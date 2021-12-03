Cannabis Wellness Holiday Gift Guide

Cannabis is the single best ingredient to integrate into your daily self-care routine. Looking for a tincture that actually provides results? Maybe a little DIY lotion and bath salts spa treatment is more your jam, or a sleep aid that will actually help you get much needed rest. High Times picked out some of the best wellness items to improve day-to-day life for either yourself or someone you’re gifting to this holiday.

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Pure THCV, CBN, CBG, CBD Gummies

Experience the world’s first pure high potency THCV, CBN, CBG and CBD gummies this holiday season. Based on Rare Cannabinoid Company’s apothecary concept, you can mix and match them with each other or the brand’s pure Delta-8-THC oil for an enhanced high.

THCV boosts energy and suppresses appetite, CBN will make you sleepy, and CBG is good for pain and inflammation. Gummies Variety Bundles make the perfect stocking stuffers and let you try all of the gummies! Each packet contains: one 25mg THCV gummy, one 30mg CBN gummy, one 30mg CBG gummy, and three 30mg CBD gummies. They are sold in bundles of 3 packets for $59.85. You’ll receive one FREE Gummies Variety Packet with any $50 purchase through New Year’s Eve! Rare Cannabinoid Company also sells gummies by the bottle and tinctures of pure Delta-8-THC, THCV, CBDV, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, extra strength 3000mg CBD, terpene-only oils, and 1:1 blends with full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Buy gummies and rare cannabinoids here.

Price: $59-$109

www.rarecannabinoidco.com

Flora CBD—CBDips

Kick off your New Year resolutions to quit tobacco with Flora’s CBDips. Our signature CBD dip is made with non-GMO full-spectrum hemp flower for a healthier, tobacco-free dip alternative. Each can of our dip contains long cut CBD-rich flowers, providing users with a convenient and fast-acting consumption method. Available in a variety of naturally-derived flavors, including Southern Peach and Bourbon, our non-tobacco dip delivers all the natural benefits of CBD while stimulating all your senses. Also, you can buy CBDIP Bundle which includes packs with different flavors. Visit https://gotflora.com to learn more.

Price: $11.99

gotflora.com

Sagely Naturals Rewind & Renew CBD Face Cream

Sagely Naturals’ Rewind & Renew CBD Face Cream is what everyone needs to have in their daily skincare routine. It contains a nutrient-rich formula with ingredients such as CBD with Hyaluronic Acid (100mg), Vitamin C and peptides to nourish your skin and keep it looking healthy. Sagely Naturals also other facial products in their Rewind & Renew line, including an eye cream and face serum, alongside a host of other CBD products focused on Relief & Recovery, Calm & Centered and Drift & Dream.

Price: $34.99

www.sagelynaturals.com

Fleur Marché Wellness Patches

The best part about transdermal patches are that you can simply apply them directly to the skin and completely forget that they’re there. Fleur Marché wellness patches are loaded with great benefits in four different CBD offerings: “Energy, Plz” (with B12), “Sex, Plz” (with L-Arginine, Maca and Tribulus), “Sleep, Plz” (with melatonin) and “Relief, Plz” (with peppermint oil). Each patch contains 20mg hemp CBD per serving, and it lasts for up to 12 hours. Plus they’re the perfect size for a stocking stuffer too.

Price: $6

fleurmarche.com

Spruce CBD Salve

Founded in 2018 and based in North Carolina, Spruce’s unique nature-packaging honors nature in a beautiful way, but its products are even more impressive. The company’s CBD salve is strong, containing 1,000mg full spectrum CBD in an 0.87 ounce jar, and is perfect for those seeking a potent topical with natural ingredients such as olive oil, shea butter, beeswax and coconut MCT oil.

Price: $89

takespruce.com

Vertly Bath Salts

Few gifts are as refreshing as a high-quality bath salt to use in a much needed bath. With the addition of hemp extracts grown in Colorado to reduce inflammation and tension in the body, Vertly’s Bath Salts are the way to go. This particular mixture contains arnica flower, Epsom salts, dead sea salts, magnesium, MSM, lavender and clary sage to work a variety of wonders in the realm of soreness, exfoliation and circulation.

Price: $24-$65

vertlybalm.com

Sunday Scaries Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil

Let’s face it—we ALL get the Sunday Scaries from time to time, if not on a weekly basis. Combat that stress and anxiety with a good night of sleep using Sunday Scaries’ Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil. With its 750mg of CBD and CBN, and added vanilla cream scent, it will have you experiencing the Zzz’s in no time. All it takes is ½ of a dropper to calm your thoughts about work in the morning and lull yourself into a comfortable sleep for the night.

Price: $59

sundayscaries.com

Quim Smooth Operator

Sexual wellness isn’t something to be overlooked in a world that’s embracing daily self-care rituals. Quim is one of the strongest proponents for healthy sex lives for everyone: “A self-care line for humans with vaginas and humans without vaginas who love vaginas™” they write in huge lettering on their website. That being said, their products are highly praised for their effectiveness, such as the brand’s Smooth Operator™, which contains CBD and a variety of other herbal ingredients that promote blood flow, pelvic relaxation and a reduction in inflammation and pain.

Price: $49

itsquim.com

Mana Artisan Botanics Hawaiian Hemp Massage Oil

It’s always refreshing to find a brand that isn’t just focused on sales, but also the sustainability of their product production, as well as conscious of their environmental footprint and the well being of their customers. Hawaii-based Mana Artisan Botanics embraces all of this and more, with a variety of hemp products. One that might be ideal for a gift this year is their Hawaiian Hemp Massage Oil, which combines coconut MCT oil with organic hemp and vitamin E for a truly relaxing experience.

Price: $80

manabotanics.com

Moon Mother Cinnamon Tincture

It’s ideal to have a full spectrum CBD tincture on hand at all times, such as like Moon Mother’s Cinnamon Tincture. Infused with hemp grown in Colorado and the highest quality cinnamon flavor, this delightful tincture is the perfect stocking stuffer in the amounts of 500mg, 1,000mg, 1,500mg or 2,500mg, depending on your personal needs.

Price: $50-$180

www.moonmotherhemp.com