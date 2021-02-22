Get Your Medical Marijuana Card Online The Quick And Easy Way

Isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused self-reflection to reach all time highs. Mindful individuals across the land are wondering, How much better would my life be if I were living with medical cannabis?

Something of a miracle herb, medicinal cannabis is commonly known for effectively relieving chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, glaucoma, eating disorders, appetite loss, seizure disorders and lingering psychological effects from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Plus, a widely reported side effect of medical cannabis is it cultivates a general feeling of well-being and optimism.

Truly, the world of Covid-19 and shutdowns would be a far more hospitable place if only there were a quick and easy way to get your medical marijuana card online. Luckily, registering for and obtaining a medical cannabis card online is as easy and quick as ordering a delivery of groceries and even safer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Getting Your Medical Cannabis Card Is So Quick And Easy, You Can Do It Right Now

Medical cannabis advocacy sites such as Leafwell are on a mission to make access to therapeutic marijuana universal with a streamlined and simple online process. Leafwell’s website guides users through the ins and outs of obtaining medical marijuana cards and physician’s medical cannabis certificates.

Many first time medical cannabis users are surprised to learn that laws condoning medical marijuana vary widely from state to state. Medical cannabis regulations are so localized and granular that, for instance, individual cities, counties and jurisdictions retain the option to prohibit medical cannabis dispensaries should the hometown supervisors elect to do so.

Without a service site like Leafwell to clear a path to medical marijuana cards and physician’s medical cannabis certificates, it can be confusing. Leafwell’s mission is to navigate the uneven regulatory landscape of medical marijuana bylaws and ordinances. There’s no reason for the new applicant to be bogged down by the processes of obtaining a physician’s letter and medical marijuana card. You can do everything you need to online, and in minutes.

Are There Benefits of Having A Medical Card Even In Recreational States?

Yes, but only if the patient considers lower age requirements, exemptions from recreational marijuana excise taxes, higher possession and purchase limits, access to products with higher THC content, wider cannabis access, discounts at some dispensaries, and the freedom to grow medicine at home to be benefits.

The bulk of the benefits from medical cannabis treatment will become apparent once the patient gets the medicine home as the products are better labeled for more accurate dosing, of higher quality and you have the added support of experts at your local dispensary as well as your medical marijuana doctor.

How To Know If Medical Cannabis And A Medical Marijuana Card Are For You

Whether it’s understanding the medical science behind therapeutic cannabis or coming to grips with the medical marijuana laws in the state you live in, a little research will put you at ease on whether you and medical marijuana are a good fit.

Cannabis is one of the most versatile medicinal plants yet to show up on the planet. Medical marijuana advocates have claimed that cannabis is a veritable “pharmacy in a plant.” Like a well-stocked pharmacy, chances are the singular cannabis plant has something to relieve whatever ails you.

The wide variety of health benefits delivered by medical marijuana products is rooted in the 150 cannabinoids, more than 200 terpenes, and 20 flavonoids so far identified in the cannabis plant. These active elements of the cannabis plant can be isolated and combined, creating the so-called entourage effect, to create an array of medical marijuana products.

Consumed through smoking or vaping and as edibles, tinctures, sublingual sprays, transdermal patches, suppositories, topicals, beverages, and as raw plant material in juices and smoothies, medical cannabis products come in many forms and are being used to treat a full spectrum of conditions and symptoms.

The enduring effects of chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, and many other intractable conditions are being treated and relieved through application of regulated medical cannabis treatments.

How Cannabis Works With Your Body

When the cannabis plant’s cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids are ingested into the human body, they work with our body’s own endocannabinoid system (ECS). Healthline defines the ECS as “a complex cell-signaling system identified in the early 1990s by researchers exploring THC, a well-known cannabinoid.”

Scientists are certain that the ECS has a regulating role in several bodily functions and processes, notably sleep, mood, appetite, memory, and fertility. The ECS is a present and active system in the body of every human being, whether or not that person uses cannabis.

Medical marijuana researchers and advocates have concluded that the endocannabinoid system plays a far more active role when THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and other cannabinoids attach to and stimulate its receptors.

When the cannabis plant’s cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids work together, producing the much vaunted entourage effect, receptor systems beyond the endocannabinoid network are touched and activated. Serotonin, dopamine, opioid, and norepinephrine receptors all have potential to be triggered by connection to the psychoactive elements of medical cannabis products.

Is Cannabis Safe?

Medical cannabis products are almost alone in the world’s pharmacopeia in that risks of overdose and physical addiction are minimal if existent at all. The potential exists to develop extremely safe and effective medications based on cannabinoids and terpenes from the marijuana plant. Use of medical marijuana products has already been shown to reduce the reliance on dangerously toxic and physically addictive prescription pharmaceuticals such as opioids, benzodiazepines, and NSAIDs.

Beyond the safety and efficacy of the cannabis plant’s medically valuable ingredients, the endocannabinoid system (ECS) itself warrants further study. Fundamentally involved in keeping the body in balance and inflammatory processes, the ECS may be key to discovering and relieving the causes of all sorts of diseases and conditions. A better understanding of the ECS could lead to better ways of treating a wide variety of illnesses and injuries, solving chronic health problems, and restoring the body to a balanced state of physical harmony.

The primary obstacle to further research into the medical properties of cannabis and the potential of the endocannabinoid system is the federal government maintaining cannabis’s schedule one status. This makes it difficult for researchers to get funding but scientific research projects are underway.

Leafwell is determined to discover which combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes are best suited to relieving the particular ailments of individual patients. By keeping up to date with existing research and sharing a genuine belief in the curative aspects of medical cannabis, Leafwell’s team of experts and advocates is ideally positioned to advise and assist you on the best course of action for obtaining your medicine.

All About Telemedicine And Virtual Consultation And Cannabis Medical Professionals

Currently, the following states allow medical cannabis patients to talk to a licensed physician online: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida [renewal only], Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C, and West Virginia. This means you can apply for and receive a medical cannabis certificate without leaving home.

Most medical marijuana states require a photo ID produced by that state, proof of residence such as utility bills in the patient’s name (usually two forms of proof within the past two months), and select medical records. Occasionally, a passport-type photograph must be submitted.

For easiest processing, assemble these materials before attending your telehealth consultation appointment. Be sure to have a computer (desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone) with a working camera and microphone on hand.

Some states do not allow medical cannabis qualifications to be established online or through telehealth. Potential medical cannabis patients can still book an appointment through Leafwell in any state with a medical marijuana program. Initially, these appointments are likely to be conducted in-person. Follow-up appointments may take place online via telehealth if allowed. If meeting the qualifying medical cannabis physician at a clinic, a physical examination may be required.

You can apply today and be speaking with a state physician in minutes via the telemedicine platform. It’s HIPAA-compliant and you only pay if you’re approved. Get started now.