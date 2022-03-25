Whether you live in a legal state or not, Simply Crafted offers the finest delta-8 and delta-9 THC products that’ll give you the legal buzz of a lifetime. If you’re ready to learn why delta-8 and delta-9 THC are on everyone’s mind, read along, and discover everything from A to Z about the world’s favorite cannabinoids.

The Fine Print of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC

Before we kick this off, let’s talk about the fine print regarding the sale and use of delta-8 and delta-9 THC.

Delta-8 and delta-9 THC products are legal as long as the manufacturer adheres to the rules set forth by the 2018 Farm Bill. Overall, delta-8 and delta-9 THC products must test at or below 0.3% THC.

In the case of Simply Crafted, all delta-8 or -9 THC products are derived from hemp to ensure 0.3% THC or less.

Why Hemp-Derived Delta-8 and Delta-9 Matters

As previously mentioned, delta-8 and delta-9 THC products must test at or below 0.3% THC to ensure compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To do so, hemp is the primary source for federally legal delta-8 and delta-9 THC products.

Hemp plants produce flowers that test well below the 0.3% THC threshold, making them the obvious choice. Unlike THC-rich cannabis plants, hemp strains are carefully bred to ensure high values of legal cannabinoids, such as CBD and low concentrations of THC.

Overall, delta-9 THC is federally illegal when produced at concentrations above 0.3% THC. As you can see, anything at 0.3% THC or below is fair game.

The Simply Crafted Difference

When it comes to delta-8, delta-9, and other cannabinoid-based products, Simply Crafted goes the extra mile to ensure quality, safety, and compliance.

Let’s look at what puts Simply Crafted ahead of the curve:

Massive Product Lineup

If you’re always looking for a new product to try, look no further once you hit Simply Crafted’s menu.

Specifically, Simply Crafted’s delta-8 and delta-9 THC offering is off the charts with a wide range of flavors, potency and, of course, consumption methods.

From mouth-watering edibles to deliciously potent concentrates and everything in between, Simply Crafted is the one-stop delta-8 and delta-9 THC shop.

Lab-Tested for Peace of Mind

When it comes to any hemp-derived product, always look for the testing label.

If you don’t, you won’t have the slightest clue (or guarantee) as to what’s inside your delta-8 or delta-9 THC product. Luckily, Simply Crafted labs test every batch to make sure you know what you’re consuming.

Additionally, lab tests help you understand your dose. You wouldn’t know how much delta-8 or delta-9 you’re consuming without accurate lab testing. Therefore, lab tests are a critical factor to consider when hunting for the perfect delta-8 or delta-9 THC product.

Highest Legal Potency

Without flaunting it too much, Simply Crafted offer some of the highest delta-8 and delta-9 THC potency without going over the legal limit.

For example, Simply Crafted’s Delta-8 Tincture contains a total of 3,000mg of D8 THC. In another example, Simply Crafted’s D9 and CBD Hemp Gummies offer a total of 100mg of potent delta-9 THC.

From long-lasting effects to robust strength, Simply Crafted’s delta-8 and delta-9 THC products offer the best bang for your buck.

High-Quality Ingredients

Simply Crafted is a pioneer of high-quality hemp-derived products.

By partnering with leading organic hemp farms, Simply Crafted offers products free from pesticides and heavy metals. Additionally, a commitment to ethically-sourced ingredients sets Simply Crafted apart from others.

Lastly, Simply Crafted manufacturers their high-quality products inside a federally regulated facility. If you’ve been searching for a high-end delta-8 or delta-9 THC product with a minimal ingredient list, look no further than Simply Crafted.

What are the Effects of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC?

Delta-9 and delta-8 THC are incredibly similar.

However, a slight difference sets delta-8 and delta-9 THC apart. First, delta-9 THC is considered the most potent and psychoactive cannabinoid found in hemp or cannabis.

Overall, delta-9 THC is responsible for the euphoric sensation that makes users feel “high.” However, the duration and intensity of effects are determined by the concentration of delta-9 THC.

As such, legal delta-9 THC products from Simply Crafted produce a wide range of effects, such as euphoria, relaxation, motivation, and a boost in mood.

Now, let’s talk about delta-8 THC.

Delta-8 THC is considered Delta-9’s younger brother or sister. Although delta-8 THC isn’t as potent as D9—it provides a subtle range of euphoria, motivation, relaxation, and a generalized mood boost.

However, always remember that you should never operate heavy machinery when under the influence of delta-8 or delta-9 THC.

A Glimpse at Our Favorite Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Products

Whether you’re on the fence or not, here’s an upfront look at a few of Simply Crafted’s most popular D8 and D9 THC products.

THC and CBN High Spectrum Deep Sleep Hemp Gummies

If you’re ready to support your sleep cycle, it’s time to experience the astounding collab that 10mg of delta-9 THC and 15mg of CBN have to offer. Say goodbye to melatonin and hello to cannabinoids with this delicious bedtime treat. Did we mention it’s also vegan?

Delta-9 THC and CBD High Spectrum Hemp Gummies

If you want the best of both worlds, reach for a flavor-packed Hemp Gummy loaded with 10mg of potent THC and 10mg of relaxing CBD. By pairing THC and CBD in a single gummy, you’ll find nothing but bliss in each bite.

Raspberry Delta-8 THC Syrup

Whether you’re a novice looking to microdose or an experienced user after a mega-dose, you’ve come to the right place. Packing a potent 1000mg Delta-8, this raspberry syrup is infused with nano-encapsulated and water-soluble delta-8 THC, making it perfect for mixing with any drink.

Runtz Delta-8 Vape 1mL Cart

From mind-blowing terps to massive vape clouds, Simply Crafted’s Runtz Delta-8 Vape Cart is the epitome of connoisseur-grade live resin. Runtz is challenging to find, but Simply Crafted brings a delta-8 version directly to your door with the click of a button.

Gorilla Cake Delta-8 Flower

If you’re like us, nothing beats a perfectly rolled joint filled with top-shelf Gorilla Cake Delta-8 Flower. Gorilla Cake is one flower you can’t miss, from long-lasting effects to head stash bag appeal.

Where to Buy Simply Crafted’s Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Products

If you’re ready to pull the trigger on legal delta-8 and delta-9 THC, there’s only one place to go—Simply Crafted.

From lightning-fast deliveries to unbeatable prices, Simply Crafted has mastered the art of legal cannabinoid products. From THC to CBG, you’ll find an endless list of top-shelf products that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Whether you live in Kentucky or sunny California, you have access to legal delta-8 or delta-9 THC at your fingertips once you head over to Simply Crafted.