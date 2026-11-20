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Every vape in Holiday’s H-Bar lineup is named after a kind of time off. Here’s which one fits which moment, plus the new 2g model and the brand’s first beverages.

Plenty of vape lineups are organized by strain or potency Holiday went another direction, naming its H-Bar vapes after a vacation mindset: Nightcap, Staycation, Weekend, Leisure, Golden Hour, Float, Happy Camper and Airplane Mode.

Holiday was started in Central Massachusetts by a group of cannabis industry veterans, and the naming goes back to how the brand was conceived. Co-founder and creative director Karla Crowell explained it in a 2025 interview with Culture House NYC. “The whole concept of Holiday came about because when you smoke weed, you’re just kind of like taking a moment to yourself,” she said. “It’s like a little mini vacation for you. It’s self-care.”

That idea runs through the tagline, Make Every Day a Holiday, and through the moments the brand designs around, like the first quiet minute after a long day, the Sunday game with cousins or a balcony sunset that feels like a beachfront view.

The Hardware

The hardware came first. “My team in Massachusetts wanted to make a discreet vape that wasn’t a pen,” Crowell said. “So we looked around at different hardware and we landed on the H-Bar as our disposable vape.”

The all-in-one device is small enough to sit in a palm or a pocket. It charges over USB-C, has a side window showing how much oil is left and, according to Holiday, runs at a low voltage to keep the oil from burning. The distillate inside is flavored with botanically derived terpenes.

The packaging follows the same logic, with bright colors and a minimal design. “The device is really simple to use, so we wanted the branding to stay really simple,” Crowell said.

For longer stretches, the new H-Bar Plus holds 2 grams, making it the pick for a long weekend or a session shared with friends.

How Holiday Picks Its Flavors

Flavor is where the lineup earns its names, and Holiday picks them as a group. “We choose flavors that are kind of unusual to the market right now,” Crowell said in 2025. “We want to stand out, but we still want a flavor that everyone likes.”

The brand shortlists candidates, then has its cultivation and production team in Massachusetts taste them side by side. “So we get everyone together, and we test the flavors and we just kind of narrow it down to which is our favorite,” Crowell said.

The result leans on fruit, soda fountain, and cocktail flavors, several of them borrowed straight from familiar drinks. Each vape is named for the kind of break it’s built around. Here’s how the core of the lineup matches up:

Nightcap

Nightcap pairs grape with a tart Moscato finish and is formulated with CBN. It’s made for the end of the evening, once the day’s obligations are done.

Staycation

Staycation is a balanced hybrid with a cool, sweet Frozen Lychee flavor, made for a night in with a blanket, the couch, and takeout on the way.

Weekend

Weekend comes in pink with a Paloma Mocktail flavor, built for Saturday plans, whether that means brunch, a backyard hang, or an open calendar.

Leisure

Leisure carries a Tart Mango flavor and suits an unhurried afternoon with no agenda.

Golden Hour

Golden Hour blends strawberry, coconut, and watermelon and is named for the last light of the day, the balcony sunset from Holiday’s own mission.

Float

Float tastes like a creamy Cherry Vanilla Cola straight from the soda fountain. Holiday describes the hybrid as landing between a bubbly lift and a mellow calm.

Happy Camper

Happy Camper’s Flapjacks flavor makes it a natural fit for a slow weekend breakfast.

Airplane Mode

Airplane Mode pairs a cozy, creamy berry flavor with CBG and is named for the moment the notifications go quiet. Holiday pictures it with shoes off and noise-canceling headphones on and calls it a blend made for a calm, balanced mindset.

Built for Every Comfort Level

Holiday’s bright, minimal look is deliberate, and so is its pitch to people who don’t think of themselves as cannabis consumers. “With Holiday, we’re trying to break the stigma that cannabis isn’t for me,” Crowell said. “Because you don’t have to get super rocked. You don’t have to get sent to the moon every time you smoke weed.”

The format suits that approach, since a single draw can be enough. For experienced consumers, the minor-cannabinoid formulations offer more to explore. Crowell said the brand is “also working to educate the consumer about the use of cannabinoids,” and she credits the people behind the counter. “The budtenders are key in showing the customers what they’re looking for,” she said.

Holiday Beverages

With so many flavors already modeled on drinks, Holiday’s next launch follows the pattern. On November 17, the brand released its first beverages, four cans that each carry 10mg of THC, a distinct flavor, and a blend of functional ingredients. Three of the names will be familiar from the vape lineup.

Golden Hour is the social one, a Fruit Punch drink with electrolytes and lion’s mane, made for brunch, game night and gallery openings.

Airplane Mode pairs Blueberry Cream Black Tea with CBG and a terpene blend of myrcene, linalool and beta-pinene. Like its vape namesake, it’s built for personal time, whether that means a spa day, a good book or an afternoon off.

Daytrip, the one new name, is a Lemon Lime Slushie with 100mg of caffeine from green coffee bean, roughly a cup of coffee’s worth, plus Alpha-GPC. It’s the upbeat pick for a creative project, a playlist that gets you moving or a pile of laundry.

Leisure mixes Mango Jasmine Green Tea with CBD and L-theanine for the end of the day, from movie night to a slow Sunday with no plans.

All four are vegan and gluten-free and use what Holiday calls a fast-acting formulation. The brand estimates onset at 20 to 30 minutes, though it can take longer and varies from person to person.

Whether it comes in a vape or a can, each product goes back to the idea Crowell laid out in 2025. “I want consumers to have a little holiday for themselves,” she said. She also called consistency a big priority for the brand, so that shoppers “know what they’re getting” each time they pick out the Holiday that fits their day.

Holiday H-Bars are available at licensed dispensaries in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. Stay in the know on their Instagram at @Holiday_in_NY.

Photos courtesy of Holiday

Sponsored Content Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Holiday. Product details, flavor descriptions, cannabinoid formulations, beverage ingredients and estimated onset times, hardware specifications and descriptions of intended effects were provided by Holiday. Quotes from Karla Crowell are drawn from a 2025 interview with Culture House NYC. Holiday products are for adults 21 and older.