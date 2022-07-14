Delta-9 Gummies Delivered Right to Your Door

One of the most notable cannabinoids found in cannabis, Delta-9, can be delivered to your mailbox discreetly, no matter which state you live in.

If you are an avid user of cannabis, you know that the marijuana and hemp industry has been booming over the last couple of years. The passing of the 2018 Farm Bill really made the hemp industry shine, even more so with the help of the internet and new cannabinoids hitting the market.

One of our favorite Delta-9 THC gummies comes from Steve’s Hemp. They’re packed with 10mg of Delta-9 THC, 50mg of CBD, and a touch of CBG. This mix offers an incredible entourage effect, elevating your high experience. Want to give them a try? Use our code HT30 for 30% off their products!

How are these legal?

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, all hemp products must contain 0.3% or less of Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. By making their gummies bigger, Steve’s Hemp is able to pack 10mg of Delta-9 THC in each gummy. That may sound minuscule, but keep in mind that Delta-9 is stronger than Delta-8, meaning you can take a smaller dose and still get the effects you’re looking for!

Courtesy of Steve’s Hemp

Why CBD + Delta-9?

It’s no secret that CBD can be great for relaxation, inflammation, and other everyday aches and pains, but what benefit does it offer when mixed with Delta-9 THC? The answer: Entourage Effect. By adding a large dose of CBD and a touch of CBG, these gummies offer a calming high for the duration of the experience and they kick in quicker than other gummies we’ve tested—about 45 minutes.

Since Delta-9 THC is stronger than Delta-8 or Delta-10, you can take less of a gummy and have and have a comparable effect while saving some money! The 10mg in Steve’s Delta-9 Gummies is plenty to get the job done. In fact, they recommend starting with half of a gummy and working your way up from there.

Vegan & Tasty

Vegans, rejoice! These gummies are made with fruit pectin making them totally vegan and totally delicious. We like to compare them to the fruit slice gummies you can buy at the candy store. With flavors like watermelon and peach, it’s hard to stop with just one!

Courtesy of Steve’s Hemp

Are They Safe?

When you’re in the market for any hemp product, it is imperative that you look for third-party lab testing. A third-party lab test will tell you exactly what cannabinoids are in the product and if there are any additives you should avoid. These tests also look for purity, potency, and federal compliance. These gummies from Steve’s Hemp are lab tested, just like all of their products to ensure they are safe and compliant.

Where can I buy Delta-9 Gummies?

When looking to purchase any hemp product, there are a few important things to keep in mind:

Third-Party Lab Testing : This will tell you what’s in the product and if they’re federally compliant.

: This will tell you what’s in the product and if they’re federally compliant. Reviews : Look for a product with plenty of reviews from other customers. Customer experiences will help guide you on your path to choosing the right product for you.

: Look for a product with plenty of reviews from other customers. Customer experiences will help guide you on your path to choosing the right product for you. Reputation: Whether you’re purchasing in-store or online, make sure you’re buying from somewhere reputable. Read reviews and ask lots of questions in-store if you can. If your budtender can’t answer your questions, it’s probably best to look elsewhere.

Whether you’re purchasing in-store or online, make sure you’re buying from somewhere reputable. Read reviews and ask lots of questions in-store if you can. If your budtender can’t answer your questions, it’s probably best to look elsewhere. Labels: Lastly, read labels carefully. Look for the dosing per serving to ensure you’re getting what you want.

Why Delta-9 Gummies from Steve’s Hemp?

Many companies now sell Delta-9 Edibles, but we can say our favorites come from Steve’s Hemp. Their blend of THC, CBD, and CBG offers a fun and calming high while also tasting delicious. Some have even reported these help with sleep! Steve’s are potent, third-party lab tested, delicious, and can be delivered right to your door in all 50 states!