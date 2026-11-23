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The Encinitas company pairs feminized and autoflowering genetics with grow guides, a newly launched Grow Forum, and a rewards program built for home growers.

Every December, poinsettias fill grocery store entryways, church altars and office lobbies across the country, and a good deal of that tradition traces back to one coastal town in North San Diego County. Paul Ecke Sr. moved his family’s poinsettia business to Encinitas in 1923, and at its peak the ranch produced most of the world’s poinsettia stock. The town picked up a nickname that stuck: the Flower Capital of the World.

Today Encinitas is also home to a different kind of flower business. Cannabiz Seed, founded there in 2018, is an online cannabis seed bank with a catalog of feminized, autoflowering, and specialty seeds and a customer base that reaches across the United States, Canada, Australia, and other international markets.

The company’s pitch is that a good seed bank should do more than sell seeds, so it has spent much of its energy on what happens after checkout: practical grow guides, a loyalty program for repeat customers, and a newly launched online forum where growers trade notes, photos, and fixes.

A Seed Bank Built for Growers

Cannabiz Seed was founded on a straightforward idea. Growers want reliable genetics, honest product information, and somewhere to turn when a plant starts doing something unexpected. The company set out to build an online seed store that could double as a resource, with a catalog wide enough for first-time growers and seasoned cultivators chasing specific traits.

The selection covers indica, sativa, and hybrid genetics in feminized and autoflowering formats, mixing classic varieties with modern favorites. For newer growers, the feminized versus autoflowering question is usually the first decision. Feminized seeds are bred to produce female, flower-bearing plants and follow the light schedule, which lets the grower decide when flowering begins. Autoflowers switch to flowering on their own as they mature, which makes for shorter cycles and a more forgiving first run.

Cannabiz Seed stocks both and positions its pricing as accessible, with the stated goal of offering premium genetics without premium sticker shock.

Three Strains Worth a Closer Look

Cannabiz Seed points to three strains that show the range of its catalog, from a modern California staple to a counterculture classic to a hype-era hybrid with a Hall of Fame name.

Blue Dream Fem

Few strains have held a spot on West Coast menus as long as Blue Dream. The sativa-leaning hybrid is commonly traced to Blueberry and Haze. Its reputation in the garden is more settled. Blue Dream is known as a vigorous, productive plant with a sweet berry nose, which helps explain why it remains a go-to recommendation for growers who want a dependable harvest. Cannabiz Seed offers it in feminized form.

Panama Red

Long before strain names came with hashtags, Panama Red was the sativa people wrote songs about. The variety rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s on the strength of its energetic high and the rust-to-crimson pistils that gave it its name, and it turns up in songs, films and novels from the era. In the garden it behaves like the tropical sativa it is: tall, stretchy and slow to finish, with flowering times that commonly run 11 weeks or more. That makes it a project for patient growers with room to spare, and a rewarding one for anyone who wants to raise a piece of cannabis history.

Gary Payton

The newest name of the three comes with one of the better origin stories in modern cannabis. Bred by Powerzzzup Genetics in collaboration with Cookies, the cross of The Y and Snowman was first known as number 20 in a phenotype hunt. Twenty was also the jersey number of Gary Payton, the Hall of Fame point guard, and the name stuck. Cookies later partnered with Payton to release the strain officially. Expect a gassy, peppery profile and dense, resin-heavy flowers. Cannabiz Seed carries feminized Gary Payton seeds from Blimburn Seeds for growers who want to take their own shot at it.

Growing Knowledge, Growing Community

The most recent addition to the business is the Cannabiz Seed Grow Forum, an online community where members post grow journals, upload photos of their gardens, ask questions and work through problems together. The company describes the launch as a turning point in its evolution from online seed retailer to community-driven education and genetics brand. The forum sits alongside a library of educational content covering germination, plant nutrition, environmental conditions, cultivation techniques and troubleshooting.

Australia is a fast-growing market for the company. In addition to its Encinitas base, Cannabiz Seed operates out of Sydney and ships cannabis seeds Australia-wide from there. Its educational library reflects that reach, with region-specific guides for the country, where conditions range from Melbourne’s cool, changeable weather to Queensland’s subtropical humidity, and where the Southern Hemisphere calendar runs opposite to California’s. Cannabiz Seed frames all of its education around responsible cultivation where it is legally permitted, with the goal of helping growers make informed decisions about genetics before they pop a single seed.

Their rewards program is built on the same idea as the forum: a seed company should know its customers by more than their order numbers. Members earn rewards through eligible purchases, product reviews, and other qualifying activities, with benefits that include free seeds, exclusive discounts, and loyalty tiers.

Cannabiz Seed’s stated mission is to become one of the most trusted cannabis seed brands in the world by pairing quality genetics with responsive customer service, accessible cultivation education and a supportive community for growers of all experience levels.

Images courtesy of Cannabiz Seed

Sponsored Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Cannabiz Seed. Information about the company’s history, mission, product selection, featured strains, Australian operations, Grow Forum, rewards program, and educational resources was provided by Cannabiz Seed. Laws governing the purchase, possession, and germination of cannabis seeds vary by country and state, and readers should confirm local regulations before buying or planting seeds.