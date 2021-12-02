Flower Connoisseur Gift Guide

Among the many ways to partake in the wonders of cannabis, flower still reigns supreme. There’s nothing more satisfying than smoking expertly grown herb. If you know someone who loves flower the way we do, then you know there are a ton of options for gifts—but it isn’t always easy to narrow down the best varieties. Fortunately, we’ve done all the heavy lifting in that department, making it ultra-easy for you to find the hottest trending pipes, vapes, pre-rolls and strains for your loved ones this holiday.

Photo Courtesy of Dab Daddy

Dab Daddy Concentrates & Flower—Sophistication in Options

The Dab Daddy portfolio of beautifully crafted products gives you choice in cannabis. Not new to cannabis but new to the market, the company strives to provide the very highest quality possible in a smoking experience, specializing in the concentrate realm. From its own potent indoor grown flower, to diamonds, perfected, every step of the growing and extraction process is meticulously overseen to ensure optimal greatness. Consistency, potency, and incredible flavor profiles are all of top priority when it comes to creating any Dab Daddy product. For these reasons Dab Daddy stands as the pinnacle of concentrates by exploring innovative extraction techniques and proprietary product development. They truly live up to their brands philosophy, “For stoners by stoners.” Check them out on Instagram @dabdaddyinc.

Price: Starting at $25

dabdaddy.com

Photo Courtesy of Boundless Technology

Boundless Technology—The Vexil

User friendly? Check. Discreet? Check. Sustainable? Check. Combustion-based? Uncheck. Boundless makes the easiest, most discreet, reusable products on the market, all without the harmful effects of combustion. The newest addition to the Boundless Family is The Vexil, an herb-centric vape that packs a punch without compromising flavor! Simply grind up your favorite flower, pull apart the magnetized cap, place in your herb, turn it on to allow the unit to heat up, and enjoy! Built with four levels of customizable temperatures, you can even change the flavor profile and taste of your herb with the push of a button! Need more discretion? The Vexil comes equipped with a handy stealth mode to hide the RGB light on the unit. When it comes to The Vexil, there’s no doubt that Boundless Technology is providing the perfect stocking stuffer for your holiday needs!

Price: $99.99

bndlstech.com/product/vexil

Photo Courtesy of Eyce

Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon

Do you love the look of a hand-blown pipe but need the durability of platinum cured silicone? Look no further. Introducing the Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon—a revolutionary double layered, silicone pipe featuring beautiful, hand painted detailing. Long gone are the days of sacrificing art and style for durability, the Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon is exactly what you’re looking for. The ORAFLEX Spoon comes in four designs—Switchback, Honeycomb, Floral, and Spiral—and each design features five colorways. This guy is truly our finest work yet, snag yours today. Sale: Save 15 percent off the new Eyce ORAFLEX line this Holiday season with code HT15.

Price: $29.99

eycemolds.com/collections/oraflex

Photo Courtesy of Arizer

SOLO II—OUR MOST POWERFUL PORTABLE

Cultivate the connoisseur in you with the Arizer Solo II—Arizer’s most powerful portable vaporizer. Carefully sourced, high quality components provide a worry-free experience. Smooth and tasty vapor the way you like it—isolated airpath and all-glass vapor path. Fast heat up—reaches vaporization temperatures in under a minute. Incredible battery life—three hours of use per charge. Activate natural terpene profiles and maximize the potential of your favorite dry herb with the Original Refillable Glass Pod Vaporizer Systems, only from Arizer. Backed by manufacturer’s warranty and industry leading customer service. Through extensive research and exceptional design, Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Experience why Arizer is Better by Design.

Price: $269.99

arizer.com/solo2

Photo Courtesy of Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms

Lowell Herb Co. just launched its 2021 holiday collection, including the Ho Ho Ho Hybrid Smokes Pack! Lowell’s holiday hybrid blend is an impeccable way to pass the time while you wait for Santa to visit your chimney. If indica or sativa is more your speed, check out their other limited-edition blends like the Silent Night Indica and the Sleigh Ride Sativa.

Price: $45

lowellfarms.direct

Photo Courtesy of Delta Extracts

Delta Extrax

Premium Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower is available from Delta Extrax. This top-shelf flower has the best that hemp has to offer! The Delta 8 adds the perfect boost that natural-raw hemp flower is missing. The aromas from this flower include a very pungent diesel like smell that is sensed when you open the bag. The sativa part of Sour Diesel has an uplifting experience that will clear your mind and get your creative juices flowing. (Use coupon code HIGHTIMES20 to get 20 percent off.)

Price: $26.99 – $35.99

deltaextrax.com

Photo Courtesy of Pinnacle Hemp

Delta 8 Pinnacle Blue Zkittles—Indica Enhanced

Pinnacle Hemp has some amazing Delta 8 hemp flower. The brand has a few different terpene profiles but its Blue Zkittles Indica is amazing. Hemp, CBD, Delta 8 and indica terpenes make a gas combo.

Price: $29.99-49.99

pinnaclehemp.com/shop/delta-8-flower

Photo Courtesy of Arcanna Flower

Arcanna Flowers—True Berrymore

Owned by a husband and wife duo who recently concluded their 22nd cultivation season together, Arcanna Flowers is the culmination of a long history of family cultivation. Located in Redwood Valley, California, this farms takes outdoor growing to the next level with uniquely curated strains like True Berrymore. This house strain is a limited edition delight that’s full of tart berry and sweet tones, and effects that are described as “frisky and playful.”

Price: $40 3.5 grams

arcannaflowers.com

Photo Courtesy of Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms—Secret Formula

Bountiful Farms is establishing the precedent for high-quality cannabis on the east coast. Based in Massachusetts, the company strives to set a new standard of trust and integrity in the cannabis industry. This reliability is seen in flowers such as Secret Formula, which was a High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2021 first place winner for the indica category. Secret Formula is a cross between Wifi 34 and Dosido, which was the result of a year-long pheno hunt and is known for its OG potency.

Price: $55 for 3.5 grams

bountifulfarms.care

Photo Courtesy of High Latitude Farms

High Latitude Farms—Powdered Donuts

Nestled in the Hood River Valley in northern Oregon, High Latitude Farms is founded and operated by local growers who are proud to embrace sustainable growing practices such as using their cooling retention ponds as a fully equipped fish hatchery to stock local bodies of water with trout. However, their focus is, of course, to produce high quality premium cannabis. Strains such as Powdered Donuts, which they describe as “ever beautiful and always delicious,” is cross between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato that offers a pleasantly citrusy and sweet flavor.

Price: $13 for 1 gram

highlatitudefarms.com