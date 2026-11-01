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A customer places an order she has placed many times before. A low-dose gummy, a hemp-derived beverage, a full-spectrum tincture she has reordered every month for two years. Nothing about the transaction feels different. What she almost certainly does not know is that a change in federal law is scheduled to make that same product unavailable before the end of the year.

That change has been building since November 2025, when Congress passed an appropriations package that rewrote the federal definition of hemp. The new language moves the legal standard from delta-9 THC to total THC, and caps finished products at 0.4 milligrams of THC per container. The provisions were given a one-year runway, and after a federal funding agreement in September 2026, most of them are set to take effect on December 11, 2026. Products that have been sold legally as hemp, including delta-8, delta-10, THCA flower, and a large share of full-spectrum CBD, would be folded into the federal marijuana category and pulled from the shelves where consumers currently buy them.

Image courtesy of Fellipe Ditadi via Unsplash

What a Shopper Notices First

For most shoppers, the first sign will not be a policy headline. It will be an absence.

“The first thing a shopper notices isn’t market structure,” says Todd Hunter, co-founder and chief brand officer of OFFFIELD, a hemp wellness brand built around low-dose products for everyday athletes. “It’s that the product they’ve reordered every month for two years is gone, usually without an announcement. It just stops shipping.” Hunter notes that the 0.4-milligram threshold reaches further than most people assume, removing nearly everything full-spectrum from the shelf, including many CBD products bought by people who do not think of themselves as THC consumers at all.

Ben Starmer, co-founder of Dad Grass, a brand known for approachable, low-dose hemp, traces the pressure back further. “Small businesses have been feeling the effects since this law passed last November,” he says.

The uncertainty has reached capital access, hiring, inventory planning, and expansion, and as the deadline nears those consequences are reaching the people who make and sell hemp beverages, from sales reps and production teams to the farmers who grow the hemp. For consumers, Starmer says, the change will arrive on December 11, when products they have been buying legally may suddenly no longer be available.

Many have no idea it is coming.

One Plant, Two Frameworks

Thomas Winstanley, president of Edibles.com, the online hemp-derived THC marketplace backed by the parent company of Edible Arrangements, describes the policy machinery underneath the deadline. “The mechanism is straightforward: one plant operates under two fundamentally different legal frameworks,” he says. Hemp has been able to move in interstate commerce in ways state-licensed marijuana generally cannot, while state-regulated cannabis operates inside state lines under licensing systems that can be highly restrictive.

That boundary is already shifting on both sides.

The new definition narrows what qualifies as hemp. At the same time, the federal government spent 2026 reclassifying parts of the marijuana market, moving FDA-approved marijuana medicines and state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III in the spring, while a broader proposal to reschedule all marijuana remains unresolved. Two federal conversations about the same plant are unfolding at once, Winstanley says, and “commercially and practically, they collide.”

That collision is the larger question sitting beneath the December date. When the federal government narrows what counts as legal THC, it is also testing how durable cannabis legalization has actually become.

Demand Does Not Disappear. Legal Supply Does.

Winstanley’s central argument is that the deadline removes regulated supply, not demand. “That doesn’t necessarily mean the demand disappears,” he says. “It means the legal, regulated supply does.” Consumers who use these products for sleep, for pain, for relaxation, or as an alternative to alcohol will not stop wanting them because a definition changed. Some will stop. Others, he says, will look elsewhere, and “elsewhere” increasingly means unregulated websites and illicit sellers offering products with fewer consumer protections, not more.

OFFFIELD‘s founders describe the same dynamic from the manufacturing side, and argue that restricting the transparent end of the market functions as a subsidy for the least transparent end.

The demand does not vanish, Hunter says. The quality floor does. “The mom buying a tested, labeled, 3mg product doesn’t return to abstinence. She returns to whatever’s available.” Co-founder Tony Fur adds that state tax structures already push the regulated market toward high-dose, cheaply made products, because taxes and distribution fees land the same on a low-dose product as a high-dose one. The result, in his telling, is a market that rewards high-frequency users, overcharges casual ones, and offers little to the low-dose consumer. Make hemp-derived THC illegal, he argues, and high-dose becomes the codified norm.

Fur also points to alcohol. As drinking declines among health-conscious consumers, he says, liquor stores and other small retailers have been recovering lost revenue through low-dose hemp products, and the alcohol industry has pushed back through legislation, a move he characterizes as anti-competitive.

Regulation, Not Prohibition

Across all three brands, the recurring position is not deregulation. It is regulation. Winstanley lists restrictions he would support even where they raise costs: a 21-and-older age requirement, meaningful product testing, child-resistant packaging, a ban on products designed to mimic children’s candy or established consumer brands, and added scrutiny for synthetic or materially altered cannabinoids.

“Commerce without credible rules eventually undermines the category itself,” he says.

Starmer frames the same idea through beverages. A can containing 3 to 5 milligrams of THC, he says, intoxicates roughly like a beer, and could be regulated, distributed, and sold much the way beer already is, through channels that sell alcohol responsibly to adults. Dad Grass has partnered with Don’t Ban My Drink, a campaign backed by hemp beverage makers, whose site VoteYesForTHCBeverages.org lets people write directly to their members of Congress before December 11.

“Taking responsible products away from adults is not regulation,” Starmer says. “It is prohibition.”

Winstanley does not dispute that his company has a stake in the outcome. “We’re a business. Pretending we don’t have a commercial interest would be insulting everyone’s intelligence.” The test, he argues, is consistency: Edibles.com supported age limits, testing standards, and responsible packaging before a federal ban was imminent, including restrictions on products it chose not to carry. Where business and consumer interests diverge, he is direct. Companies want regulatory certainty and scale, while consumers care about safety, access, price, and choice. Good policy, in his view, is what brings the two into alignment.

What Consumers Can Do Before December

For all the complexity of appropriations language and cannabinoid chemistry, the sponsor and the brands land on the same short message for consumers. Winstanley’s suggested script for a call to a representative runs only a sentence or two: support regulating hemp products rather than prohibiting them, with age verification, product testing, responsible packaging, limits on synthetics, and real enforcement. Consumers, he says, do not need to master the Farm Bill to have a view about products they legally buy.

What each of them wants shoppers to understand before December is that the choice may be made for them, and made quietly. The market exists, the consumer exists, and the supply chain exists. The question in front of policymakers, as Winstanley frames it, is not whether they can make that reality disappear, but whether they can build a framework that makes it safer.

Sponsored Content Disclaimer: This article was produced by High Times and paid for by its sponsor, Edibles.com. The framing of what the federal hemp redefinition will mean for consumers, together with Edibles.com’s stated policy positions, operating principles, and product-safety commitments, reflects the company’s own account. OFFFIELD and Dad Grass participated as independent sources and are not sponsors of this piece.