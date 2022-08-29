Do Your Dabs Right with the Pulsar RöK

Get ready to vape the day away with the Pulsar RöK. This premium electric dab rig features an updated V2 coil with more surface area so your concentrate burns slower and more evenly, and it really works—expect more heat and bigger clouds from this baby. There also isn’t any exposed heating element so you can rest assured that you’ll get maximum flavor with every hit.

The eRig can be loaded hot or cold. Make sure not to overload, as that could potentially clog it, and you won’t get a great hit. Then, fill the bubbler; click the button five times, and the device will turn on and heat up. The RöK is equipped with a 1600mAh battery, which has three voltage settings that can be cycled through by hitting the dab trigger three times after it’s turned on. Once it’s heated to your desired temperature, put on the carb cap and inhale! It takes about 30 seconds for the rig to heat up.

Courtesy of Pulsar

But wait—there’s more! You can also use this device with flower, and we highly recommend that. Just make sure to clean the rig properly and swap out your coils between uses, especially when switching between product types. Experiment between the two and find out your favorite way to #EnjoyHigherCulture!

Overall, this is one of the best versatile electric dab rigs you will find for the price. One other thing to bear in mind is that when you pulse the fire button properly, you get a better hit. It takes some timing to figure out exactly the temperature you want, and how much to pulse, but once you do, it’s well worth it! Or, if you’d prefer a more hands-free experience try “RöK Mode.” Once you reach your preferred voltage and have your carb cap set, press the dab trigger twice to keep the RöK at the preselected voltage for up to 30 consecutive seconds!

Courtesy of Pulsar

Specs & Features

Courtesy of Pulsar

Included Items

1 – Dabber Tool

2 – Wire brushes

1 – Herb Carb Cap

1 – Wax Carb Cap

1 – Coil-less quartz V2 atomizer cup

1 – Coil-less ceramic atomizer cup

2 – Silicone atomizer collars

1 – USB charging cable

4 – Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds

https://www.pulsarvaporizers.com