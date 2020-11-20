Everything you should know about Whole Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract

Understanding the basics

Full Spectrum, Isolate, Whole Spectrum, Hemp Seed Oil, CBD oil—what do they actually mean? In the CBD and Hemp world, there is a virtual marketing maze afoot with each company claiming that their hemp oil is the best. Words mean a great deal in this new industry and they are often used as if the reader actually knows what they mean. This article is designed to walk you through the language and give you a base of understanding as to why Whole Spectrum hemp extract is the best extracted CBD oil in this vast market.

Since 2014 the hemp industry has been on fire. Companies have scrambled to put products into the market place and CBD signs are everywhere. There seems to be no dispute that CBD has benefits. But are you actually getting all of the benefits the hemp plant has to offer?

Hemp has been around for centuries and has been used for anything from rope to tea to tinctures (oil)… but what is hemp? Too often it’s confused with marijuana and the reason is simple. Both plants come from the same plant family— cannabis. The hemp plant contains a greater CBD concentrate (cannabidiol) while its cousin, marijuana, contains a higher concentration of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the component that makes you high. In 2014 the Farm Bill paved the way for the legalization of both the growth and processing of hemp.

Extraction Methods and CBD Options

Making actual CBD oil from hemp is a process known as extraction. Do not confuse hemp seed oil or hemp oil with actual CBD extracted oil. There is a huge difference. Hemp seed oil (aka hemp oil) is derived by pressing actual hemp seeds and gathering the oil. CBD extracted oil is the process of pulling out CBD from the actual flower of the plant. Quality hemp seed oil contains beneficial nutrients such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which naturally aid in digestion. CBD extracted oil contains much more; however, getting that CBD oil from the actual flower is key to enjoying all this wonderful plant has to offer.

One of the words used in the industry is decarboxylation—a big word for heat. Processors, the ones who actually take the CBD from the flower, have to heat the actual flower in order to release the CBD so they can capture it for their extracted oils. One may often hear the term “isolate” or find a product which boasts an extremely potent content of CBD. Isolate means that the processing lab focused its extraction of the flower directly on the CBD component thus leaving behind the other beneficial nutrients of the actual plant. This type of process would be equivalent to just pulling the juice out of an apple and leaving behind the valuable fiber and other components of the fruit. One should strongly question whether or not an isolation technique of extraction actually provides the complete level of benefit sought. It is based upon these concerns that processors embarked on the concept of a full spectrum approach to extraction.

The term “full spectrum hemp extract” means that the processor utilized a heating method to pull CBD from the flower but it also means there is a spectrum of components which are also extracted. The word spectrum is often used in connection with a rainbow. Within the rainbow are a group of colors all of which contribute to the actual rainbow. Similarly, within the hemp flower one can find a large number of “phytonutrients”, yet another big word that simply means substances found within plants which are believed to be beneficial to human health. So a safe definition of full spectrum hemp oil is an extracted oil from the hemp flower which contains both CBD and other plant nutrients and which is obtained through a process of heat. But is this the best extraction process? Does the heat actually burn away other nutrients? And how does one maintain the integrity of the benefits found in the hemp flower?

Why is Whole Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Unique?

Whole Spectrum CBD extract is far different from Full Spectrum. In the Whole Spectrum process there are two methods of extraction; one utilizes heat and the other utilizes a cold press method. Heat naturally breaks down various forms of matter, especially a plant, and while some of the nutrients remain, some are simply destroyed. Because of this loss of nutritional value, Whole Spectrum Extraction, was created. In addition to standard heat extraction, processors take additional flower and utilize cold to extract nutrients. So a Whole Spectrum Extract process seeks to extract not only the valuable CBD from the flower but every other good component (spectrum) of the flower. The Whole Spectrum Extract process takes the material pulled out by way of heat and cold and then puts them back together. There are approximately 480 phytonutrients (good components) which make up hemp flower. Whole Spectrum seeks to reunite these beneficial compounds after this dual method of extraction takes place. As such, the end result is that the consumer has the benefit of not only the CBD component of the spectrum but also a host of other valuable components of the flower. It is not an easy process and it literally takes twice the amount of flower, but the net result is simply a better CBD Hemp Oil.

In the ever growing world of CBD/Hemp identification of products which have been extracted by way of the Whole Spectrum method is essential. This provides assurance to the consumer that the extracted product has been carefully crafted to afford maximum benefit. Know the difference between Hemp Seed Oil aka Hemp Oil and know the difference between Isolates and Full Spectrum products.

Kingdom Harvest pioneered the concept of Whole Spectrum CBD extraction primarily because at the inception of the Hemp Revival. Kingdom Harvest sought to provide consumers with the best the plant had to offer. To this day, Kingdom Harvest has not wavered from its process. Kingdom Harvest grows the flower, harvests the flower and processes the flower in order to maintain the integrity needed in the industry.

Spontaneous, uneducated purchase decisions related to hemp oriented products have led many to question the actual benefits of the hemp flower. Don’t make that mistake; rather, research before you buy and you may find that Whole Spectrum CBD Extraction is the best method of providing you with the benefits contained within the spectrum which makes up the wonderful hemp plant.