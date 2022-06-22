Maybe you’ve heard that you can buy delta 9 THC-infused gummies legally online. And, that it’s perfectly legal to do so. “Federally compliant” delta 9 is hemp-derived, and adheres to federal law, meaning that while it uses the same cannabinoid that makes marijuana illegal, you can buy it freely online without breaking the law. Binoid has the products you need.

Delta 9 gummies are quickly becoming the hottest items on the hemp market, to no one’s surprise. But, as you might have imagined, not all hemp-derived delta 9 THC gummies are going to give you high-quality ingredients, or even strong enough servings of the cannabinoid to get you high. Binoid’s delta 9 gummies remain some of the most sought-after on the hemp market, with 10mg of Live Resin Delta 9 each gummy. Not only that, but also are practically guaranteed to give you everything you could want out of a THC experience.

Binoid also carries other THC gummies, with amazing THC-O gummies and Delta 8 gummies that both come in 25mg strength. These THC gummies are great for beginners and experienced THC users alike. Try them using the code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off your order with fast and free shipping from Binoid. One of the best brands in the THC space.

Courtesy of Binoid

The New Hemp-Derived Delta 9 Gummies – Fully Legal and Ready to Enjoy!

So, how’s it that delta 9 THC is legal, anyway? Well, in 2018, the United States passed the Farm Bill, which effectively declared all hemp-derived products legal as long as they contain no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC—the key psychoactive in marijuana, which happens to exist in only trace amounts naturally in the hemp plant.

What this means is that delta 9 THC gummies are legal if they contain a maximum of 0.3% delta 9. Now, that may sound like it’s not a lot, until you consider gummies that are particularly large in size, which allow the 0.3% to come out to a meaningful number of milligrams—basically, enough to ensure the high that you know and love.

Because these gummies comply fully with federal law, there’s nothing stopping you from ordering them online and having them conveniently shipped to your home.

What Truly Makes Binoid’s Delta 9 THC Gummies a Staple in the Marketplace?

Binoid has been an industry leader since first launching CBD products years ago. In fact, Binoid has been at the forefront of advancements in cannabinoid research and discovery. Their collection of cannabinoids consists of pretty much every known psychoactive to exist in the hemp plant, and now they’ve proudly added delta 9 THC to their repertoire with their mouth-watering delta 9 gummies.

So, why are Binoid’s gummies dominating such a highly competitive market?

#1: Full Federal Compliance

Binoid has really gone above and beyond to fully comply with federal law when producing delta 9 gummies. Their gummies contain exactly 0.3% delta 9 THC per serving, by dry weight. In no way then, will they conflict with current legislation. Most hemp companies wouldn’t risk their business by selling illegal delta 9 gummies, but some have been caught trying to cut corners in order to make their gummies more potent, and breaking the law while doing so.

#2: Thorough Third-Party Testing

Pretty much any trustworthy company has their products lab-tested by a third party. After all, it’s what’s required of all manufacturers of hemp products. Binoid’s delta 9 gummies are tested by a state-authorized testing facility, where they’re checked for critical factors related to purity levels, federal compliance, contamination, potency, and the hemp-derived chemical compounds that end up in the final product. What matters is that Binoid makes these lab reports quite easy to find on their website, and ensures that they’re readable to anyone looking to verify the quality, safety, legality, and authenticity of the gummies that they’re about to buy.

Courtesy of Binoid

#3: Effective Dosages

With federally compliant delta 9 THC being the new trend in the industry, you can expect that a lot of companies are releasing their own versions of delta 9 gummies, but many are opting for low-potency gummies that keep manufacturing costs down. The problem is that, as we all know, you’re not going to get very noticeable results if you’re only consuming a couple of milligrams at most. Binoid’s delta 9 gummies contain 10 milligrams of delta 9 per piece—plenty for a satisfying, long-lasting high—along with 50mg CBD (cannabidiol), which actually aids in delta 9’s absorption through synergy, while helping enhance the more soothing side of the psychoactive cannabinoid.

#4: Clean, Carefully Sourced, Vegan Ingredients

One of the most overlooked aspects of THC gummies is the non-hemp ingredients. But, you’d be surprised by how many companies sneak fillers and chemical additives into their gummies that most of us don’t want in our bodies. That’s why Binoid remains such a fan favorite for gummy lovers. Their gummies rely heavily on clean, plant-based ingredients acquired from ethical sources, and if that wasn’t enough, their gummies are fully vegan, using pectin rather than gelatin to get that classic texture.

#5: Big Flavor

Binoid’s gummies are crafted with freshly extracted natural ingredients, and even come in a tantalizing variety of options. Besides their mixed flavor option, you can choose from Black Raspberry, Mango Madness, and Fruit Punch, all of which hit the spot with big fruity flavor and lots of delicious sweetness.

#6: Simply Made Fresh

Binoid’s gummies also come with the advantage of being fresh, which means better flavor, better texture, and stronger delta 9 effects. Because of the brand’s high turnover rate, no bottle of gummies ever sits on the shelf for too long.

Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies

If delta 9 THC is a little too potent for you, Binoid has another gummy formula for you—Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies. These use delta 8 THC instead of delta 9, which is also federally legal, and is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in hemp that’s about 30% milder than delta 9. Delta 8 is known for its gentle, soothing and deeply relieving high, which can help you feel nice and relaxed after a long and stressful day. They also come in an awesome selection of flavors, accompanied with full lab-testing through the company’s website.

Speaking of flavors, Binoid Delta 8 Gummies come in a nice range of fruity sensations: Green Apple Candy, Peach Dream, Strawberry Bliss, and a mixed bottle so this way, you can find the flavor profile that meets your needs. Plus, our premium gummies are infused with Delta 8, instead of the regular low-end Delta 8 THC gummies that are sprayed and unhealthy.

Able to deliver a potent dose of 25 milligrams of Delta 8 THC per gummy, along with being fully vegan and even gluten-free, Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies are the perfect fit for anyone’s daily regimen.

Courtesy of Binoid

Binoid THC-O Gummies

Then, we have Binoid’s THC-O gummies, for those who crave a high that’s even stronger than what delta 9 THC can provide. THC-O-Acetate is an extremely popular hemp derivative that promises a high about 3x as psychoactive as delta 9. You’ll get to experience a powerful feeling of euphoria that edible lovers can’t get enough of it seems. These gummies are known for a high that is fun, happy, and many say partly psychedelic. For good times, these Binoid THC-O gummies are a great gummy to try.

As far as flavors go, you won’t be disappointed, Binoid THC-O Gummies are available in the following fruity delights: Blueberry Pie, Pina Colada, Sour Cherry Lime, and Mixed Flavors. And, just like Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies, these premium and delicious gummies are infused with THC-O, instead of the regular low-end THC-O gummies that are sprayed and unhealthy. Just pure terpene flavors here for your hemp enjoyment!

Containing 25 milligrams of pure THC-O-Acetate per gummy, along with being totally vegan and gluten-free, you must add these amazing gummies to your daily routine today.

What are You Waiting For? Try the Binoid Difference and Finally Experience Legal Delta 9 THC Today!

Made right here in the good ol’ USA and 100% natural, Binoid’s delta 9 gummies are the first choice among countless hemp lovers who are all about that legal THC high. Between the taste, the quality, the potency, and the affordable price, these gummies basically guarantee nothing but an exquisite delta 9 experience that can last for hours while providing your body with the cleanest ingredients and best flavor around.