NC State Study Reveals Harvest Hero Has the Power to Produce Bigger, Bolder Cannabis

Dedicated cannabis growers around the country have spent decades tweaking their grows to maximize appearance, fragrance, potency, and yield while minimizing risk. Unfortunately, a lack of a widely available, cannabis-specific growing media has often prevented the general public from replicating the successes they see from the professionals online and in magazines.

Not anymore: The recent introduction of Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Mix, a newly launched soilless media formulated with a proprietary blend of perlite, diatomaceous earth, and essential nutrients, has changed the growing media landscape. This revolutionary new product supports the critical vegetative growth weeks by improving soil quality for increased production of flowering, development of terpene-rich aroma and flavor, and a robust yield.

Proven Results in the Fields, Labs, and Research Institutions

Whether you’re a #growyourown fanatic who cherishes the process of tending to your buds or you have cannabis growing down to a science to serve customers, you can always stand to grow bigger and bolder. Harvest Hero gets you there, and the science proves it.

In 2020, researchers at NC State embarked on a 100+ plant grow study containing Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Mix along with traditional cannabis mix test groups of Sunshine White Peat mixed with horticultural perlite at a ratio of 75/25.

The objective? To determine whether Harvest Hero’s 3-in-1 mix improves cannabis production and quality. The customized research project spanned 12 weeks with critical assessments on shoot dry weight, root dry mass and analysis of leaf tissue nutrients, and cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

The test revealed a:

28% Increase in Flower Bud Dry Weight

16% Increase in CBD Yield

22% Increase in Plant Diameter

8% Increase in Plant Height

12% Increase in Nitrogen Accumulation

35% Increase in Phosphorus Accumulation

21% Increase in Potassium Accumulation

The results are obvious. Harvest Hero’s Enhanced Perlite Mix significantly increased dried flower bud weight, phytocannabinoid yield, and terpenes. Harvest Hero’s proprietary incorporation of nutrients with perlite and diatomaceous earth creates a powerful, synergistic effect resulting in enhanced growth and vigor of cannabis plants. The patent-pending 3-1 combination leads to:

Increases in flower mass. Greater availability and absorption of nutrients resulting in greater tissue growth and an accompanying increase in CBD, terpenes, and other valuable phytocannabinoids. Increases in stem diameter, offering increased structural integrity and resilience against wind loading, heavy rainfall events, and lodging in field conditions.

The leading NC State researcher who oversaw this study explained it best, “Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Mix produces robust plants which have increased size and diameter, higher amounts of phytocannabinoids, higher yield of flower buds, and an overall enhanced robust nature when compared with plants growing in non-enhanced perlite media.”

Backed by Experience

The secret to the massive success of this patent-pending mix is a proprietary blend of perlite, diatomaceous earth, and essential nutrients that help plants thrive. But why these components?

John Carroll, Chief Agronomist with Viaspace California, Inc., has been a key researcher and tester of Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Media Mix. “This media booster is unlike anything currently on the market,” Carroll explains. “While you can find separate perlite, silica sources, and fertilizer products, Harvest Hero takes the guesswork out of creating an ideal growing environment for cannabis.”

Let’s take a look at what makes Harvest Hero stand out from traditional cannabis growing mixes.

Perlite

Perlite creates matrix and soil porosity – an essential requirement for growing cannabis. The pore space within the perlite particles will readily exchange the entrapped air directly to the soil, completing the transfer of oxygen to the soil and making oxygen available for uptake by the plant’s root system. Proper oxygenation is essential for maintaining proper soil microbe growth and soil pH. Essential nutrients such as NPK, calcium, and sulfur are rendered available for direct uptake through active transportation via the root system. This allows nutrient availability and the subsequent following lush growth response.

Why Perlite?

In December of 2019, key findings from Cannabis Business Times’ State of the Cannabis Nutrients Market Report revealed more than half of cannabis cultivators indicated they use perlite as a growing medium! The perlite contained in Harvest Hero’s Enhanced Perlite Mix supports superior root development by increasing available oxygen in the soil profile and reducing soil compaction.

Diatomaceous Earth

Diatomaceous earth is the naturally occurring fossilized remains of diatoms—single-celled aquatic algae. It is a near-pure sedimentary deposit consisting almost entirely of silicon dioxide (Si)—one of the world’s most abundant elements. Plants deficient in Si are often weaker structurally and more susceptible to abnormalities in growth, development, and reproduction. The benefits of Si are observable when plants are under stressful conditions, and numerous studies show that plants benefit from supplemental soluble Si. This silica boost helps improve resiliency and resistance to unfavorable conditions.

Why Diatomaceous Earth?

In the same 2019 Cannabis Business Times’ State of the Cannabis Nutrients Market Report, nearly half of cultivators revealed they look for increased resistance to plant stressors. Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Mix directly addresses both those concerns with its 1-2 punch of essential nutrients and silica source to mitigate unfavorable conditions by supporting electron transfer and boosting resilience to common plant stressors.

Essential Nutrients

This pre-charged blend delivers potassium and phosphorus—two of the key nutrients needed to support root and full-plant health during the critical vegetative growth weeks. NC State’s recent 12-week grow study revealed the following increases in essential plant nutrients:

Nitrogen accumulation: 12%

Phosphorus accumulation: 35%

Potassium accumulation: 21%

The plentiful increase in Phosphorus supported a colossal increase in root growth and root to shoot ratio compared to a traditional Sunshine Peat – perlite cannabis mix.

Why These Nutrients?

When applied in combination, Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Media Mix’s unique blend of essential nutrients supports vigorous early growth. This means growers are not required to add essential nutrients during the critical vegetative growth period, setting Harvest Hero apart from other growing medias on the market.

Looking to the Future with Harvest Hero

Building on current success, Harvest Hero plans to release other cannabis-friendly products from for purchase in 2021. Their Organic Perlite and DE-based Soilless Mix is already showing heroic results in early tests. When compared to a traditional perlite and peat-based grow, early research from agronomist John Carroll’s shows that cannabis grown with Harvest Hero’s Organic Perlite-Based Soilless Mix achieved:

57% increase in THC yield

31% increase in total cannabinoids

14% in total dried weight

Harvest Hero has a full slate of products planned for release in 2021, with a “Chunky Perlite,” “Natural DE,” “Vermiculite, “and “Natural Insecticide” products all posed to hit shelves.

