Herbies USA Express Now Delivers 33% THC Seeds in Just Two Days!

Cannabis growers in the U.S. certainly aren’t hurting for options when it comes to buying seeds from brick-and-mortar or online shops. With all these choices, it really takes something amazing to stand out from the crowd and win over the trust of discerning U.S. customers. Well, guess what? Herbies USA Express, a brand-new U.S. branch of Herbies, has got that special something, and we’re about to spill the beans on why it’s so awesome. Spoiler alert: it’s a game-changer for American cannabis growers and users seeking speedy delivery and high-quality seeds!

What is Herbies, Anyway?

Herbies has come a long way since its humble beginnings back in 2000 when it started out as a small cannabis seed store in the UK. By 2009, they hit the milestone of shipping 100,000 orders, and by 2013, they were already covering 100 countries. Things really began to amp up in 2019, when Herbies moved its HQ to sunny Spain. The next year, they celebrated their first million orders shipped, and in 2021, they founded their very own seed bank, Herbies Seeds.

Courtesy Herbies USA Express

Herbies currently offers over 1,500 cannabis strains from 99 seed banks. The store has partnered with Europe’s leading breeders such as Fast Buds, Barney’s Farm, Blimburn Seeds, Dutch Passion, and Sensi Seeds. Whether you’re on the hunt for regular or feminized seeds, photoperiods or autoflowers, high-THC or high-CBD strains, you can be sure to find something to your liking with such a wide variety of offerings.

Why Choose Herbies USA Express?

In 2022, Herbies launched Herbies USA Express, a special brand that brings its passion for top-notch seeds and lightning-fast delivery to its friends across the pond. You might be thinking, “Why pick Herbies USA Express out of all the seed banks out there?” Here’s why:

Top-shelf selection: Herbies USA Express offers over 140 strains handpicked just for U.S. growers who are on the hunt for high potency and bountiful harvests in record time. And guess what? The list keeps growing!

Herbies USA Express offers over 140 strains handpicked just for U.S. growers who are on the hunt for high potency and bountiful harvests in record time. And guess what? The list keeps growing! Faster than a speeding bong hit: You can have your order delivered to any U.S. state in just 2-3 business days, so you’ll be planting those babies in no time.

You can have your order delivered to any U.S. state in just 2-3 business days, so you’ll be planting those babies in no time. Pay your way with ease: Take your pick from a variety of payment options – no sketchy stuff.

Take your pick from a variety of payment options – no sketchy stuff. No customs drama: Since they’re based in the U.S., ordering from Herbies USA Express means saying adios to any customs issues.

Since they’re based in the U.S., ordering from Herbies USA Express means saying adios to any customs issues. Returns, no sweat: If, for some reason, you don’t get what you were expecting, they’ve got a solid return policy to put your mind at ease.

Here’s a sneak peek at four of their most potent, high-yielding strains:

Northern Lights #10

Courtesy Herbies USA Express

A descendant of the famous genetic, Northern Lights #10 is mostly Indica and exhibits classic Indica traits and effects. With a colossal THC strength of 29-33%, this weed delivers sedative and dreamy effects that help to slow down your mind and envelop your body in a warm, blissful buzz. The aroma is a delightful mix of citrus and juniper, while the exhale leaves a pleasant earthy taste on the palate.

The plants grow compact enough to fit almost any indoor setup. However, NL #10 still manages to yield an impressive 1.8-2.1 oz/ft² (550-650 g/m²) indoors and up to 1.6-1.9 lb (750-850 grams) outdoors in under 8 weeks of flowering.

Bruce Banner Fast Version

Courtesy Herbies USA Express

Bruce Banner Fast Version is a captivating strain with its genetic roots in the legendary OG Kush and Sour Diesel varieties. Although it’s a dominant Indica, this hybrid produces stimulating effects that are more typical of a Sativa – a head-to-toe euphoria that blends a motivating head high with soothing full-body relaxation. Another highlight of this strain is its distinctive aroma – a pungent diesel fuel scent wrapped in a sweet fruity package.

True to its name, Bruce Banner Fast Version takes just 49-56 days of 12/12 light schedule indoors. Despite its short budding period, it churns out generous yields of 1.3-1.6 oz/ft² (400-500 g/m²) indoors and 19.4-23 oz (550-650 g) per plant in outdoor gardens.

Mimosa

Courtesy Herbies USA Express

Mimosa was created as a cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. This Sativa-leaning hybrid boasts 28-30% THC and offers boundless euphoria, filling users with creative ideas and providing the energy and focus needed to accomplish any task. Mimosa’s buds are prized by smokers for their distinctive sweet citrus smell with a touch of pine.

The flowering period lasts between 63 and 70 days after switching to 12/12. When given proper care, this herb yields 2.4-2.8 oz/ft² (750-850 g/m²) indoors and an insane 3.3-4.5 pounds (1500-2100 grams) per plant outdoors.

Bruce Banner Auto

Bruce Banner Auto is a monster-sized, highly productive strain that has its roots in the legendary genetics of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. This autoflower leans to the Sativa side of things and boasts an impressive 27% THC, delivering an uplifting and energizing high that’s perfect for early morning sessions. The plants kick out a pungent citrusy aroma, while the flavor is earthier with subtle sweet notes.

As a Sativa hybrid, Bruce Banner Auto takes around 77-87 days to grow and shines most in indoor setups, where it yields an impressive 1.9-2.2 oz/ft² (600-700 g/m²). Outdoors, a single plant can bring in up to 7 oz (200 g) of bud.

How Fast is Herbies USA Express Shipping?

Herbies USA Express knows that growers are eager to get their hands on their seeds ASAP, and they’re all about making it happen. Operating out of New York, the store ensures speedy and safe delivery right to your doorstep. No more nail-biting and endless waiting for your seeds to arrive!

What sets Herbies USA Express apart from the competition is their insanely fast shipping time of just 2-3 business days. In a world where lengthy delivery times and unreliable shipping services are all too common, this is something special!

What About Payment?

Herbies USA Express gets it that when it comes to buying cannabis seeds, convenience is key. Everyone has their favorite way to pay, so they offer different payment methods, all of which are safe and legit.

Whether you’re a fan of digital wallets, prefer traditional mail payments, or enjoy the ease of using banking apps, Herbies USA Express has you covered.

Ready to Grow with Herbies USA Express? Get a Discount!

As you can see, Herbies USA Express truly aims to make your shopping experience a breeze, so it’s no wonder they’re quickly becoming a go-to source for growers across the U.S.

To top it all off, they’re offering you a sweet deal! Use the promo code USAEXPRESS15 at checkout to get a 15% discount on your entire order. It’s their way of saying “thanks” for choosing them as your trusted supplier. Happy growing!