treatment For Cancer: Where to Get Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)

Even though the recreational cannabis market has not quite experienced the explosion of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) products compared to edibles and vape pens, it is still an important product for many in the medical cannabis community. Since RSO is known for its high THC content, it has been a staple for patients seeking relief from a variety of ailments, particularly for cancer. What was once considered a niche market, has grown in popularity, so much that it can now be found in a number of states not traditionally known for its cannabis market.

Where To Buy Rick Simpson Oil

When searching for where to get real RSO, it may not be as easy as one would think. There are a number of factors to consider, including buying from licensed, and verified brands such as RickSimpsonOil.com, which has been around since 2009. RSO made incorrectly can have a lot of impurities. Because it is black in color, it is easy for unregulated brands to add fillers to their oils with unwanted pesticides. Most RSO comes in an oral syringe, however, there are other forms such as capsules, suppository, tinctures and edibles.

Rick Simpson Oil Buy Online

Finding a legitimate retailer is difficult because most dispensaries are not allowed to ship cannabis and will only sell to local customers with a valid state ID card. The best option for patients who have limited access is to buy Rick Simpson Oil online from the official Rick Simpson website: RickSimpsonOil.com. This is currently the only licensed retailer that is permitted to ship both domestically and internationally.

Previously, states like Texas and Florida had legalized medical marijuana to a certain degree, but high THC products like RSO were still illegal. Today, those laws have evolved and state medical marijuana programs are allowing patients with specific medical conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy, and HIV/AIDS, to use marijuana for treatment purposes.

As for recreational cannabis, there have been a number of initiatives aimed at passing legislation for full legalization.

As the popularity of RSO for cancer patients grows, so do the amount of scams. Social media sites such as Facebook are notorious for scamming users. Many scammers will create bogus profiles or RSO group pages with stolen content and images from legitimate websites. They often target older individuals who they know are not as tech savvy. One of the most obvious signs of a scam is when they require one to only pay through unsecured means such as: Zelle, Money Order, CashApp, Venmo, Wire Transfer and Cryptocurrency. These methods of payment offer zero protection. The scammers will vanish once payment has been made.

Finding real Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) can be quite a challenge. Many patients end up relying on friends and relatives. Some even attempt to make it themselves. Rick Simpson Farmacy has answered the call by offering real RSO to both medical and recreational customers.

What is Rick Simpson Oil?

Canadian engineer and activist Rick Simpson experienced the healing power of cannabis for himself when he used RSO to treat his basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. After using it, the spots from his cancer healed.

Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) can provide significant relief for cancer patients struggling with the harsh side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. One of the great things about RSO is that it preserves all of the important terpenes, flavonoids, chlorophyll, carotenoids and other cannabis compounds of the plant. Some members of the cannabis community view it as a “miracle cure,” touting benefits like pain relief, lowered blood pressure, depression, anxiety and of course as an effective cancer treatment. RSO can be consumed orally, or can also be applied topically to the skin. Making RSO involves a long and tedious extraction process that results in a near-black colored oil.

Does RSO Treat Cancer?

RSO can be used as the sole treatment for cancer, or alongside traditional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation. Although RSO can be used to treat all cancers, the most common types include: Lung, Skin, Breast, Prostate, Ovarian, Colorectal, Squamous Cell, Brain, and Leukemia.

Studies have shown that cannabis can treat pain, nausea, and improve appetite. Cannabis oils that contain THC may also help control nausea and vomiting for those undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

In addition to cancer, RSO can also used for:

RSO for Chronic Pain

One of the most common uses for RSO is chronic pain. Back pain is so prevalent that 80% of people experience it at some point in their life. Although most RSO formulas are indica dominant, and high in THC, CBD and sativa options do exist. The final product can be intoxicating, therefore, a gradual dosage increase is recommended to build up tolerance. Since THC binds with CB1 receptors in the endocannabinoid system where the brain and nerve receptors exist, pain is greatly reduced.

Aside from chronic pain relief, RSO has therapeutic effects, such as stress relief and appetite stimulation, which in turn, can aid insomnia and nausea.

What Does The Research Say?

Rick Simpson started using cannabis oil after reading the results of a 1975 study that tested the use of cannabinoids in mice with lung cancer. The study found that both THC and another cannabinoid called cannabinol (CBN) slowed the growth of lung cancer in mice. Since then, there’s been much research involving cell samples that look at the effects of cannabinoids on cancer growth.

A 2013 study showed that the use of RSO severely reduced a terminal 14-year-old patient’s leukemia with no toxic side effects.

A 2014 study on mice examined the effects of THC and CBD extracts alongside radiation therapy. The results showed that cannabis extracts increased the effectiveness of radiation against an aggressive type of brain cancer. The study’s authors concluded that THC and CBD helped to prepare cancer cells to respond better to radiation therapy.

Most recently in 2022, a breakthrough in cancer research marked the first time immunotherapy alone eliminated the need for chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. All participants in the study were 100% cancer free.

For cancer patients across the globe in search of where to buy RSO, there are options.

The Global Demand for RSO

Rick Simpson’s self healing journey has become a worldwide phenomenon. Countless medical studies have revealed that cannabinoids in Rick Simpson Oil destroy and stop the growth of cancer, while preserving healthy cells.

