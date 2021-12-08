Growers Holiday Gift Guide

Cannabis growers deserve a little love, too, and anyone who has dabbled in the art of growing cannabis knows the gear can be pricey, so a little love goes a long way. From products that control Ph levels to butter-making devices, ​High Times picked out some of the best gear for your favorite grower.

TNB Up/Down

Courtesy of TNB UP / DOWN

TNB granular pH UP & DOWN are composed of all-natural ingredients with the addition of no harmful chemicals. This innovative way to raise and lower the pH levels of your hydroponic or liquid fertilizer is both simple and cost-effective. Simply add a small amount to your water, mix thoroughly, and check your pH levels.

The pH (potential hydrogen) of a nutrient solution is a very important aspect of plant growth and proper management is essential for healthy plants and lush gardens. TNB Up and Down provide growers with a user friendly and safe way to maintain appropriate pH levels for optimal plant growth.

Price: 1lb (454g) Bag: $19.99 MSRP

www.tnbnaturals.com

Courtesy of Premium Seed Market

Premium Seed Market: Apple Fritter

Many know this strain to be one of the most potent on the market with a high of 32 percent THC, yet you’d never know it by looking at her flower. Nugs are fairly average with just a light dusting of trichomes and fiery orange pistils. As you’d guess, her flavors take on that of the pastry she’s named after and incorporates a hint of cheesy goodness on the tail end to balance things out quite nicely.

Incredible flavors are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this mystery hybrid, and if you’re not a super experienced smoker, you may want to tread very very lightly your first time around with Apple Fritter. Even if you’ve been enjoying cannabis for decades, clear your schedule before you toke, because you might end up glued to the couch far earlier than you’d expect.

Flavor: Apple, Cheese, Sour

Genetics: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies

Use Cases: Insomnia, Chronic Pain, Depression

Flowering Time: Indoor – 7-8 weeks, Outdoor – mid-October

50 percent Sativa, 50 percent Indica

Safe and discreet shipping

Guaranteed delivery within 7-10 days

We accept all major credit cards, no bank/routing number needed

Price: 10 pack $29.99, 100 pack $200, 1000 pack $1,500

www.premiumseedmarket.com

VIVOSUN Hydroponic Mylar Grow Tent

Courtesy of VIVOSUN

The VIVOSUN Hydroponic Mylar Grow Tent features extra-thick, 600D canvas with metal poles and corner adapters, so it is very stable and airtight.

Its unique, “diamond”-reflective, Mylar design provides 98 percent grow light reflection and offers a superior indoor growing environment. It provides plenty of ventilation that can be closed or opened using the cables, ducting and fans.

The VIVOSUN grow tents are also easily installed, even if you’ve never done anything like it before: no tools needed. Unrivaled craftsmanship and materials make VIVOSUN’s Hydroponic Grow Tent the best choice for professional and amateur growers alike. Don’t throw out your back bending over to check on your plants; the easy-access door unzips smoothly, and the observation window makes it easy to peek inside without disturbing your set-up.



Price: $119.99

www.vivosun.com

Courtesy of Magical Butter

Magical Butter Machine

Give the gift of cannabis cooking with the Magical Butter machine. The device acts like a rice cooker for cannabutter. Just add cannabis and butter, and about two hours later, strain the butter, and put it in the fridge to harden. This is the perfect gift for the busy grower who wants to use trim to make butter, but is too busy growing to spend extra time in the kitchen.



Price: Ultimate Holiday Bundle – $345.05

www.magicalbutter.com

Courtesy of Timber Grow Lights

Timber Grow Cypress 8 Bar Lights

The Cypress 8 Timber Grow Bar Lights allow you to do tiered, stacked lighting layouts that maximize the lighting all around the plants, not just from above. The plants grow within inches of these lights without burn or bleach, all thanks to the cutting-edge technology of Timber Grow.



Price: $799

www.timbergrowlights.com

Courtesy of Design Toscano

Design Toscano Garden Gnome

Just for fun, or for the growers who have everything, pick them up this zen garden gnome. How could he not be super chill surrounded by a garden of buds? He even has a little bird buddy to keep him company. This is the perfect, lighthearted gift for your favorite cultivator, and its cost won’t break the bank.

Price: $20.95

www.designtoscano.com

Courtesy of Black Dog LED

Black Dog LED PhytoMAX-3 2SP

We’re so stoked on this light and the potential it has for growers that we had to include it in this list. With more coverage for bigger yields, the PhytoMAX-3 covers the UV spectrum and is a great gift for someone looking to expand their grow. Give growers the gift of light this holiday season, and they’ll be forever grateful that you did.

Price: $399

www.blackdogled.com

Courtesy of Advanced Nutrients

Advanced Nutrients: Overdrive

With an NPK ratio of 1-5-4, this premium, late-phase bloom booster maintains peak performance all the way to the finish line. This product is perfect for growers looking to take it to the next level. Overdrive is packed full of phosphorus and magnesium to create the optimal conditions for catalyzing energy transfers. Plants continue packing on bud weight late in the game, resulting in heavy flowers. This is a must for serious growers.

Price: Starting at $10.95

www.advancednutrients.com

Courtesy of CenturionPro

CenturionPro Trimmers

If the growers on your gift list are dealing with a serious influx of buds, you know what you’ll be getting this holiday season! But to help them get there, they may need a CenturionPro from you first. From tabletop and hybrid trimmers to full industrial machines, you can’t go wrong with CenturionPro.

Price: Contact for quotes

www.cprosolutions.com

Courtesy of PurePressure

PurePressure: Helix 3-Ton Manual Rosin Press

If you have growers on your list who are looking to turn their weed into rosin, you need to check out PurePressure. With precision and reliability baked into a surprisingly small package, the Helix 3 Ton Manual Rosin Press can sit on your kitchen counter or coffee table without causing problems, perfect for all levels of growers. It’s easy to make solventless concentrates from a home grow.

Price: Starting at $3,195.00

www.gopurepressure.com