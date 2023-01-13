Get Trippy with Galaxy Treats’ New Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Packed with 350mg of amanita extract, a legal psychedelic extracted from amanita mushrooms, Moon Shrooms are specially formulated to help deliver a relaxing, mildly psychedelic experience. Galaxy Treats Moon Shrooms are available in 2 delicious flavors—Mango and Watermelon—and each jar contains three 350mg gummies.

Whether you’re looking for a legal alternative to psilocybin or simply wanna start dabbling in psychadelics, Galaxy Treats Amanita Mushroom Gummies were made for you!

Keep reading to learn all about this hot, new product from Galaxy Treats and find out how to save 15% off your order at the bottom of this article!

What are Amanita Mushrooms and How Do They Work?

Amanita mushrooms are scientifically known as Amanita muscaria but are commonly referred to within the industry as fly agaric mushrooms.

Featuring soft, white bodies and iconic red caps with white spots, amanita mushrooms are easily recognizable from other mushrooms and are quite impressive to look at!

Amanita mushrooms grow natively in multiple regions throughout the Northern Hemisphere. However, the spores of these fungi have managed to spread to other areas below the equator and now grow freely in multiple places, especially near conifers and birch trees.

Throughout history, amanita mushrooms have been used as entheogens due to their mildly hallucinogenic properties. The mushrooms contain the two psychoactive alkaloids muscarine and ibotenic acid, which converts into muscimol either in the body or through a decarboxylation process when heated.

While these agents may have hallucinogenic properties at high doses, these compounds interact with different receptors than typical psychedelic agents like psilocybin. Psilocybin interacts with neural transmitters like serotonin; however, muscimol (the primary active ingredient in Amanita muscaria) interacts with GABA receptors.

In addition, amanita extracts have the potential to offer a list of different effects and benefits due to how the active alkaloids work. Some researchers have pointed out that the extracts are highly antioxidant, may have neuroprotective properties, and may be good options for certain psychiatric conditions.

How Will Galaxy Treats’ Amanita Gummies Make You Feel?

Galaxy Treats’ Amanita Mushroom Gummies are made with an amanita extract that contains the two active ingredients—muscimol and ibotenic acid. Packed with 350mg of amanita extract in each gummy, these gummies offer a mildly psychedelic experience that has been referred to as “chill” and “relaxing.”

It’s important to note that Amanita extracts aren’t nearly as potent as psilocybin, and the active ingredients don’t produce quite the same effects.

For those starting off with a minimal dose (½ to 1 gummy), the initial effect would be relaxation and a better overall sleep quality; however, at higher doses (2-3 gummies), users may experience mildly hallucinogenic effects.

Some people report experiencing a dream-like state in which they remain conscious, but their mind wanders a bit more freely. Others claim of a relaxing out-of-body experience where their mind wanders, they experience auditory hallucinations, and often engage in existential conversations with themselves.

Effects typically take 30-90 minutes to kick in and may last up to 6 hours.

As a legal psychedelic that can effect how you normally function, you should, of course, use this product responsibly in a setting where you are safe and not required to engage in your typical activities.

Are Amanita Mushroom Gummies Legal in the United States?

Currently, Amanita mushroom gummies and other products containing amanita extracts are federally legal as they are not yet fully regulated.

Since these mushrooms do not contain psilocybin, they have not been called out specifically by the Controlled Substances list. However, some states have taken steps to prevent the distribution of amanita mushrooms because of their hallucinogenic properties, one of which is the state of Louisiana.

How Many Gummies Should I Take?

If it’s your first time taking psychedelics, you should start with a minimal dose, like half a gummy (175mg) or a single gummy (350mg).

The effects can vary depending on the person and how receptive you are to the active alkaloids. Therefore, it is a good idea to start with a lower dose and make sure that the dose is comfortable by waiting and evaluating your experience before taking more.

Each jar of Moon Shrooms contains three gummies, so even after your first taste of the gummy, you’ll still have an opportunity to adjust the dosage on your next try.

Get Trippy with Galaxy Treats’ Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Looking to experiment with Amanita Mushrooms? Galaxy Treats has you covered!

Order a 3-count jar of Amanita Mushrooms in Mango or Watermelon (or both!) and get ready to enjoy a new, psychedelic experience!

Shop online at GalaxyTreats.com and save 15% off with code “HTSHROOMS”