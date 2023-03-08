Dominique Worsley and the Loopy Brand: Elevating the Cannabis Industry in California and Beyond

With their passion and hard work, they are elevating the cannabis industry in California and beyond. Dominique Worsley is a cannabis cultivator and tissue culture technician. He is helping bring the Loopy Brand to life, and has been making quite a name for himself in recent months.

Dominique Worsley’s journey in the cannabis industry began in 2017 when he had the opportunity to cultivate cannabis in the Emerald Triangle, which spans across Trinity County in California and Southern Oregon. Since then, he has advocated for legal cannabis in his home state of New Jersey until 2020, when Green Xtrax of Limerick, Maine, invited him to join their team. Dominique subsequently headed back to California to work with the Loopy Brand based out of Los Angeles, where he has been for the past three years. Dominique has also had the privilege to work with other brands such as Weed and Wellness from NYC.

When asked about his future goals in the industry, Dominique says, “Manifestation and hard work are real. You can achieve anything you want in this world with the right mindset, discipline, and determination.” In a few years, he sees himself owning and operating several cannabis cultivation facilities across America. The brands he has worked with will blossom into Cannabis Cup-winning, multimillion-dollar businesses, with the public able to join in their success by smoking some of the greatest cannabis he and the brands have to offer.

The Loopy Brand is a high end cannabis company with over a decade of experience in the cannabis market. Their expertise in tissue culture has been instrumental in developing new strains and improving the quality of existing ones. Tissue culture is a process of cloning plants, which is essential in the cannabis industry to maintain genetic consistency and improve yield.

The Loopy Brand’s contribution to tissue culture has not gone unnoticed, and they have been recognized for it. Dominique Worsley was invited to speak at various conferences and events, where he shares his knowledge and experience with others. He was also featured in several publications, and has participated in multiple High Times Cannabis Cups in both Denver and Jamaica.

Together, Dominique Worsley and the Loopy Brand are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the cannabis industry. They are working to create high-quality strains that are not only potent but also safe and consistent. Their passion for cannabis and dedication to their craft is evident in the quality of their work.

What sets them apart from others in the industry is their willingness to share their knowledge and experience with others. They believe that the cannabis industry is still in its infancy and has a long way to go before it reaches its full potential. They are committed to doing their part in ensuring that the industry grows in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Dominique Worsley and the Loopy Brand have substantially contributed to the cannabis sector in California and worldwide. Their devotion, hard work, and enthusiasm for their profession serve as an inspiration to others in the industry. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, it is brands like theirs who will shape its future.

