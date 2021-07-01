Delta-8 is Here to Stay, and Here’s Why

If it seems like everyone is seeing Delta-8 products pop up everywhere, that’s because they are. Delta-8 THC, the naturally occurring cannabinoid in hemp, has been taking the industry by storm because of its close relationship to its legendary cousin, Delta-9 THC. It has a plethora of wellness benefits and an uncanny ability to ship and sell across state lines.

Now skeptics and doubters might think that a federally legal form of THC that helps alleviate pain and uplifts your mood, all the while keeping you calm and relaxed, is too good to be true. They believe the lack of regulation and research is cause for concern. However, there are trusted Delta-8 companies out there that would like to say otherwise.

The obstacles that Delta-8 industry leaders will have to hurdle as the new cannabinoid gains popularity are statewide bans and opposing opinions on if the benefits are actually worth it and how the cannabinoid itself is regulated. Read on to see why Delta-8 isn’t just a fad and why this therapeutic revolutionary hemp is here to stay.

Courtesy of Delta Munchies

First, The Fun Stuff: The Benefits of Delta-8

To help understand the benefits of Delta-8, it helps to know that Delta-8 and Delta-9 are almost the same on a molecular level. Though both are isomers of THC, one has a double bond on the eighth carbon chain, while the other has the same double bond on the ninth carbon chain, hence their names, Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC.

Now, if both are part of the same compound, will they provide the same experience? The short answer, no.

Although both are isomers of THC, that one movement over of double bonds does make a difference in the experience itself. That difference being, Delta-9 provides mental and physical stimulation, while Delta-8 leans towards just the physical side. While Delta-9 can be said to take your mind on a psychoactive roller coaster with no brakes, Delta-8, in contrast, is like laying out on a tropical beach with a masseuse at your beck and whim.

The potency between the two is said to be about a 50 percent difference between Delta-9 to Delta-8. If regular THC is thought of as a beer, then Delta-8 can be considered a “bud lite.”

With that being said, do cannabis smokers and THC enthusiasts enjoy THC recreationally for these psychoactive effects? Yes. Do they smoke to get stoned and high? Absolutely. But what about people who need THC for medicinal reasons or consumers who smoke recreationally and want to relax without its negative side effects like paranoia and anxiety? Well, that’s where the real benefits of Delta-8 come off the bench and onto the playing field.

With Delta-8, consumers may enjoy an abundance of wellness benefits like body relaxation, mental calmness and overall mood enhancement without the fear of getting “too high” or going off the deep end. Since Delta-8 isn’t precisely the same compound as Delta-9, and its potency is a little less, it has the luxury of having little to no psychoactive side effects.

The benefits of Delta-8 that stand out the most may include:

Appetite stimulation

Pain relief

Anxiety relief

Keeping a calm and relaxed state of mind

Sleep aid

Mood enhancement

Body relaxation

And fighting nausea

From cancer patients to warriors of depression to just the regular joes fighting off a bad hangover, Delta-8 may give golden opportunities to a wide range of people to improve their quality of life.

Courtesy of Delta Munchies

Now, the Serious Stuff: Why There are Delta-8 State Bans and Why They Shouldn’t Matter

Let’s talk about legality. If Delta-8 follows the 2018 Farm Bill’s god-given guidelines of legalizing and considering hemp as an agricultural product, then why are some states banning it?

It’s because, on a broad scale, there isn’t a lot of regulation on how Delta-8 is produced. Some states like New York have banned Delta-8, but only if the Delta-8 itself was created synthetically. For example, if someone converts CBD isolate into Delta-8 synthetically, it’s no longer natural or legal. Thankfully, the majority of industry-leading Delta-8 companies do assure safety and quality assurances. These assurances can dictate the difference between a quality brand and a brand that doesn’t care.

Photo courtesy of Delta Munchies

Here’s What to Look For When Buying Delta-8:

Up-to-date, third-party lab testing

Proper labeling requirements (ex. age requirements, ingredients, etc.)

Packaging requirements (ex. child-resistant, tamper-evident, etc)

Brand credibility

Policy and services

So, that’s a reason why there are Delta-8 ban’s shooting up from state to state, but here’s why it shouldn’t matter. If there were to be anything said about the cannabis industry, it would be said that it is resilient. Just a little over 20 years ago, there were no states that had legalized marijuana. But now, more than one in three Americans live in states where marijuana is legal for recreational consumption, and a larger majority live in states where marijuana is legal for medical use. As noted by Vox, already this year, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York and Virginia have legalized marijuana, which totals out to around 43 percent of the total US population now living in states where recreational marijuana is legalized.

All this proof, yet again, points to the old business maxim that change happens slowly at first, and then it happens all of a sudden. Marijuana’s relentless acceptance can be seen by examples throughout history. Just like In 2010, when blue states made same-sex marriage legal. Only a few years after that came a flood of more states, and finally, in 2015, the supreme court made the decision to make same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states.

Just like same-sex marriage and the never-ending momentum of progress, the legalization of cannabis is inevitable. And if Delta-8 can be thought of as a direct correlation to the cannabis industry, it can be assumed that its acceptance will also follow suit.

Courtesy of Delta Munchies

Conclusion: Why Delta-8 is Here to Stay

It isn’t certain, but nothing ever is. However, the evidence is there, and it’s clear as day. Think of Delta-8 as if CBD and Delta-9 decided to have a baby; it’s a perfect mix of both worlds. Will one replace the other? No. Like CBD and Delta-9, Delta-8 will stick around because it targets a specific audience with its plethora of benefits. Also, are states banning Delta-8 THC by the month? Yes. But remember, long term, with Delta-8 companies leading the way with safe practices and the inevitable legalization of cannabis, the future is looking bright for Delta-8.

