How Binoid Does Delta 8: Right Quality is Everything

Delta 8 THC is becoming increasingly popular, as companies all over the country are launching a variety of delta 8-infused products to address every cannabis consumer’s needs. There is no doubt that delta 8 is following in the footsteps of it’s cannabinoid cousin, CBD, and seeing enormous success just as rapidly.

If you’re not familiar, Delta 8 THC is a minor cannabinoid found in about 0.1% of the hemp plant’s chemical structure. Delta 8 is psychoactive, but more mild and refined compared to delta 9, which is most commonly consumed. Beyond that, delta 8 has become associated with a unique type of high that offers desirable effects on mood and sleep, with more of a body high than an intense mental euphoria.

There are a lot of brands out there, but when it comes to delivering quality Delta 8, Binoid’s Delta 8 THC products are ahead of the game. They’re proud pioneers in the Delta 8 space and have made quite a mark on the hemp industry since they first released their extensive line of CBD products.

In fact, when it finally became established as a federally legal cannabinoid, Binoid was one of the first brands to develop a series of premium Delta 8 THC vape cartridges to satisfy the fast-growing demand. Their Delta 8 THC distillate has been refined and perfected over time as their Delta-8 product offerings grew. While there are a number of reasons Binoid stands out among the rest, the primary one is quality.

What to Look for When Shopping for a Quality Delta 8 THC Product

Unfortunately, there are many companies that use low-quality ingredients, inferior extraction methods, and are dishonest about their delta 8 concentration in their formula. Luckily, Binoid has made it easy to determine the quality of a delta 8 products with a list of factors to consider before purchasing.

#1: Lab Reports

Always check for third party lab reports, or Certificates of Analysis. The testing process looks for the levels of individual chemical compounds in the hemp extract provided, as well as indications of impurities and contaminants. Lab reports should always be displayed on a company’s website in an area that’s easy to find. You can check out Binoid’s COA’s displayed on their ‘About’ page here.

#2: Company Reputation

Do your research to make sure that customers have positive experiences with the brand in terms of the products they sell, the company’s policies, and their shipping practices. Binoid gives free shipping on all orders and you’ll always get excellent customer service, and sometimes they even sneak in free products with large orders and Delta 8 THC bundles. Plus, they are known for their awesome promotions, such as the coupon code HIGHTIMES for 25% off your order, to make their products affordable for everyone to enjoy.

#3: Delta 8 Brand User Reviews

Make sure to read reviews on a company’s website to gather insight on other’s experiences with the delta 8 product that you have your eye on, before making a purchase. Binoid Delta 8 THC has over 1000 real reviews displayed on their website. That gives them a higher trust factor than other Delta 8 brands that have created a reputation for scamming customers.

#4: Delta 8 THC Product Ingredients

Pay attention to the ingredients in the delta 8 formula. While the delta 8 is the star of the show, other ingredients should be safe and high in quality. Always stay away from products that are loaded with synthetic ingredients or artificial fillers that don’t actually offer any value to the quality or properties of the delta 8.

#5: Company Transparency

Ensure the brand is legitimate and strives to be transparent. This means, providing information about where the hemp comes from, whether or not the product is organic, the extraction method they use, and other aspects of the manufacturing process. Binoid is well-known for releasing all product information all over their website, as well as where their Delta 8 products are made.

What Types of Delta 8 THC Products are Available?

Now that you know Binoid offers exceptional quality with all of their delta 8, here is a quick breakdown of their full Delta 8 THC product line.

Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges

Binoid’s delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges contain only pure hemp extracts consisting of premium distillate and naturally derived terpenes, making them one of the strongest on the market. They use premium 92% Delta 8 distillate, with 4% terpene strains, and 4% plant lipids, that’s it – no extra cutting agents or fillers. Available in a wide variety of strains, each cartridge provides you with a full gram of delta-8 ready for you to enjoy. Binoid offers 12 awesome strain flavors including Mango Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, and classics like Blue Dream and Grand Daddy Purp, thereby giving you plenty of options for Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica terpene strains.

Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Pens

Delta 8 THC Disposable and Rechargeable vapes are an alternative to cartridges, being very user-friendly and requiring no maintenance or extra batteries. You can choose from a nice variety of strains, plus they come in half gram and one full gram options.

Delta 8 THC Tinctures

If you want a simple formula with long-lasting effects, Binoid’s delta 8 tincture may be just the thing for you. They offer 100mg, 2500mg, 5000mg strengths for beginner, intermediate, and high tolerance cannabis lovers. The best part: their tincture pricing is much lower than competitors, with a higher quality distillate.

Delta 8 THC Gummies

For those with a sweet tooth, Binoid’s Delta 8 THC gummies are for you. Their flagship product comes in four mouthwatering flavors like Green Apple Candy, Peach Dream, and Strawberry Bliss plus a Mixed Flavors version, and are made with carefully sourced ingredients of exceptional quality. Each 20-count jar offers 25 milligrams of pure and potent delta 8, giving you all of the amazing effects of delta 8 in an easy delicious gummy. They taste as good as they look, and they’re also vegan.

Delta 8 THC Wax Dabs

We recommend only advanced cannabis users try Binoid’s Delta 8 THC Wax dabs as they’re the most potent delta 8 product line. This highly concentrated wax comes in 1 gram containers in numerous strains such as their popular Fruity Pebbles, Pineapple Express, and OG Kush options.

Delta 8 THC Capsules

For all effects of delta 8 with benefits like consistent and easy dosing, check out Binoid’s Delta 8 THC Capsules. Their delta 8 softgels offer 10mg or 25mg strengths of pure delta 8, with absolutely no added ingredients.

Choose Quality for All of Your Delta 8 THC Needs

Binoid has proven themselves to offer some of the finest delta 8 on the market, which is clear as the brand has seen more and more widespread success since their launch of exceptional delta 8 THC formulas.

Whether you are into edibles, dabs, capsules, tinctures, or vapes, Binoid has a dazzling array of delta 8 products to meet any customer’s needs since they are lab-tested and proven to offer quality and prices that just cannot be beat. Make sure to check them out and use our code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off your order and fast free shipping.