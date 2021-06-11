Celebrating Pride with PLUS

Every June, some of our favorite cannabis brands get into the spirit of Pride to help us celebrate LGBTQ+ rights through festive limited edition releases. In 2018, PLUS, a leading edibles brand in California, was one of the first cannabis companies to launch a Pride-themed flavor to celebrate and elevate the spirit of the Pride movement.

Each year, they also include a donation component in order to give back to the LGBTQ+ community. Now in its fourth consecutive year, PLUS Limited Edition Pride Rainbow Sherbet gummies have returned, and PLUS is giving back in a big way.

Get Pride, Give Back

Not only do these rainbow-swirled gummies look amazing and taste incredible, what makes them even sweeter is that for every tin purchased, PLUS donates a portion of proceeds to an organization working to directly support the LGBTQ+ community. In the past three years, PLUS has donated to the SF Queer Nightlife Fund, The Trevor Project and the SF LGBT Center, with over $60,000 donated last year alone.

“As we enter the month of June, a time to celebrate the progress made for LGBTQ+ rights, we acknowledge the intersectionality of queer life and race,” said Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-Founder of PLUS Products.

“Queer rights are civil rights, and we can’t elevate and celebrate the message of Pride without elevating and celebrating the Black, Brown and trans voices that founded—and continue to lead—the fight for dignity, life and equality for all. There is still work to be done for full equal rights for all LGBTQ+ people, especially Black and trans LGBTQ+ people who face higher incidences of violence within the prison system and beyond,” Heimark said.

This year, PLUS will be supporting the San Francisco-based Transgender, Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP) to further their mission of ending the human rights abuses committed against Black and Brown TGI people inside of California prisons, jails, detention centers and beyond.

About the Transgender, Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP)

A Black trans women-led organization, TGIJP is a group of transgender, gender-variant and intersex people—inside and outside of prisons, jails and detention centers—creating a united family in the struggle for survival and freedom. For over 16 years, TGIJP has been working to end human rights abuses against TGI people in California prisons and beyond, particularly ensuring the safety and empowerment of Black trans women and folks.

Whether through advocacy, legal and re-entry services, life saving direct services or other urgent needs like temporary housing/shelter, employment, and transportation, TGIJP has gone above and beyond to provide for members of the transgender, gender-variant, intersex community and keep them safe from police, systems of incarceration, violence and discrimination.

Providing a Lifeline

TGIJP provides a crucial lifeline to currently and formerly incarcerated trans folks through several important programs and services. For their members on the inside, TGIJP offers a network of support in the form of legal advocacy work to help ensure their safety and provide them the tools to advocate for themselves; a robust pen pal program that helps break through the physical walls of imprisonment by providing a direct link to the outside world; and Stiletto, a newsletter created by and for TGI people, which provides access to media, education and current events.

All of these services provide necessary tools and help build a sense of community for individuals who might otherwise feel isolated and alone during a very difficult time.

Equally as important are the services TGIJP provides to its members who are transitioning out of the prison system and looking to get back on their feet, a process that is difficult under even the best of circumstances. TGI people and people of color face additional barriers to securing employment, housing and mental health services, so TGIJP’s offerings are especially crucial.

Through the Melanie Eleneke Grassroots ​Re-Entry Program, TGIJP provides resources, training and community for members to set people up to be in the best position coming home. They also hire formerly incarcerated members to help others who follow in their footsteps. TGIJP invests in building relationships and providing a community for members to feel safe, access the services that they need, and give them the best possible chance to have a fresh start.

Why Celebrate with PLUS

The Pride movement as we know it is possible thanks to Black trans women like Marsha P Johnson and Stormé DeLarverie, who fought for their rights and sparked a movement, and there would be no Pride without their efforts. Inspired by the Progress Pride Flag’s emphasis on inclusion and progression, PLUS’s Limited Edition Pride Rainbow Sherbet packaging now includes the white, pink, and light blue colors of the transgender flag, while the brown and black stripes represent people of color.

PLUS selected TGIJP as their grantee partner this year because they recognize the shared responsibility of the cannabis industry to promote and support community building, diversity, inclusivity, and accountability for all, especially the most marginalized groups among us. PLUS is proud to support an organization that is led by and impacts the lives of Black trans women, one of the most vulnerable populations in the community.

PLUS’s Limited Edition Pride Rainbow Sherbet gummies will help you get your party started the moment you open the tin. These are not your regular gummies! Behold a rainbow of colors, each lovingly hand-crafted through a proprietary marbling technology, that combined bring you a full rainbow of joy inside each and every tin.

Each perfectly dosed gummy contains 5mg of THC with an uplifting Sativa blend, with notes of sweet fruit and vanilla custard that are sure to make your mouth water. So elevate your mood and join the celebration with this festive limited edition flavor!

To learn more visit plusproductsthc.com or visit www.tgijp.org to learn more, or donate to TGIJP..org